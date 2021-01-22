Coronavirus News Source

Rush University Medical Center

Vitamin D: An Important Factor for Overall Health

Essential for bone health, immune response and even memory and thinking, vitamin D may also be linked to preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms
22-Jan-2021 11:45 AM EST, by Rush University Medical Center contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Not too long ago, Vitamin D emerged as the star of the show when it came to proactive and preventive health care. Seen as the vitamin essential for bone health, it also was suggested that low levels of vitamin D could be linked to a number of other health complications.

Now, Vitamin D has once again been thrust into the spotlight — this time because of its link to COVID-19. A recent study showed that out of all its participants, almost 60% of COVID-19 patients were vitamin D deficient when admitted to the hospital. In another study, researchers found there could be a possible link between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 severity.  

As vitamin D is starting to become a focal point of COVID-19 prevention, more and more people are turning to supplements to protect themselves. So, what exactly does vitamin D do? How do we get vitamin D? And when should you turn to supplements to up your vitamin D intake? 

Why is Vitamin D Important?

Responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium and phosphate, Vitamin D plays a vital role in your overall health. It’s essential for bone density, building your immune system and regulating cell growth, among other key biologic functions. 

Research has suggested that low levels of this vitamin may be linked to diabetes and heart disease. Studies have shown that people with low levels of vitamin D and high blood pressure had nearly twice the rate of heart attack as those with adequate levels, although the reason was not clear.

Vitamin D may also play a role in a variety of other health problems. For instance, it may help to regulate brain health, including protecting against memory loss and depression. And although more research needs to be done, some studies show that vitamin D may even protect against multiple sclerosis.

How to Get Your Vitamin D

There are multiple ways to get your daily dose of vitamin D. This can be through diet, supplements and even taking in a little bit of sunshine. 

While there are multiple ways to obtain vitamin D, it can be hard to maintain the optimal level – especially through diet or if you live in an area where you can only retain vitamin D from the sun for a few months each year. 

“Part of the difficulty of maintaining vitamin D levels is because there are not a large variety of foods that contain much Vitamin D,” says Kristin Gustashaw, MS, RD, LDN, CSG, clinical dietitian at Rush University Medical Center. 
With that said, it is still a good idea to add foods with vitamin D to your diet. 

These are some good food sources:

  • Egg yolks
  • Milk
  • Cheese
  • Fatty fish, especially wild-caught salmon and mackrel
  • Canned tuna in water
  • Sardines
  • Beef or calf liver
  • Vitamin D-fortified products, including certain cereals, bread, orange juice, yogurt and soy milk

Gustashaw also recommends that you should get out in the sun for at least 15-30 minutes a day – when the sun is available. 

“Consider the amount you get from the sun as extra protection, says Gustashaw. “Be sure to get a constant source from your diet and supplementation all year round.”

Supplements can also be a great source of vitamin D, especially if you aren’t getting your daily dose through diet or sunlight.

According to Gustashaw, “Adults should get a minimum oft 600 IU of vitamin D each day and 800 IU if over age 70. Children should get 600 IU each day. And infants 0-12 months 400 IU/day.”

You can learn more about the daily allowance for vitamin D on the National Institutes for Health vitamin D fact sheet. 

Vitamin D and COVID-19

As researchers continue to study possible links between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19, the big question is: “Should I increase my vitamin D intake?”

The answer varies from person to person and depends on your vitamin D levels. If you are already experiencing a vitamin D deficiency, it may be a good idea to increase your intake — not just as a preventive measure for severe COVID symptoms but also for your health overall. 

“We know that a large percentage of the population has suboptimal levels of vitamin D. In fact, as many as half of the U.S. population may be deficient in vitamin D,” explains Gustashaw. “This can possibly lead to symptoms including fatigue, tiredness, hair loss, delayed wound healing, decreased immune health, muscle pain and more, with no other known causes.”

Gustashaw says you can determine your vitamin D levels through a blood test. A low level is 25-hydroxyvitamin D less than 30 ng/mL; a severe deficiency is 25-hydroxyvitamin D less than 5 ng/mL.

