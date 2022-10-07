Research Alert

About The Study: Full vaccination status compared with controls was associated with lower mortality among critically ill patients who required invasive mechanical ventilation owing to COVID-19–related acute respiratory distress syndrome in this study including 265 patients. These results may inform discussions with families about prognosis.

Authors: Ilias I. Siempos, M.D., D.Sc., of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical School in Athens, Greece, is the corresponding author.

