Newswise — Psychologists have long explored the role of psychological and social factors in health inequalities. This has included understanding the role of these factors in our responses to viral infections and vaccinations. Factors such as loneliness, stress, culture, and social standing have been repeatedly shown to predict not only mental health but also COVID-19-relevant outcomes such as inflammation, general immune protection, likelihood of viral infection after virus exposure, symptom severity, and even the effectiveness of vaccines. There has never been a more critical time for this information to be shared and discussed broadly.

At this event, you will learn from leading scientists about what was known about the importance of psychosocial factors for health and physiology before the COVID-19 pandemic, and what this evidence tells us about the importance of these factors now. We will reveal how pandemic survival and recovery is not just about whether you get the virus; it’s also about the complex interactions between the virus, ourselves, our social surroundings, and so much more. Join our scientists and our expert discussants for a lively debate on how these factors impact public health, what we know and don’t know, and what we can do to maximize the health and well-being of a global population ravaged by this pandemic.

Additional information and registration here: https://www.psychologicalscience.org/psychology-biology-covid-19

Organized by:

Kavita Vedhara and Kieran Ayling, University of Nottingham; Sarah Pressman and Cameron Wiley, University of California, Irvine; and Anna Marsland and Emily Jones, University of Pittsburgh

PART 1: Prepandemic insightsEvidence from before the COVID-19 pandemic on the psychological, social, contextual, and behavioral influences on viral and infectious disease outcomes.

PART 2: Pandemic insightsEvidence from the COVID-19 and related literature on the psychological, social, and behavioral impact of the pandemic (e.g., lockdowns, social distancing, school closures, bereavement) and the potential implications for COVID-19 outcomes.

PART 3: The road to recoveryPsychobiological influences on inflammation/long COVID and responses to vaccines.

This free special event is part of the APS Global Collaboration on COVID-19.