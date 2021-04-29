Vaccine Hesitancy, Misinformation, Climate Change, Work After COVID: Topics included in the 2021 APS Virtual Convention

Press Registration: https://www.psychologicalscience.org/conventions/2021-virtual/press-information Virtual Convention Website: https://www.psychologicalscience.org/conventions/2021-virtual

Many of the world’s leading psychological scientists and educators will explore the latest discoveries and discuss emerging societal concerns at the Association for Psychological Science (APS) 2021 Virtual Convention, 26-27 May.

Research presented at this online meeting will touch on virtually all aspects of human behavior, including substance abuse and addiction, the mental toll of COVID-19, misinformation, and the impact of digital media on children, as well as basic research on the brain.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

In addition to the slate of virtual “flash talks” and poster sessions, APS 2021 will include four panel discussions featuring leading researchers in psychological science. Topics will include:

From Vaccine Hesitancy to Vaccine Confidence: Panelists will review the psychological as well as the sociological, political, and cultural underpinnings of vaccine hesitancy and what it will take to lessen resistance to vaccination.

Panelists will review the psychological as well as the sociological, political, and cultural underpinnings of vaccine hesitancy and what it will take to lessen resistance to vaccination. Climate Change: Addressing Climate Change and Its Psychological, Ethical, and Socio-Economic Challenges: This panel will explore how we should assess the vulnerabilities of human societies and natural systems to climate change, the factors that lead people to deny or accept climate change, and the potential impact on mental health.

Misinformation: Psychological Processes and Social Network Mechanisms: Panelists will share recent findings on the psychology of misinformation in relation to ubiquitous social media, rising political polarization, and fundamental aspects of the human cognitive system, such as memory, aging, and decision making.

Reimaging Work After COVID: This panel will bring together leading scholars whose psychological research speaks to how work has changed during COVID—and how it will further evolve in the years to come

FEATURED CONVENTION SPEAKERS

Each day, APS will present compelling talks by prominent psychological scientists. These lectures and panels will include:

The Fred Kavli Keynote Addresses , which will be presented by Robin Dunbar (University of Oxford) and APS President Elect Jennifer L. Eberhardt (Stanford University).

, which will be presented by Robin Dunbar (University of Oxford) and APS President Elect Jennifer L. Eberhardt (Stanford University). The Presidential Symposium , “Race, Social Class, and Culture: Toward a Theoretical Integration,” will be chaired by APS President Shinobu Kitayama (University of Michigan) and feature Hazel Rose Markus (Stanford University), Michael Meaney (McGill University), and Robert Sellers (University of Michigan).

, “Race, Social Class, and Culture: Toward a Theoretical Integration,” will be chaired by APS President Shinobu Kitayama (University of Michigan) and feature Hazel Rose Markus (Stanford University), Michael Meaney (McGill University), and Robert Sellers (University of Michigan). Dan McAdams (Northwestern University) will present this year’s Bring the Family Address, “American Redemption: Variations on a Good Life Story,” which will cover how human beings are storytelling animals. It will trace the origins of the concept of narrative identity and describe research on how American adults, in their midlife years, tell redemptive life stories.

PRESS REGISTRATION

The APS media office provides complimentary registration to members of the press for the express purpose of gathering news and information to produce media coverage of the APS annual convention. Editors of scientific journals, educators, the business side of news media, and for-profit corporations (among others) will not be accredited as press and must register as regular attendees. To register as media, email [email protected].

A media tip sheet highlighting specific sessions and presentations will be issued closer to the meeting.

ABOUT APS

The Association for Psychological Science is the leading international organization dedicated to advancing scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic borders. Our members provide a richer understanding of the world through their research, teaching, and application of psychological science.