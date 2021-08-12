The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reinforcing its recommendation that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine following new data underscoring its safety and effectiveness throughout pregnancy.

This recommendation comes at a time when doctors across the country are reporting an uptick in the number of unvaccinated pregnant people getting hospitalized with COVID-19 - a fact that can be very unnerving for many moms-to-be.

“I felt this vaccine would be my safety net to keep my unborn son healthy,” recalls Alicia Lam, a nurse at Jersey Shore University Medical Center who was one of the first pregnant women to receive the vaccine. Alicia is now the proud mother of a healthy, 6 month old baby boy and she’s happy to share her experience.

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s Obstetrics / Gynecology Specialist, Antonia Kim, M.D., is also available to address the new CDC recommendations, the evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and any concerns pregnant women may have including:

Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I am breastfeeding?

Will the COVID-19 vaccine affect my fertility?

Can I get COVID-19 from the coronavirus vaccine?

Can COVID-19 be severe in pregnant women?

