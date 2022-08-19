About The Study: In this survey study of 135,000 adults, less than half (48.5%) of individuals who had been fully vaccinated nationwide had received a booster dose. Marked variations were seen across geographic locations, occupation types, and other sociodemographic characteristics. Targeted efforts at populations with low uptake may be needed to improve booster vaccine coverage.

Authors: Israel T. Agaku D.M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., Ph.D., of NYC Health + Hospitals in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.27680)

