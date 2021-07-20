Coronavirus News Source

Vaccine acceptance higher in developing nations than U.S.

Cornell University
20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT, by Cornell University
favorite_border

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries (80% of respondents) than in the United States (65%) and Russia (30%), according to new research published July 16 in Nature Medicine.

The study provides one of the first insights into vaccine acceptance and hesitancy in a broad selection of low- and middle-income countries, covering more than 20,000 survey respondents and bringing together researchers from more than 30 institutions, including Cornell, the International Growth Centre, Innovations for Poverty Action, WZB Berlin Social Science Center, the Yale Institute for Global Health, the Yale Research Initiative on Innovation and Scale, and HSE University in Moscow. 

Personal protection against COVID-19 was the main reason given for vaccine acceptance among respondents in low- and middle-income countries (91%), and concern about side effects (44%) was the most common reason for vaccine hesitancy. Health workers are considered the most trusted sources of information about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Communication about the COVID-19 vaccine should continue to emphasize the mild and temporary nature of side effects rather than focusing on severe but outlier cases that our research has consistently found have an outsized impact on individual psychology about COVID-19 vaccination,” said study co-author Sarah Kreps, the John L. Wetherill Professor in the Department of Government and director of the Cornell Tech Policy Lab in the College of Arts and Sciences.

The study comes at a critical juncture when vaccine shipments are still slow to arrive to the majority of the world’s population, and COVID-19 cases are surging in many parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America. The findings suggest that prioritizing vaccine distribution to low- and middle-income countries should yield high returns in expanding global immunization coverage.

“This study highlights the importance of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide,” said Baobao ZhangKlarman postdoctoral fellow in A&S and study co-author. “Those living in the U.S., the population that my team studied, have access to multiple vaccines against COVID-19; at the same time, vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. is relatively high compared with other countries in our study. In contrast, there are many parts of the world where vaccine acceptance is high yet the public has very limited access to vaccines.”

Added Kreps: “Each of these countries represents both a potential outbreak and opportunity for the virus to mutate into more deadly variants that will invariably become global, which the Delta variant has shown to be the case.

“These findings suggest that the U.S. should continue to target the unvaccinated populations within its own country but work to increase access of its vaccines to these countries that want the vaccine, will benefit from the vaccine, and will ultimately impact the public health situation here at home,” Kreps said.

The researchers, who conducted the surveys between June 2020 and January 2021, point out that vaccine acceptance may vary with time and the information that people have available to them. While more evidence on the safety and efficacy of available COVID-19 vaccines has emerged in the last six months, severe, but rare, side effects may have undermined public confidence.

“As COVID-19 vaccine supplies trickle into developing countries, the next few months will be key for governments and international organizations to focus on designing and implementing effective vaccine uptake programs,” said Niccoló Meriggi, country economist for IGC Sierra Leone and study co-author. “Governments can use this evidence to develop communications campaigns and systems to ensure that those who intend to get a vaccine actually follow through.”

-30-

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Government/Law Poverty Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
Vaccine COVID -19 vaccine acceptance low-income middle-income Vaccine Confidence Vaccine hesitancy


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6028
Newswise: Early CHIS 2021 Data Estimates Show how Californians Dealt With COVID-19
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Early CHIS 2021 Data Estimates Show how Californians Dealt With COVID-19
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

With California state vaccination rates slowing, and guidelines on mask wearing and social gatherings changing, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) has released new data from the 2021 California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) that sheds light on Californians’ views on getting the vaccine and following suggested safety protocols.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
专家提醒：妙佑医疗国际专家在奥运会期间发表医疗评论
 Mayo Clinic

明尼苏达州罗切斯特 — 妙佑医疗国际专家可在整个奥运会期间就从COVID-19疫情对训练和比赛的影响到运动员可能面临伤病的各种问题发表评论。

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Vaccine acceptance higher in developing nations than U.S.
 Cornell University

Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries than in the United States and Russia, according to new research.
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
تنبيه من الخبراء: خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق على دورة الألعاب الأولمبية
 Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا — خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق طوال دورة الألعاب الأولمبية حول كل شيء بدءًا من تأثيرات جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) على التدريب والمنافسة إلى الإصابات التي قد يتعامل معها الرياضيون.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Alerta dos especialistas: os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos
 Mayo Clinic

Os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos, desde os impactos da pandemia de COVID-19 nos treinamentos e na competição em si, até as lesões que podem ser sofridas pelos atletas.

Comment
Newswise: DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT
DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
 DePaul University

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
 George Washington University

A new GW study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution — with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
10 Reasons to Put the COVID-19 Vaccine on Your Back-to-School List
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Starting the COVID-19 vaccination process in July and August can prepare teens and young adults for a safe school year and protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

Comment
Newswise: UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
 University at Albany, State University of New York

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6028

close
1.7668