Demand is increasing for COVID-19 testing among individuals and families, especially as winter approaches and people shift to indoor activities. The National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative today announced the launch of the When To Test Calculator for Individuals, a companion to the version for organizations introduced last winter. By responding to just a few prompts, the new individual impact calculator indicates whether a person should get a test—now or soon.

The When To Test Calculator for Individuals was developed and tested by computer modelers to help people determine if they are at risk of getting or transmitting COVID-19 based on just a few variables, such as vaccination status, transmission rates in the geographic area, and mitigation behaviors. The calculator includes answers to frequently asked questions and links both to resources on testing strategies and on obtaining supplies, including home tests.

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) supported development of the When To Test website and calculators through the RADx Tech program.

NIBIB Director Bruce Tromberg, Ph.D., who leads the RADx Tech program, is available for comment.

