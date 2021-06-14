Virtual Event For June 17, 11AM EDT: COVID-19 Vaccines and Male Fertility

Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., reproductive fertility expert at urologist from the University of Miami Health System, will discuss COVID-19 vaccines and male fertility.

Dr. Ramasamy and his team have recently published studies that found the COVID-19 virus can live in penile tissue for up to 7 months post infection and cause erectile dysfunction (See Newswise release here); as well as in the testicles, which has implications for fertilty and potential sexual transmission (See Newswise release here).

Join us for an in-depth discussion on these latest findings that address vaccine hesitancy and more.

When: Thursday, June 17, 11AM-12PM EDT

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room

Registration for media