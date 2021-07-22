Coronavirus News Source

UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Who Lives, Who Dies, and How and Why?

When Dying Really Counts: a special edition of the American Journal of Public Health
22-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT, by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
favorite_border

 

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 27, 2021) – In a world dealing with the worst public health crisis in a century, the current U.S. system for tracking deaths suffers from organizational, political and procedural flaws that actually put public health and safety at risk, and requires significant updates and reform to solve the problems laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Inaccuracies in mortality data have real consequences for the public health mission,” said Dr. Vickie Mays, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of health policy and management, who said these weaknesses have played out in how the U.S. measures mortality, creating data gaps critical to accurate classification of deaths, from COVID-19 to suicides to legal use of deadly force.

“The extensiveness of missing race/ethnicity data or inaccurate classiﬁcations in testing data, registries for vaccinations, health survey data, and hospital and administrative data impairs the work of public health and puts everyone at risk,” Mays said. “And if public health is not guided by a social justice approach, we may end up viewing the racial and ethnic health disparities of the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘normal.’

Mays, director of the UCLA BRITE Center for Science, Research & Policy, served as guest editor of a special issue of the American Journal of Public Health, published today, that examines the lessons learned from COVID-19 and a wide array of potential solutions, actionable at the federal, state, and local levels.

“A major lesson from COVID-19 was that we don’t have the surveillance tools to track the progression of the pandemic as it unequally ravaged communities across the U.S.,” said Dr. Alfredo Morabia, editor-in-chief of the Journal, a monthly peer-reviewed academic publication established in 1911 by the American Public Health Association. “This supplement is a topical and timely contribution about the instruments that are urgently needed to accurately count the deaths.”

In the lead editorial, Mays and her co-editor, Dr. Susan Cochran, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of epidemiology, make the point the problems are widespread, and that there are potential solutions at hand – including some already proven at the pilot project level.

“There is a need to improve the quality of mortality data and routine surveillance in general; this is especially true for disasters – including when the world is experiencing a global pandemic - and when we are trying to learn from mortality incidents to delay or reduce their occurrence,” said Cochran, who is both a both a psychologist and an epidemiologist. “But there are solutions to these mortality and measurement concerns that have been allowed to fester.”

In the lead piece which provides a roadmap to the overall supplemental issue, Mays and Cochran make the point there are at least three underlying issues:

  • First, the need to internationally and domestically to improve the quality of mortality data and routine surveillance in general. It is important to the living to understand how deaths occur in order to prevent them
  • Second, inaccuracies in mortality data have real consequences for the public health mission. Delays in reporting race/ethnicity and updating death collection systems means that the most vulnerable may be the last in line for life-saving interventions
  • Third, the public health professionals who register deaths, aid the bereaved, and conduct mortality research, are often forgotten voices as first responders also impacted by deaths in large numbers

The edition include some 26 peer-reviewed pieces and commentaries; these include six by Fielding School-affiliated authors. The faculty authors include Mays, Cochran, and Dr. Jody Heymann, Dr. David E. Hayes-Bautista, Dr. Paul Hsu, and Dr. Ninez Ponce.

“Contributions by (these) outstanding scholars add great weight and depth to this supplement,” Morabia said. “(They) run the gamut of issues that will have an impact on how we evaluate mortality data and also its importance in addressing social justice and disparities in this country.”

Specific articles include:

  • A Look at When Dying Really Counts: An AJPH Supplement on Mortality Data in Public Health Surveillance
  • To Save Lives, We Need to Improve the Measurement of Death
  • Social Justice Is Not the COVID-19 Vaccine Alone: It Is Addressing Structural Racism Through Social Policies That Shape Health
  • Aggression, Escalation, and Other Latent Themes in Legal Intervention Deaths of Non-Hispanic Black and White Men: Results From the 2003‒2017 National Violent Death Reporting System
  • Office of Management and Budget Racial/Ethnic Categories in Mortality Research: A Framework for Including the Voices of Racialized Communities
  • Disparities in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander COVID-19 Mortality: A Community-Driven Data Response

Sponsorship and Funding: Support for this work was provided by the National Institute of Minority Health Disparities (grant MD 006923) and the National Institute of Mental Health (grant MH 115344). https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306440.

Data Availability Statement: All relevant data arevailable via the American Journal of Public Health.

The UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, founded in 1961, is dedicated to enhancing the public's health by conducting innovative research, training future leaders and health professionals from diverse backgrounds, translating research into policy and practice, and serving our local communities and the communities of the nation and the world. The school has 690 students from 25 nations engaged in carrying out the vision of building healthy futures in greater Los Angeles, California, the nation and the world.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

National Institute of Minority Health Disparities (grant MD 006923) and the National Institute of Mental Health (grant MH 115344)

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Pandemic data gaps Mortality Health Equity Public Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6084
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Highly Potent, Stable Nanobodies Stop SARS-CoV-2
 Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)

Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Psychological Consequences of COVID-19 in Health Care
 University of Bonn

Physicians, nursing staff, medical technical assistants, and pastoral workers in hospitals: they have all been placed under severe strain by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: Public
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Why Lockdown in Africa Does Not Work as a First COVID-19 Pandemic Response
 University of Johannesburg

In an African pandemic it is more productive to consider lockdowns, after using other non-medical measures first, Especially in countries with high levels of poverty and corruption, says Prof Nicholas Ngepah, a Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded how-to-talk-with-people-who-are-not-vaccinated-against-covid-19
VIDEO
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
How to Talk With People Who Are Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 Cedars-Sinai

Even though she has asthma, putting her at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, Angela Reeves-Flores, 33, waited until a week ago to get vaccinated.
Newswise: Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
Released: 28-Jul-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Indian Women’s Nutrition Suffered During COVID-19 Lockdown
 Cornell University

A new study from Cornell University finds the nationwide lockdown India imposed last year in response to COVID-19 caused disruptions that negatively impacted women’s nutrition.
Released: 28-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
MD Anderson Research Highlights for July 28, 2021
 University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Research Highlights provides a glimpse into recently published studies in basic, translational and clinical cancer research from MD Anderson experts. Current advances include a newly discovered protein that controls B cell survival, understanding epigenetic changes in malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNSTs) and melanoma, identifying a protein that protect genome stability, developing novel cell therapies for COVID-19, a new option for treating neuropathic pain, exosome delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 to pancreatic cancer, discovering how cancer cells tolerate aneuploidy and the role of health disparities in long-term survival of adolescent and young adult patients with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Study Reveals Characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
 University of Kentucky

A new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry provides foundational information about SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 4-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 28-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 4-Aug-2021 9:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: UIC Awarded $6 Million to Develop Potential COVID-19 Treatment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
UIC Awarded $6 Million to Develop Potential COVID-19 Treatment
 University of Illinois Chicago

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are developing a potential treatment for COVID-19, thanks to a $6 million technology and therapeutic development award from the U.S. Department of Defense supporting pre-clinical animal studies.

Comment
Newswise: Don’t Let the Raging Virus Put Life in Jeopardy. Chula Recommends How to Build an Immunity for Your Heart Against Stress and Depression
Released: 28-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Don’t Let the Raging Virus Put Life in Jeopardy. Chula Recommends How to Build an Immunity for Your Heart Against Stress and Depression
 Chulalongkorn University

Cumulative stress, denial, and chronic depression are the byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Psychological Wellness, Chulalongkorn University recommends ways to cope by harnessing positive energy from our heart.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6084

close
1.4374