Coronavirus News Source

Association for Psychological Science

Vaccine Hesitancy, Misinformation, Climate Change, Work After COVID: Topics included in the 2021 APS Virtual Convention

29-Apr-2021 2:10 PM EDT, by Association for Psychological Science
favorite_border

Press Registration: https://www.psychologicalscience.org/conventions/2021-virtual/press-information Virtual Convention Website: https://www.psychologicalscience.org/conventions/2021-virtual

Many of the world’s leading psychological scientists and educators will explore the latest discoveries and discuss emerging societal concerns at the Association for Psychological Science (APS) 2021 Virtual Convention, 26-27 May.

Research presented at this online meeting will touch on virtually all aspects of human behavior, including substance abuse and addiction, the mental toll of COVID-19, misinformation, and the impact of digital media on children, as well as basic research on the brain.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

In addition to the slate of virtual “flash talks” and poster sessions, APS 2021 will include four panel discussions featuring leading researchers in psychological science. Topics will include:  

  • From Vaccine Hesitancy to Vaccine Confidence: Panelists will review the psychological as well as the sociological, political, and cultural underpinnings of vaccine hesitancy and what it will take to lessen resistance to vaccination.
  • Climate Change: Addressing Climate Change and Its Psychological, Ethical, and Socio-Economic Challenges: This panel will explore how we should assess the vulnerabilities of human societies and natural systems to climate change, the factors that lead people to deny or accept climate change, and the potential impact on mental health.
  • Misinformation: Psychological Processes and Social Network Mechanisms: Panelists will share recent findings on the psychology of misinformation in relation to ubiquitous social media, rising political polarization, and fundamental aspects of the human cognitive system, such as memory, aging, and decision making.
  • Reimaging Work After COVID: This panel will bring together leading scholars whose psychological research speaks to how work has changed during COVID—and how it will further evolve in the years to come

FEATURED CONVENTION SPEAKERS

Each day, APS will present compelling talks by prominent psychological scientists. These lectures and panels will include:

  • The Fred Kavli Keynote Addresses, which will be presented by Robin Dunbar (University of Oxford) and APS President Elect Jennifer L. Eberhardt (Stanford University).
  • The Presidential Symposium, “Race, Social Class, and Culture: Toward a Theoretical Integration,” will be chaired by APS President Shinobu Kitayama (University of Michigan) and feature Hazel Rose Markus (Stanford University), Michael Meaney (McGill University), and Robert Sellers (University of Michigan).
  • Dan McAdams (Northwestern University) will present this year’s Bring the Family Address, “American Redemption: Variations on a Good Life Story,” which will cover how human beings are storytelling animals. It will trace the origins of the concept of narrative identity and describe research on how American adults, in their midlife years, tell redemptive life stories.

PRESS REGISTRATION

The APS media office provides complimentary registration to members of the press for the express purpose of gathering news and information to produce media coverage of the APS annual convention. Editors of scientific journals, educators, the business side of news media, and for-profit corporations (among others) will not be accredited as press and must register as regular attendees. To register as media, email [email protected].

A media tip sheet highlighting specific sessions and presentations will be issued closer to the meeting.

ABOUT APS

The Association for Psychological Science is the leading international organization dedicated to advancing scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic borders. Our members provide a richer understanding of the world through their research, teaching, and application of psychological science.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Association for Psychological Science (APS) 2021 Virtual Convention

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Climate Science In the Workplace Psychology and Psychiatry Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
annual convention Association for Psychological Science
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5584
Released: 7-May-2021 1:40 PM EDT
There is no evidence that vaccines could cause harm to people who have recovered from COVID-19
 Newswise

An article published by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccination organization and widely shared on social media questions the need of vaccinating those who’ve already recovered from COVID-19. The article says there’s a "potential risk of harm, including death" in getting the vaccines. We report this claim as false. There is no evidence that vaccinating people who had previously had COVID is resulting in an increased risk of adverse events.

Comment
Newswise: Abbott.jpg
Released: 7-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT
FSU expert available to discuss intellectual property and COVID-19 vaccines
 Florida State University

By: Bill Wellock | Published: May 7, 2021 | 11:55 am | SHARE: President Joe Biden has expressed his support for a World Trade Organization proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.Florida State University law professor Frederick Abbott, the Edward Ball Eminent Scholar Professor of International Law, is available to comment on international intellectual property rights and global economic issues around the proposal.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 7-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 7-May-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Asthma attacks plummeted among Black and hispanic/latinx individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic
 Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Asthma attacks account for almost 50 percent of the cost of asthma care which totals $80 billion each year in the United States

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 11-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 7-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 11-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 7-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Navigating the COVID-19 crisis to prevent pressure injuries: Learning health system helped one hospital adapt and update care in real time
 Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems scrambled to modify patient care processes – particularly when it came to strategies aimed at reducing the risk of hospital-related complications. A look at how one hospital applied its learning health system (LHS) framework to respond to a COVID-19-related increase in hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs) is presented in the May/June Journal for Healthcare Quality (JHQ), the peer-reviewed journal of the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Comment
Newswise: Ultra-Fast COVID-19 Sensor Invented at Texas Tech Gets Boost Into International Markets
Released: 7-May-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Ultra-Fast COVID-19 Sensor Invented at Texas Tech Gets Boost Into International Markets
 Texas Tech University

EviroTech LLC announced today (May 7) a $4 million investment into the company by 1701 Ventures GmbH of Göttingen, Germany, which will allow EviroTech to complete the final design, production startup and market introduction of its Ultra-Fast COVID-19 detection sensor.

Comment
Released: 7-May-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Rutgers Recruiting Participants for Pfizer COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Clinical Trial
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Rutgers has been selected as a clinical trial site for the global Pfizer-BioNTech research study to evaluate the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 11 years. This is the third time Rutgers has served as a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial site for pharmaceutical companies. Last fall, it conducted trials for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Comment
Newswise: During National Women’s Health Week, May 9-15: Top Tips for Women Who Do it All!
Released: 7-May-2021 7:05 AM EDT
During National Women’s Health Week, May 9-15: Top Tips for Women Who Do it All!
Hackensack Meridian Health

Comment
Released: 6-May-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Faculty Available to Speak About the Covid-19 Crisis in India
 Georgia Institute of Technology

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5584

close
1.07793