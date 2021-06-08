University Hospitals Releases UH Vaccine Playbook

Coronavirus News Source

Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals has created a comprehensive resource for people who are still deciding whether they want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The UH Vaccine Playbook serves as a guide for those who are not yet “vaccine ready.” The information, presented clearly and concisely, from one trusted local source, aims to educate the reader to help them make the best decision for themselves and their family.

The UH Vaccine Playbook is a free, downloadable toolkit designed to address the most important questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. Even though vaccines are now widely available, some people are still gathering data before deciding whether to move forward. The internet holds an endless amount of information, which can confuse or frustrate people who are still seeking answers.

“People were asking to hear from UH, their local healthcare system, their personal doctor,” said Joan Zoltanski, MD, who leads the UH Healthy Restart efforts. “Our goal with the UH Vaccine Playbook is to take all of the scientific information, distill the most important factors and explain the vaccines in a way that’s easy to digest, ensuring that people receive the right message and good guidance.”

Created by subject matter experts at UH, the 19-page UH Vaccine Playbook answers these common questions and more:

  • How do vaccines make us well?         
  • How were these vaccines developed so fast?
  • What are the different kinds of vaccines?
  • How do I know these vaccines are safe?
  • How do I know these vaccines are right for me?
  • What about the virus variants?

The UH Vaccine Playbook was designed to be distributed by community leaders, who many people trust during times of uncertainty. As the pandemic progresses, more groups are taking on the responsibility of distributing vaccine information, including homeless shelters, schools, workplaces and churches. Mayors, city councilpersons, non-profit leaders, pastors, doctors, managers, community activists, PTO presidents and others can share this resource with those seeking information in their circles.

“We know there are a significant number of people who are not ready to be vaccinated. This is our focus,” said Dr. Zoltanski. “We want to provide people with the most helpful information in the easiest format possible to help them make the best decision.”

The UH Vaccine Playbook joins the UH Healthy Restart Playbook and the UH Rainbow Healthy Restart Playbook for Reopening Schools as another free, comprehensive resource for the community providing education and promoting safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The materials and resources provided by UH in the UH Vaccine Playbook are not intended as a substitute for following applicable federal, state, or local laws, regulations or guidelines and should not be used as a replacement for medical or legal advice. This information is continuing to develop as scientists, physicians and epidemiologists study it and the information in this playbook is current as of the last update.

The UH Vaccine Playbook is viewable online as well as downloadable and printable.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with a total research portfolio of $289 million and more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

 

