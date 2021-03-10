Virtual ENDO 2021 press conferences to highlight emerging COVID-19 research

Newswise — WASHINGTON—Researchers will explore how diabetes, obesity and other endocrine conditions impact the course of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2021 virtual news conferences March 22-23.



The press conferences will feature select abstracts that are being presented at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting. The event is being held virtually due to the pandemic.



News Conference Schedule:



Monday, March 22



Diabetes (10:30 a.m. EDT): Researchers will explore how the COVID-19 lockdown has affected blood sugar management in children with type 1 diabetes, hospital readmission rates for diabetic ketoacidosis, and the risk of complications in children with type 1 diabetes.



COVID-19 (1 p.m. EDT): Featured studies will examine the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for individuals with obesity, high blood sugar levels, adrenal insufficiency and vitamin D deficiency.



Obesity (2 p.m. EDT): Presenters will share studies on the impact of the diabetes drug semaglutide on weight loss and body composition, the effectiveness of lifestyle intervention in women with obesity and infertility, and the way sleep disturbances can contribute to weight gain during menopause.





Tuesday, March 23



Heart Health (11 a.m. EDT): Studies will delve into the low screening rate for a common cause of high blood pressure, research in mice that found a molecule to repair tissue following a heart attack, transgender youth and heart health, and a counterpart to polycystic ovary syndrome found in men.



Cancer (1 p.m. EDT): Researchers will discuss how incorporating white button mushrooms in the diet may help slow the progression of prostate cancer, diabetes and obesity drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists and breast cancer risk, and how a mother’s use of the drug hydroxyprogesterone caproate during pregnancy may increase her child’s risk of early-onset cancer.





Credentialed journalists will be given priority to attend.



