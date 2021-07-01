Coronavirus News Source

Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan

University of Chicago Medical Center
1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT, by University of Chicago Medical Center contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Over years of studying antibody responses against the flu in the Wilson lab at the University of Chicago, researchers kept coming up with a strange finding: antibodies that seemed to bind not only to the flu virus, but to every virus the lab could throw at them. Since antibodies are usually highly specific to individual pathogens, in order to maximize their targeted protective response, this pattern was extremely unusual.

Until finally, they realized: The antibodies weren’t responding to the viruses, but rather to something in the biological material in which the viruses had been grown. In every case, the virus had been propagated in chicken eggs — more specifically, in a part of the egg called the allantois. The findings were published on June 15 in mBio.

“Growing vaccines in eggs is the old school way of doing things because it’s cheap and you can grow a lot of virus in eggs,” said first author Jenna Guthmiller, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at UChicago. “Now we’re finding that these antibodies bind to this glycan – a sugar molecule – found in eggs, which means that people who are getting vaccinated are producing an antibody response against this egg component that’s not related to the virus at all.”

The fact that vaccines grown in eggs can lead to this off-target antibody response is unexpected, but the implications aren’t yet known. It could mean that the immune system diverts resources away from developing protective antiviral antibodies to produce these egg sugar antibodies instead, which could have implications for vaccine effectiveness.

It’s important to note that these antibodies do not bind to known egg allergens, indicating that they likely are not the culprits behind egg allergies, Guthmiller said. “It doesn’t seem to be harmful, but it may not be beneficial, and it may be affecting immunity, and that’s the important next step.”

It took the team years to determine that the antibodies were linked, not to the viruses they were studying, but rather to the eggs in which they were grown. “No joke, we spent years thinking about this,” said Guthmiller. “But once we figured it out, it was straightforward. And we found that it’s very specific to the flu vaccine grown in this one compartment, in the allantois. This isn’t seen with vaccines grown in other chicken cells.” 

The antibodies target a sugar molecule, known as a glycan, called N-acetyllactosamine (LacNAc), with a sulfur modification. LacNAcs are a common glycan in humans, but the specific sulfur modification of LacNAc found in eggs is not known to be expressed in humans. Because of this, humans can produce antibodies against this sulfur-modified glycan.

When the researchers dug into past studies on flu antibody responses, they found that this antibody response against LacNAc appears to be fairly common following flu vaccination. However, some people do not seem to develop the anti-egg antibodies, and it doesn’t appear that producing the anti-egg antibodies reduces the immune system’s ability to produce anti-flu antibodies — though it’s not clear whether or not there is an impact on vaccine effectiveness. 

“There’s a little bit of evidence so far that suggests vaccines prepared by other methods are more effective than those grown in eggs, but the precise reasons aren’t known,” said Guthmiller. “This could be a potential mechanism, but we weren’t able to address that in this study.” 

So far, there is no evidence that the presence of these antibodies has any negative impact on an individual’s health. “We just really don’t know what function these antibodies have,” said Guthmiller. “So many people get the flu vaccine every year, and adverse events are extremely uncommon, so there’s no reason to suspect that this might cause any problems.”

More research is needed to determine what, if anything, these anti-egg antibodies mean for the effectiveness of the flu vaccine. “We don’t know how these antibodies impact our flu-specific response. There may be competition between B cells against the flu and these egg glycans, which could be impacting immunity. And if there is an association between egg antibodies and reduced immunity, we need to look at alternative methods for flu vaccine production. Anything that can improve vaccine production is something that we should be considering seriously.”

The study, “An Egg-Derived Sulfated N-Acetyllactosamine Glycan Is an Antigenic Decoy of Influenza Virus Vaccines,” was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (U19AI082724, U19AI109946, U19AI057266, P01 AI097092, R01AI145870-01, HHSN272201400005C, HHSN272201400008C, and 75N93019C00051) and the National Center for Functional Glycomics (R24 GM137763). Additional authors include Henry A. Utset, Carole Henry, Lei Li, Nai-Ying Zheng, Marcos Costa Vieira, Min Huang, Sarah Cobey, and Patrick Wilson of UChicago; Weina Sun and Peter Palese of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Seth Zost and Scott E. Hensley of Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania.

###

About the University of Chicago Medicine & Biological Sciences

The University of Chicago Medicine, with a history dating back to 1927, is one of the nation’s leading academic health systems. It unites the missions of the University of Chicago Medical Center, Pritzker School of Medicine and the Biological Sciences Division. Twelve Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine have been affiliated with the University of Chicago Medicine. Its main Hyde Park campus is home to the Center for Care and Discovery, Bernard Mitchell Hospital, Comer Children’s Hospital and the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine. It also has ambulatory facilities in Orland Park, South Loop and River East as well as affiliations and partnerships that create a regional network of care. UChicago Medicine offers a full range of specialty-care services for adults and children through more than 40 institutes and centers including an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. Together with Harvey-based Ingalls Memorial, UChicago Medicine has 1,296 licensed beds, nearly 1,300 attending physicians, over 2,800 nurses and about 970 residents and fellows.

Visit UChicago Medicine’s health and science news blog at www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront.

Twitter @UChicagoMed Facebook.com/UChicagoMed

Facebook.com/UChicagoMedComer

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

mBio

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Immunology Infectious Diseases Vaccines Coronavirus Influenza
KEYWORDS
Vaccines Influenza Antibody Immunology vaccine production Infectious Disease
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5921
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 1:20 PM EDT
Liquid chalk highly effective in killing SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A viruses
 University of Melbourne

Melbourne researchers have found that liquid chalk, commonly used in gyms to improve grip, acts as an antiseptic against highly infectious human viruses, completely killing both SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and influenza A viruses.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5921

close
1.14173