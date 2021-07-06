Coronavirus News Source

West Virginia University

WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

6-Jul-2021 1:25 PM EDT, by West Virginia University
favorite_border

Newswise — MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Even for those of us who dodged the virus itself, the COVID-19 pandemic hit us in more ways than one.

We remember March 2020 as a frozen screenshot in time: We stayed at home, let our gym memberships expire and ate whatever was available in the cupboards.

According to studies within the past year, most people decreased their physical activity, increased sedentary time and gained weight.

George Kelley, professor at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, said these outcomes aren’t surprising, though he believes the key now is to push forward and leave unhealthy lifestyles in the dust like the peak of COVID-19.

A solid first step is a true, personal desire to lead a healthy life, rather than feeling shamed into it, Kelley said.

“Living a healthy lifestyle is a choice that should be driven by one wanting to live a healthy lifestyle versus feeling like they are being forced to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Kelley, who’s also the director of the Meta-Analytic Research Group in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics.

“While it is well established that being overweight, and especially obese, are major public health problems both in the U.S. and beyond, body-shaming does not lead to improved health.”

Kelley noted studies that suggested that the more people are exposed to weight bias and discrimination, the greater the risk of gaining weight and dying from any cause.

“In addition, and not surprisingly, fat shaming has been associated with depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders and avoiding exercise,” he said. “Broadly, the best approach is probably one that focuses on health versus weight, emphasizing that health benefits may best be achieved by focusing on behaviors and providing positive versus negative reinforcement.”

The downfall

So how much of an impact did the pandemic have on our personal health?

As head of a research group, Kelley keeps his hand on the pulse of health-related studies across the world. Kelley noted a systematic review of 19 studies that found high rates of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychological distress and stress in the general population of multiple countries, including the U.S.

Additionally, an American Psychological Association Survey conducted in February 2021 reported that 42% of adults reported gaining more weight than they intended since the pandemic started, with a median weight gain of 15 pounds.

Other studies reported that adults consumed more alcohol, with reasons being increased stress and boredom.

The linkage between physical and mental health was on full display during the pandemic, Kelley said.

The upswing

With gyms reopened and vaccines rolled out, more people have reentered society at various paces.

If thinking about reversing the negative health effects from the pandemic, modifying behaviors must take place, Kelley advised.

“With respect to physical activity, a behavior that has the potential to have a positive impact on more physical and mental health outcomes than any other non-pharmacological or pharmacological approach, the biggest challenge for many is overcoming barriers,” he said.

Seven specific barriers, and ways to conquer them, according to Kelley, are:

  • Lack of time (identify at least 30-minute time periods for physical activity)
  • Social support (invite people to exercise with you)
  • Lack of energy (recognize that exercise will make you more energetic)
  • Lack of motivation (place exercise on your calendar)
  • Lack of skill (activities such as walking and climbing stairs don’t require new skills)
  • High costs and lack of facilities (consider walking, jogging, pushups, etc.)
  • Weather conditions (exercise indoors)

Eating behaviors are also a cornerstone to a healthy lifestyle, Kelley added.

Routine = Success

Kelley himself practices what he preaches, and intentionally increased his weekly regimen of cycling six days, resistance training three times and walking/hiking 15 to 20 miles.

“Why the increase? Put simply, my goal was to maintain my current body weight, and more importantly, my percent body fat, by balancing the number of kilocalories consumed with the number of kilocalories expended each day,” Kelley said.

Kelley, 64, attributes his lifetime behavior of being physically active to the following factors:

  • Making physical activity a priority and regular part of a daily routine, similar to showering and brushing teeth.
  • Placing it on a daily ‘things to do’ list.
  • The support and reinforcement from someone close. In Kelley’s case, it’s his wife, Kristi Kelley, a WVU research instructor, who runs more than seven miles per day and does resistance training and walks/hikes with him.

But Kelley does not want his regimen to intimidate others. You’ve got to start somewhere, he said.

“It’s important for people to find the right balance for themselves.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

Credit: WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard

Caption: Cyclists take in some fresh air and exercise on the Rail Trail in Morgantown, W.Va.

Newswise: WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

Credit: WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard

Caption: Runners stay fit by climbing the hill past Morgan House at WVU during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newswise: WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: George Kelley, professor at the West Virginia University School of Public Health

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature Expert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Exercise and Fitness Obesity Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 covid 19 and stress Covid 19 impact covid exercise after covid 19 exercise and COVID-19 exercise and health exercise and diet Healthy Adults Healthy Behavior healthy lifestyles Unhealthy Behaviors Unhealthy weight Behavior Change Physical Activity physical activity and health Body Shaming Pandemic and Exercise pandemic stress Pandemic Anxiety coronavirus and anxiety
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5935
Released: 6-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
التغلب على المماطلة أثناء الجائحة
 Mayo Clinic

هل لاحظت أنك تؤجل الأمور أكثر من السابق خلال جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19)؟ إن كنت تفعل ذلك، فأنت لست وحدك.

Comment
Newswise: Study Reveals How Our Immune System Reacts to COVID-19 Variants
Released: 6-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Study Reveals How Our Immune System Reacts to COVID-19 Variants
 University of Sydney

Australian scientists researching how our immune system responds to COVID-19 have revealed that those infected by early variants in 2020 produced sustained antibodies, however, these antibodies are not as effective against contemporary variants of the virus.

Comment
Newswise: 269810_web.jpg
Released: 6-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Study Shows Laboratory Developed Protein Spikes Consistent with COVID-19 Virus
 University of Southampton

A new international study has found that the key properties of the spikes of SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 are consistent with those of several laboratory-developed protein spikes, designed to mimic the infectious virus.

Comment
Released: 6-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
mRNA Vaccines Slash Risk of COVID-19 Infection by 91 Percent in Fully Vaccinated People
 University of Utah Health

People who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are up to 91 percent less likely to develop the disease than those who are unvaccinated, according to a new nationwide study of eight sites, including Salt Lake City. For those few vaccinated people who do still get an infection, or “breakthrough” cases, the study suggests that vaccines reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and shorten its duration.

Newswise: WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID
Released: 6-Jul-2021 1:25 PM EDT
WVU Professor: Personal Desire, Not Shaming, Should Serve as Motivator to Arise From the Unhealthy Pits of COVID
 West Virginia University

George Kelley, a professor in West Virginia University's School of Public Health, said he believes the key now is to push forward from the pandemic and into healthier lifestyles.

Comment
5-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Media Advisory: Pandemic Leaves Postpartum Moms Reeling
 McMaster University

Comment
Newswise: Vaccinated Seniors: Get Out and Have Fun!
Released: 6-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Vaccinated Seniors: Get Out and Have Fun!
 Cedars-Sinai

Health experts have a new message for seniors, who they once cautioned to stay home and protect themselves against COVID-19: "As long as you are vaccinated, you can go out!" said Sonja Rosen, MD, chief of Geriatric Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.

Released: 6-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Software Tool Breathes Life Into Post-COVID Office Airflow
 Cornell University

As offices nationwide spring back to life, interior space designers and architects will soon have an easy-to-use planning tool to place indoor workplace furniture, staff, partitions and ventilation in a manner that maximizes fresh air flow and reduces the risk of airborne pathogens.
Released: 5-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Superar la procrastinación causada por la pandemia
 Mayo Clinic

¿Le parece que posterga más las cosas durante la pandemia de la COVID-19? Si lo hace, no es la única persona.

Comment
Released: 5-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Superação da procrastinação causada pela pandemia
 Mayo Clinic

Você já notou ter adiado as coisas ainda mais por causa da pandemia de COVID-19? Se a resposta for afirmativa, você não está sozinho.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5935

close
1.33006