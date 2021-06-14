Coronavirus News Source

Virtual Event For June 17, 11AM EDT: COVID-19 Vaccines and Male Fertility

Newswise
14-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT, by Newswise
favorite_border

Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., reproductive fertility expert at urologist from the University of Miami Health System, will discuss COVID-19 vaccines and male fertility.  

Dr. Ramasamy and his team have recently published studies that found the COVID-19 virus can live in penile tissue for up to 7 months post infection and cause erectile dysfunction (See Newswise release here); as well as in the testicles, which has implications for fertilty and potential sexual transmission (See Newswise release here).  

Join us for an in-depth discussion on these latest findings that address vaccine hesitancy and more.  

When: Thursday, June 17, 11AM-12PM EDT 

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room

Registration for media

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Men's Health Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Male Fertility
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5817
Newswise: 267701_web.jpg
Released: 14-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
New model accounts for the effect of behavior changes to predict COVID-19 cases
 Brown University

By adding behavioral components to an infectious disease model, Brown University researchers have developed a new modeling approach that captures the peaks and valleys in new COVID-19 cases seen over the past 16 months.

Comment
Newswise: Masking, breakthrough infections and telehealth: Keck Medicine of USC experts on life after June 15
Released: 14-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Masking, breakthrough infections and telehealth: Keck Medicine of USC experts on life after June 15
Keck Medicine of USC

June 15 is a banner day in California. Most COVID-19 statewide restrictions will be eliminated, including physical distancing and in many situations, mask mandates. How will life change and how will it stay the same? Keck Medicine of USC experts weigh in on what to expect next in the golden state.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 14-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: California Reopening: Experts Say Keep Masks Handy
Released: 14-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
California Reopening: Experts Say Keep Masks Handy
 Cedars-Sinai

This week brings a milestone to pandemic-weary Californians: As of June 15, California public health guidelines that have been in place during the 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic will be relaxed. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to go mask-free in most situations, but Cedars-Sinai infectious disease experts suggest masks, an important tool in preventing transmission of the virus, will be with us a while longer.

Released: 14-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT
People with Health Insurance Vaccinated More Than Those Without, Survey Finds
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

People with health insurance are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a higher rate than those without insurance, despite the vaccine being free, according to a national survey from the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Comment
Newswise: Virtual Event For June 17, 11AM EDT: COVID-19 Vaccines and Male Fertility
Released: 14-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Virtual Event For June 17, 11AM EDT: COVID-19 Vaccines and Male Fertility
Newswise

This upcoming JAMA-published study examined whether the COVID-19 vaccine impacts male fertility.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded study-links-covid-19-public-health-efforts-to-dramatic-drop-in-copd-hospitalizations
VIDEO
Released: 14-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Study Links COVID-19 Public Health Efforts to Dramatic Drop in COPD Hospitalizations
University of Maryland Medical Center

Public health measures designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus may have fostered a substantial side benefit: A 53 percent drop in hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), likely due to a drop in circulating seasonal respiratory viruses such as influenza.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 13-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 13-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 20-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: 267646_web.jpg
Released: 11-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Saliva can be more effective than nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing
 Elsevier

The collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples for COVID-19 diagnostic testing poses challenges including exposure risk to healthcare workers and supply chain constraints.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5817

close
1.40899