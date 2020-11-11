Coronavirus News Source

University of Notre Dame

Unique access: Doctors, nurses in COVID-19 epicenter aided by proactive personality

11-Nov-2020 12:55 PM EST, by University of Notre Dame
favorite_border

Newswise — Management scholars generally agree that being proactive at work yields positive outcomes. Studies show proactive — as compared to reactive — people tend to perform at higher levels.

A new study from the University of Notre Dame offers the first examination of proactive personality in times of immediate response to a crisis — the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic at a hospital in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The general hospital where the study took place had been instructed by the central government to immediately transition to a COVID-19 hospital, and as the crisis unfolded the researchers were able to collect real-time data from more than 400 doctors and nurses who had to shift from their previous specialties to respiratory medicine — an area for which they were not previously trained.

When there is a will there is a way: The role of proactive personality in combating COVID-19” is forthcoming in the Journal of Applied Psychology from Mike Crant, the Mary Jo and Richard M. Kovacevich Professor of Excellence in Leadership Instruction at Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. Crant, a longtime researcher in the area of workplace behavior, is one of the creators of the proactive personality scale, the most frequently used measure of proactivity in the organizational literature.

Relying primarily on a public health care system, China’s hospitals are crowded even in normal times, especially in large and fast-growing areas of the country like Wuhan.

The hospital provided a unique window through which to learn about job performance during a time of incredible stress in the formative days of the pandemic when very little was known about the nature of COVID-19 and its treatment.

The team surveyed the doctors and nurses three times during the first four months of the transition to a COVID-19 hospital. They collected information on their proactivity, how they redesigned their jobs, and COVID-related factors like exposure to the virus and routine disruption. They also asked about their well-being (resilience and thriving), collected performance data from supervisors and obtained performance bonus data from the human resources department.

Proactive individuals have a tendency to create change through personal initiative. They are better at scanning for and creating opportunities to make things better. People have unique characteristics and abilities that make them more engaged at work, and allow them to perform at higher levels. But not all jobs bring out these strengths. The transition to working exclusively with COVID-19 patients created an opportunity for proactive people to redesign their jobs in a way that allowed them to play from their strengths.

“We found that having a proactive personality was a tremendous benefit to doctors and nurses working to combat this new and deadly disease,” Crant said. “More proactive doctors and nurses were able to redesign their jobs more effectively in a way that allowed them to capitalize on their personal strengths. That, in turn, led to higher job performance and greater well-being. These effects were magnified for doctors and nurses who experienced greater exposure to the virus, whose jobs were more upended because of the transition to COVID-19 medicine, and when they felt more support from their colleagues and hospital administration. This latter finding suggests that factors specific to COVID-19 strongly affected the doctors’ and nurses’ performance and well-being.”

The team studied two elements of well-being — resilience and thriving. Resilience refers to how you deal with adversity or how you rebound from threatening circumstances. Thriving is having a sense of vitality and learning at work. Their data also showed the doctors and nurses who redesigned their jobs more effectively to utilize their strengths suffered less insomnia during this stressful period.     

“Imagine if your job were changed to another that had nothing to do with your previous work,” Crant said. “And you were overwhelmed with more work than ever. Add to that an element of danger — you significantly increased your risk of catching a deadly disease by doing this new job. That is the situation the frontline health care professionals found themselves in. Not everyone performed at the same level, nor did they deal with the stress equally effectively.”

The unique study confirmed the importance of being proactive rather than reactive in a novel setting, indicating that leaders of organizations facing crises should emphasize the importance of crafting employees’ jobs to align with their strengths.

“Proactivity is a valuable resource in dealing with the stress associated with a crisis, so emphasizing that to employees at all levels is advisable,” Crant said. “We also found that perceived organizational support played a crucial role in the success of the doctors and nurses. It is vital for employees on the frontlines of a crisis to feel that the organization and people who work there have their backs.” 

Co-authors of the study include Nancy Yi-Feng Chen, Nan Wang and Yu Kou from Lingnan University, and three COVID-19 experts in China.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Applied Psychology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Healthcare In the Workplace Psychology and Psychiatry Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Wuhan Coronavirus covid 19 Proactive personality Leadership Crisis response
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 3949
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 12-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 11-Nov-2020 5:05 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 12-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.

Newswise: Study of Nearly 2,000 Marine Recruits Reveals Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Among Young Adults During Supervised Quarantine
10-Nov-2020 11:20 AM EST
Study of Nearly 2,000 Marine Recruits Reveals Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Transmission Among Young Adults During Supervised Quarantine
 Mount Sinai Health System

Results suggest the need for widespread surveillance testing to reduce COVID-19 transmission in group settings

Comment
Newswise: Life after COVID-19 hospitalization: Statewide study shows major lasting effects on health, work and more
Released: 11-Nov-2020 4:55 PM EST
Life after COVID-19 hospitalization: Statewide study shows major lasting effects on health, work and more
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Outcomes for COVID-19 patients two months after a stay in one of 38 Michigan hospitals include high rates of death, rehospitalization, lingering physical and mental health issues, problems with everyday activities and issues with work and finances.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded mtu-umass-researchers-preserve-viral-vaccines-without-refrigeration
VIDEO
Released: 11-Nov-2020 4:45 PM EST
MTU, UMass researchers preserve viral vaccines without refrigeration
 Michigan Technological University

Half of vaccines are wasted annually because they aren’t kept cold. Michigan Tech and UMass Amherst chemical engineers have discovered a way to stabilize viruses in vaccines with proteins instead of temperature.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Immunity May Last Six Months or More
Released: 11-Nov-2020 4:10 PM EST
COVID-19 Immunity May Last Six Months or More
 Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

People who have recovered from coronavirus can make potent antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 that evolve in the months after infection. These antibodies may be evolving in response to residual viral antigen hidden in the gut.

Comment
Released: 11-Nov-2020 3:20 PM EST
Survey of COVID-19 research provides fresh overview
 Karolinska Institute

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have explored all COVID-19 research published during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 11-Nov-2020 1:05 PM EST
Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Pfizer’s Vaccine
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise: Unique access: Doctors, nurses in COVID-19 epicenter aided by proactive personality
Released: 11-Nov-2020 12:55 PM EST
Unique access: Doctors, nurses in COVID-19 epicenter aided by proactive personality
 University of Notre Dame

A new study from Notre Dame offers the first examination of proactive personality in times of immediate response to a crisis — the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic at a hospital in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comment
Newswise: 248438_web.jpg
Released: 11-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST
Vitamin C's effectiveness against COVID may hinge on vitamin's natural transporter levels
 Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University

High doses of vitamin C under study for treating COVID-19 may benefit some populations, but investigators exploring its potential in aging say key factors in effectiveness include levels of the natural transporter needed to get the vitamin inside cells.

Comment
Released: 11-Nov-2020 11:40 AM EST
More Young Adults Are Thinking About Suicide and Death, National Survey Finds
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

More than one-third of young adults in the United States report having thoughts of death and suicide, while nearly half show at least moderate symptoms of depression, according to a nationwide survey led by researchers from Rutgers University–New Brunswick, Harvard Medical School, Northeastern, Harvard and Northwestern universities.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 3949

close
1.04067