What are schools doing to feed students during COVID-19-related closures?

A nationwide assessment of child nutrition administrative agencies' initial responses to meal service provision during COVID-19 pandemic-related school closures, published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior
8-Dec-2020
Newswise — Philadelphia, December 8, 2020 - As schools across the United States are grappling with remote and hybrid learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, investigates the initial responses of child nutrition administrative agencies in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia (DC), five US territories, and the US Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Education (BIE).

"Our aim was to conduct a novel assessment of the responses and communications of these 57 unique jurisdictions," said lead author Gabriella M. McLoughlin, PhD, Implementation Science Center for Cancer Control and Prevention Research Center, Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, St Louis, MO, USA.

"Based on our systematic coding of government websites (February-May 2020), we found most jurisdictions [kindergarten through 12th-grade] mentioned school meal provisions in school closure announcements; provided easily interpretable information and/or maps about meal sites; and included detailed information about school meal provisions in their COVID-19 landing webpages. Fewer provided updated and comprehensive implementation guidance; referenced school closures in emergency declarations; had clear communication/outreach to families; or partnered with anti-hunger organizations," added Dr. McLoughlin.

Although it is not surprising none of the jurisdictions examined executed a comprehensive plan to address food insecurity during a pandemic of this nature and school closures of this duration, the initial responses to COVID-19 should serve as important foundations for lessons learned as this pandemic persists and as jurisdictions work to better plan for future emergencies. Without question, ensuring participation in emergency school meal programs is of paramount concern as the COVID-19 pandemic-related school closures continue to place children and families at a greater risk for food insecurity. Innovative approaches are needed to mitigate increased food insecurity and help schools prevent further financial losses due to lack of participation.

"Translating this evidence into action is so important and the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB), among others, can play an instrumental role in establishing stronger communication pathways between students, families, schools, and governing entities," emphasized co-author and Society of Nutrition Education and Behavior Board member, Sheila Fleischhacker, PhD, JD, RDN, Georgetown Law, Washington, DC, USA.

Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior

Research Results
Children's Health Education Nutrition Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Nutrition/Nutrients Infectious/Emerging Diseases Public Health COVID-19
Released: 8-Dec-2020
The Ethics of Human Challenge Trials
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

A Rutgers philosopher examines the ethical questions around human challenge trials for COVID-19 vaccines

Released: 8-Dec-2020
UC Davis Health joins Novavax in testing a new COVID-19 vaccine
UC Davis Health

UC Davis Health will launch a COVID-19 clinical trial with Novavax to test a new coronavirus vaccine. This vaccine has an important advantage: liquid state storage that allows for distribution using standard vaccine channels, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that must be stored at subzero temperature.

Newswise: 'Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic'
Released: 8-Dec-2020
'Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic'
 University of Redlands

“Examining the Higher Education Response to the COVID19 Pandemic” to feature Hall Network Director and Faculty Fellows discussing their project to examine higher education’s response to the COVID19 pandemic. Their project examines the impact on students, how institutions have responded, and the fiscal and operational shifts caused by the global pandemic of 2020.

Released: 8-Dec-2020
Dr. Pierre Kory, president of the FLCCC Alliance testifies before Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs looking into early outpatient COVID-19 treatment
 Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC Alliance)

“It will all be needless death from here on out, given that there is a readily available scientific solution to the pandemic," Kory says.

Newswise: 201204_Georgiou_SRZ6884-768x485.jpg
Released: 8-Dec-2020
UCI-led study offers new approach for more accurate epidemic modeling
 University of California, Irvine

Irvine, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 — A new class of epidemiological models based on alternative thinking about how contagions propagate, particularly in the early phases of a pandemic, provide a blueprint for more accurate epidemic modeling and improved disease spread predictions and responses, according to a study published recently in Scientific Reports by researchers at the University of California, Irvine and other institutions.

Newswise: 2019-12-05_PacSymp_DAG-3743-768x513.jpg
Released: 8-Dec-2020
Pacific Symphony working with UCI public health experts on COVID-19 plan
 University of California, Irvine

Irvine, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 — University of California, Irvine public health experts are providing consulting services to Pacific Symphony to enable the Orange County ensemble to once again play music together – which hasn’t happened since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past months, Pacific Symphony has held online events – including virtual concerts, living room concerts on video, internet interview programs, and KCET and PBS SoCal’s “Southland Sessions Presents Pacific Symphony” series – featuring offerings from the orchestra’s archival vaults.

Released: 8-Dec-2020
COVID-19 transmission in nursing homes may be affected by nurses and direct care workers with multiple jobs
 Dartmouth College

Nurses and other long-term care workers in nursing homes who hold multiple jobs, may be one of the factors contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities, according to a new study published in Medical Care Research and Review.

Newswise: 250896_web.jpg
Released: 8-Dec-2020
Paper-based electrochemical sensor can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes
 University Of Illinois Grainger College Of Engineering

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world, testing remains a key strategy for tracking and containing the virus.

8-Dec-2020
CHOP Researchers Find Elevated Biomarker Related to Blood Vessel Damage in All Children with SARS-CoV-2 Regardless of Disease Severity
 Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have found elevated levels of a biomarker related to blood vessel damage in children with SARS-CoV-2 infection, even if the children had minimal or no symptoms of COVID-19. They also found that a high proportion of children with SARS-CoV-2 infection met clinical and diagnostic criteria for thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA). TMA is a syndrome that involves clotting in the small blood vessels and has been identified as a potential cause for severe manifestations of COVID-19 in adults.

