Virtual ENDO 2021 press conferences to highlight emerging COVID-19 research

10-Mar-2021 9:00 AM EST, by Endocrine Society
Newswise — WASHINGTON—Researchers will explore how diabetes, obesity and other endocrine conditions impact the course of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2021 virtual news conferences March 22-23.

The press conferences will feature select abstracts that are being presented at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting. The event is being held virtually due to the pandemic.  To register to view the news conferences, visit www.endowebcasting.comFor more information, visit our virtual newsroom.

News Conference Schedule:

Monday, March 22

Diabetes (10:30 a.m. EDT): Researchers will explore how the COVID-19 lockdown has affected blood sugar management in children with type 1 diabetes, hospital readmission rates for diabetic ketoacidosis, and the risk of complications in children with type 1 diabetes.

COVID-19 (1 p.m. EDT): Featured studies will examine the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for individuals with obesity, high blood sugar levels, adrenal insufficiency and vitamin D deficiency.

Obesity (2 p.m. EDT): Presenters will share studies on the impact of the diabetes drug semaglutide on weight loss and body composition, the effectiveness of lifestyle intervention in women with obesity and infertility, and the way sleep disturbances can contribute to weight gain during menopause.


Tuesday, March 23

Heart Health (11 a.m. EDT): Studies will delve into the low screening rate for a common cause of high blood pressure, research in mice that found a molecule to repair tissue following a heart attack, transgender youth and heart health, and a counterpart to polycystic ovary syndrome found in men.

Cancer (1 p.m. EDT): Researchers will discuss how incorporating white button mushrooms in the diet may help slow the progression of prostate cancerdiabetes and obesity drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists and breast cancer risk, and how a mother’s use of the drug hydroxyprogesterone caproate during pregnancy may increase her child’s risk of early-onset cancer.


Register to attend the news conferences at www.endowebcasting.com. Credentialed journalists will be given priority to attend. Recordings will be available on the Society’s website following the event.

# # #

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.

The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia. 

 

