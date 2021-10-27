Research Alert

When the COVID-19 pandemic walloped Oregon, its impact on its people and economic sectors varied wildly, and some of those effects could be long-lasting. While some counties saw unemployment rates soar above 20 percent, others remained solidly in the single digits. Jobs that could be done remotely often were, and workers aren’t in a rush to head back to their offices. Child care services that were already scarce got even more difficult to find. And eviction moratoriums kept a roof over many Oregonians’ heads.

These are among the findings in the latest report by Benjamin Clark and Robert Parker of the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement in the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management, part of  the College of Design. The results come from a survey conducted in May and June of 686 Oregonians; another report was released over the summer.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
Download PDF
163535506917976_SSRN-id3923790.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Economics In the Workplace Coronavirus All Journal News
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Child Welfare Childcare unemployment benefits eviction moratoriums unemploymet Job Benefits
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY