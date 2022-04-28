Article title: Wonder of Wonders, Miracle of Miracles: The Unprecedented Speed of COVID-19 Science

Author: Michael Saag

From the author: “Although a wide variety of scientific disciplines established the platform upon which the remarkable response to COVID-19 was based, the study of HIV-1 over the last 40 years laid the groundwork for most of these advances. This paper will review the scientific discoveries that emerged over the four decades of the HIV epidemic and how these advances provided the foundation for the rapid response to SARS-CoV-2.”