If you determine that you do have a lower than desired level, it always best to talk to your health care provider or dietitian about the best way to boost your vitamin D intake. And be mindful of any medications you may be taking that may affect vitamin D absorption, including steroids (e.g., prednisone); the cholesterol-lowering drug cholestyramide; and the seizure medications phenobarbital (Luminal) and phenytoin (Dilantin).

While Vitamin D toxicity is rare, and known cases are associated more with manufacturing errors, research has not that proven taking much more than the upper limit of the recommended dosage  is beneficial. Remember, unless you are trying to replete your stores when deficient, consistently taking excess amounts of vitamin D can, in some cases, lead to renal failure, calcification of soft tissues throughout the body (including in coronary vessels and heart valves), cardiac arrhythmias, and even death.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Bone Health Cardiovascular Health Heart Disease Nutrition Pharmaceuticals Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Vitamin D COVID-19 vitamin d and covid-19 essential vitamin Bone Health covid-19 prevention Heart Health Blood Pressure Brain Health memory and thinking food and nutrition Diet Vitamin D Deficiency vitamin D blood test Vitamin D Levels Vitamin D Supplements Vitamin D3 Sunlight Multiple Sclerosis (MS) overall health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4631
Newswise: SrikanthMicroNeedlePatch-1.jpg
Released: 22-Jan-2021 3:30 PM EST
No more needles?
 Washington University in St. Louis

Blood draws are no fun.They hurt. Veins can burst, or even roll — like they’re trying to avoid the needle, too.Oftentimes, doctors use blood samples to check for biomarkers of disease: antibodies that signal a viral or bacterial infection, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, or cytokines indicative of inflammation seen in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and sepsis.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 22-Jan-2021 2:25 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
20-Jan-2021 11:10 AM EST
UK public supports usage of tracking technology and immunity passports in global pandemic
 University of Bristol

New research suggests the majority of people in the UK are willing to use privacy-encroaching tracking technology and support the introduction of ‘immunity passports’ to protect themselves and others in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 1:55 PM EST
Covid lockdown loneliness linked to more depressive symptoms in older adults
 University of Exeter

Loneliness in adults aged 50 and over during the COVID-19 lockdown was linked to worsening depressive and other mental health symptoms, according to a large-scale online study.

Comment
Newswise: Maternal-fetal medicine physician and expectant mom receives COVID-19 vaccine
Released: 22-Jan-2021 1:05 PM EST
Maternal-fetal medicine physician and expectant mom receives COVID-19 vaccine
 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

At 30 weeks pregnant, most women would be putting the finishing touches on the nursery, rounding up remaining baby gear, and packing their hospital bag. But Jacqueline Parchem, MD, was faced with an additional task – deciding whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite limited data for pregnant women.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 12:40 PM EST
Patients of Asian and black backgrounds more likely to die from COVID, large study reveals
 Queen Mary University of London

Patients of Asian and black backgrounds suffered disproportionate rates of premature death from COVID-19, according to a study of 1,737 patients by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST
Full-dose blood thinners decrease need for life support and improved outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in international trial
 University of Manitoba

Clinical trial finds that full-dose treatment with blood thinner reduces need for vital organ support in ICUs in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Comment
Released: 22-Jan-2021 11:55 AM EST
Rhesus macaques develop promising immune response to SARS-CoV-2
 University of California, Davis

In a promising result for the success of vaccines against COVID-19, rhesus macaque monkeys infected with the human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 developed protective immune responses that might be reproduced with a vaccine.

Comment
Newswise: Vitamin D: An Important Factor for Overall Health
Released: 22-Jan-2021 11:45 AM EST
Vitamin D: An Important Factor for Overall Health
 Rush University Medical Center

Essential for bone health, immune response and even memory and thinking, vitamin D may also be linked to preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 27-Jan-2021 8:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 22-Jan-2021 10:40 AM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 27-Jan-2021 8:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.

Showing results

110 of 4631

close
1.00102