When the COVID-19 pandemic walloped Oregon, its impact on its people and economic sectors varied wildly, and some of those effects could be long-lasting. While some counties saw unemployment rates soar above 20 percent, others remained solidly in the single digits. Jobs that could be done remotely often were, and workers aren’t in a rush to head back to their offices. Child care services that were already scarce got even more difficult to find. And eviction moratoriums kept a roof over many Oregonians’ heads.

These are among the findings in the latest report by Benjamin Clark and Robert Parker of the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement in the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management, part of the College of Design. The results come from a survey conducted in May and June of 686 Oregonians; another report was released over the summer.