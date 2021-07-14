Coronavirus News Source

University of Chicago Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

University of Chicago Medical Center
14-Jul-2021 12:20 PM EDT, by University of Chicago Medical Center contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — In an effort to ensure the safety of patients and staff, the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) has announced it is requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

UCMC joins other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the available COVID-19 vaccines in determining the mandate, which is consistent with the current vaccination policy that already requires employees be vaccinated against influenza every year.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our organization and its employees have made unrelenting commitments to the greatest healthcare challenge of our lifetimes,” said Kenneth S. Polonsky, Dean and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Chicago. “Requiring COVID-19 vaccinations will allow us to continue to do our part in the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic and to protect our patients, their families, our employees and the broader South Side community.”

Details about this policy will be shared with employees in the coming days, including the grace period for compliance with the vaccination requirement and the process for applying for religious or medical exemptions.

Evidence has shown that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent contracting COVID-19 and avoiding severe illness and even death. Of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May 2021, 99.2% of individuals who died were not vaccinated, according to an analysis of government data. Of the 107,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in that month, 98.9% of the patients were not vaccinated.

“At our Medical Center, 77% of the roughly 10,000-member workforce has been fully vaccinated; we would like to see every eligible individual receive protection against the coronavirus and the more contagious Delta variant,” UCMC President Tom Jackiewicz said. “Thanks to the efforts of our employees, we have been able to uphold our healthcare mission despite the significant challenges posed by the virus. Central to the success of our efforts has been our commitment to creating a safe environment for both patients and staff.”

###

About the University of Chicago Medicine & Biological Sciences

The University of Chicago Medicine, with a history dating back to 1927, is one of the nation’s leading academic health systems. It unites the missions of the University of Chicago Medical Center, Pritzker School of Medicine and the Biological Sciences Division. Twelve Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine have been affiliated with the University of Chicago Medicine. Its main Hyde Park campus is home to the Center for Care and Discovery, Bernard Mitchell Hospital, Comer Children’s Hospital and the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine. It also has ambulatory facilities in Orland Park, South Loop and River East as well as affiliations and partnerships that create a regional network of care. UChicago Medicine offers a full range of specialty-care services for adults and children through more than 40 institutes and centers including an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. Together with Harvey-based Ingalls Memorial, UChicago Medicine has 1,296 licensed beds, nearly 1,300 attending physicians, over 2,800 nurses and about 970 residents and fellows.

Visit UChicago Medicine’s health and science news blog at www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront.

Twitter @UChicagoMed Facebook.com/UChicagoMed

Facebook.com/UChicagoMedComer

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare In the Workplace Patient Safety Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Vaccine vaccine policy
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5981
Newswise: COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

A study shows for the first time that people with cirrhosis who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccination gain important protection against more serious outcomes like hospitalization and death. At the same time, however, the vaccines offer less protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and take longer to take effect in this population.

Comment
Newswise: Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
 University of Vermont

Findings from an international multicenter trials showed that while a full dose of heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low-dose heparin, therapeutic heparin did reduce the odds of all-cause death by 78 percent.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:20 PM EDT
University of Chicago Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees
 University of Chicago Medical Center

The University of Chicago Medical Center will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection
 University of Fukui

Scientists find that short chain fatty acids can be used to reduce susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality from COVID-19

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded covid-19-uptick-triggers-concern
VIDEO
Released: 14-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern
 Cedars-Sinai

A month after the governor eased pandemic restrictions, it feels almost like a normal summer in Southern California's crowded restaurants, airplanes and beaches.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
Released: 14-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
 Chulalongkorn University

As the COVID-19 outbreaks continue to skyrocket with new clusters in numerous dark red areas in many provinces across the country, a research team led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sanchai Payungporn, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, has, therefore, accelerated the development of the innovative COVID-19 screening kits – “COVID-19 SCAN” that are convenient, fast, inexpensive, with efficiency, accuracy close to the Real-time PCR standards mandated by the Ministry of Public Health.

Comment
13-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Study Finds “Thriving Gap” Between Students Who Attended High School Remotely Versus in Person
 American Educational Research Association (AERA)

New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically compared with those who attended in person.

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations
 University of Connecticut

The COVID-19 pandemic changed just about every aspect of normal life, including how we bought food.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Two teams of researchers using the Advanced Photon Source identified existing drugs — one used to treat cancer, the other an anti-seizure medication — that may work as treatments for COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5981

close
2.24872