Coronavirus News Source

Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Increased Risk of Contracting COVID-19

New study finds a 17.7 percent rise in COVID-19 cases after a prolonged 2020 wildfire smoke event in Reno, Nev.
16-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT, by Desert Research Institute (DRI)
favorite_border

Newswise — Reno, Nev. (July 15, 2021) - Wildfire smoke may greatly increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from the Center for Genomic Medicine at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), Washoe County Health District (WCHD), and Renown Health (Renown) in Reno, Nev.

In a study published earlier this week in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, the DRI-led research team set out to examine whether smoke from 2020 wildfires in the Western U.S. was associated with an increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Reno.

To explore this, the study team used models to analyze the relationship between fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) from wildfire smoke and SARS-CoV-2 test positivity rate data from Renown Health, a large, integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California.

According to their results, PM 2.5 from wildfire smoke was responsible for a 17.7 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases that occurred during a period of prolonged smoke that took place between Aug. 16 and Oct. 10, 2020.

"Our results showed a substantial increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Reno during a time when we were affected by heavy wildfire smoke from California wildfires," said Daniel Kiser, M.S., co-lead author of the study and assistant research scientist of data science at DRI. "This is important to be aware of as we are already confronting heavy wildfire smoke from the Beckwourth Complex fire and with COVID-19 cases again rising in Nevada and other parts of the Western U.S."

Reno, located in Washoe County (population 450,000) of northern Nevada, was exposed to higher concentrations of PM2.5 for longer periods of time in 2020 than other nearby metropolitan areas, including San Francisco. Reno experienced 43 days of elevated PM2.5 during the study period, as opposed to 26 days in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"We had a unique situation here in Reno last year where we were exposed to wildfire smoke more often than many other areas, including the Bay Area," said Gai Elhanan, M.D., co-lead author of the study and associate research scientist of computer science at DRI. "We are located in an intermountain valley that restricts the dispersion of pollutants and possibly increases the magnitude of exposure, which makes it even more important for us to understand smoke impacts on human health."

Kiser's and Elhanan's new research builds upon past work of studies in San Francisco and Orange County by controlling for additional variables such as the general prevalence of the virus, air temperature, and the number of tests administered, in a location that was heavily impacted by wildfire smoke.

"We believe that our study greatly strengthens the evidence that wildfire smoke can enhance the spread of SARS-CoV-2," said Elhanan. "We would love public health officials across the U.S. to be a lot more aware of this because there are things we can do in terms of public preparedness in the community to allow people to escape smoke during wildfire events."

###

More information:

Additional study authors include William Metcalf (DRI), Brendan Schnieder (WCHD), and Joseph Grzymski, a corresponding author (DRI/Renown).

This research was funded by Renown Health and the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The full text of the study, "SARS-CoV-2 test positivity rate in Reno, Nevada: association with PM2.5 during the 2020 wildfire smoke events in the western United States," is available from the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiologyhttps://www.nature.com/articles/s41370-021-00366-w

About DRI

The Desert Research Institute (DRI) is a recognized world leader in basic and applied environmental research. Committed to scientific excellence and integrity, DRI faculty, students who work alongside them, and staff have developed scientific knowledge and innovative technologies in research projects around the globe. Since 1959, DRI's research has advanced scientific knowledge on topics ranging from humans' impact on the environment to the environment's impact on humans. DRI's impactful science and inspiring solutions support Nevada's diverse economy, provide science-based educational opportunities, and inform policymakers, business leaders, and community members. With campuses in Las Vegas and Reno, DRI serves as the non-profit research arm of the Nevada System of Higher Education. For more information, please visit http://www.dri.edu.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is the region's largest, local not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 7,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination, and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children's hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the region's largest, locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown is currently enrolling participants in the world's largest community-based genetic population health study, the Healthy Nevada Project®. For more information, visit renown.org.

About Washoe County Health District Air Quality Management Division

The Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) implements clean air solutions that protect the quality of life for the citizens of Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County through community partnerships along with programs and services such as air monitoring, permitting and compliance, planning, and public education. To learn more, please visit OurCleanAir.com.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Increased Risk of Contracting COVID-19

Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Caption: Wildfire smoke may greatly increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from the Center for Genomic Medicine at the Desert Research Institute, Washoe County Health District, and Renown Health in Reno, Nev.

Newswise: Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Increased Risk of Contracting COVID-19

Credit: DRI

Caption: Wildfire smoke may greatly increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from the Center for Genomic Medicine at the Desert Research Institute, Washoe County Health District, and Renown Health in Reno, Nev.

CITATIONS

Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Climate Science Environmental Health Infectious Diseases Pollution Public Health Coronavirus Wildfires Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
Pollution Wildfire COVID-19 Public Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6015
16-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Antibiotic Prescriptions for Kids Plummet During Pandemic
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Study finds that medications prescribed for children dropped by more than a quarter during the first eight months of the pandemic compared to the previous year, with the steepest declines in infection-related medicines like antibiotics and cough-and-cold drugs.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Mayo Research Provides Insights Into High-Risk Younger Demographics for Severe COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, Mayo Clinic researchers have new insights into risk factors for younger populations, some of which differ significantly from their older counterparts. People younger than 45 had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had cancer or heart disease, or blood, neurologic or endocrine disorders, the research found. These associations were weaker in older age groups. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Novel Autoantibody Adds Fuel to COVID-19 “Firestorm” of Inflammation, Blood Clots
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered another functional autoantibody in COVID-19 patients that contributes to the disease’s development and the “firestorm” of blood clots and inflammation it induces. The autoantibody makes it harder for the body to degrade neutrophil extracellular traps, the toxic webs of DNA and proteins produced by overactive immune cells at heightened levels in COVID patients.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Survey Shows Rise in Vaccine Hesitancy in Ghana
 University of Southampton

Research led by the University of Southampton into the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, West Africa has concluded that vaccine hesitancy has seen a small, but significant increase over the last three months.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Sociologists to Explore Topics of Racism, White Supremacy, Nationalism, Critical Race Theory, and More at ASA Virtual Annual Meeting, Aug. 6-10; Press Registration Open
 American Sociological Association (ASA)

Thousands of sociologists whose work provides insights on vital topics such as race and racism, white nationalism, critical race theory, impacts of the pandemic, and issues confronting Asian-Americans, will meet at the American Sociological Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting, August 6-10. Approximately 900 sessions featuring over 3,000 research papers are open to the press.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Common COVID-19 Antibiotic No More Effective Than Placebo
 University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

A UC San Francisco study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Newswise: 270851_web.jpg
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
COVID-19 Antibodies Persist at Least Nine Months After Infection
 Imperial College London

Testing of an entire Italian town shows antibody levels remain high nine months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Mathematical Models and Computer Simulations Are the New Frontiers in COVID-19 Drug Trials
 University of Waterloo

Researchers are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level - the basic structural level of the human body.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Novel Coronavirus Discovered in British Bats
 University of East Anglia

A coronavirus related to the virus that causes Covid-19 in humans has been found in UK horseshoe bats - according to new collaborative research from the University of East Anglia, ZSL (Zoological Society of London), and Public Health England (PHE).

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6015

close
1.32914