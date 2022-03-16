Newswise — WASHINGTON—Experts will discuss how COVID-19 affects obesity and diabetes treatment during a virtual Science Writers Conference on March 29.



What: Virtual Science Writers Conference to touch on topics such as how COVID-19 has exacerbated the obesity pandemic and the rise in newly diagnosed cases of diabetes in individuals who had COVID-19.



Who:

Amy Rothberg, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Mihail Zilbermint, M.D., of the Johns Hopkins Community Physicians at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.



When: March 29 at 11 AM Eastern



Register to attend the virtual Science Writers Conference by emailing [email protected]. Registered reporters will receive log-in details.



