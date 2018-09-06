- 2018-09-07 15:05:59
- Article ID: 700126
New Electron Glasses Sharpen Our View of Atomic-Scale Features
A new approach to atom probe tomography promises more precise and accurate measurements vital to semiconductors used in computers, lasers, detectors, and more.
The Science
What if we could make a powerful scientific tool even better? Atom probe tomography (APT) is a powerful way of measuring interfaces on a scale comparable to the distance between atoms in solids. It also has a chemical sensitivity of less than 10 parts per million. However, it doesn’t work as well as it could. Scientists applied “electron glasses” to correct aberrations in APT data. Now, researchers have an extremely accurate, precise method for measuring the distances between interfaces in vital semiconductor structures. These structures include a silicon (Si) layer sandwiched by a silicon germanium alloy (SiGe).
The Impact
If it contains a computer or uses radio waves, it relies on a semiconductor. To make better semiconductors, scientists need better ways to analyze the interfaces involved. This new APT approach offers a precise, detailed view of the interface between Si and SiGe. It offers data to optimize interfacial integrity. Improved knowledge of the interfaces is key to advancing technologies that employ semiconductors.
Summary
As electronic devices shrink, more precise semiconductor synthesis and characterization are needed to improve these devices. APT can identify atom positions in 3-D with sub-nanometer resolution from detected evaporated ions, and can detect dopant distributions and low-level chemical segregation at interfaces; however, until now, aberrations have compromised its accuracy. Factors affecting the severity of aberrations include the sequence from which the interface materials are evaporated (for example, SiGe to Si versus Si to SiGe) and the width of the needle-shaped sample from which material is evaporated (for example, the larger the amount of material analyzed, the greater the aberrations). There are several advantages to understanding the sub-nanometer-level chemical make-up of a material with APT. For example, APT is 100 to 1,000 times more chemically sensitive than the traditional interface measurement technique, scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM). Moreover, because APT is a time-of-flight, secondary ion mass spectrometry method, it is superior for detecting lightweight dopants and dopants with similar atomic numbers as the bulk, such as phosphorus in Si. In this experiment, researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and HRL Laboratories, LLC assessed the ability of APT to accurately measure SiGe/Si/SiGe interfacial profiles by comparing APT results to those of optimized atomic-resolution STEM measurements from the same SiGe/Si/SiGe sample. Without applying a post-APT reconstruction processing method, the measured Si/SiGe interfacial widths between APT and STEM datasets match poorly. Aberrations create density variations in the APT dataset that do not exist in the material.pplied an algorithm to correct density variations normal to the interface (that is, in the z-direction) of the APT data, which resulted in accurate interfacial profile measurements. Scientists can use this accurate method for characterizing SiGe/Si/SiGe interfacial profiles to consistently measure the same interface width with a precision close to 1 Angstrom (that is, a fraction of the distance between two atoms). This knowledge may be used to improve many semiconductor devices with Si/SiGe or similar interfaces.
Funding
Atom probe tomography and scanning transmission electron microscopy were conducted at the Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, a Department of Energy Office of Science user facility.
Publications
O. Dyck, D.N. Leonard, L.F. Edge, C.A. Jackson, E.J. Pritchett, P.W. Deelman, and J.D. Poplawsky, “Accurate quantification of Si/SiGe interface profiles via atom probe tomography.” Advanced Materials Interfaces 4(21),1700622 (2017). [DOI: 10.1002/admi.201700622]
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Advanced Materials Interfaces 4(21),1700622 (2017). [DOI: 10.1002/admi.201700622]
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
New Electron Glasses Sharpen Our View of Atomic-Scale Features
A new approach to atom probe tomography promises more precise and accurate measurements vital to semiconductors used in computers, lasers, detectors, and more.
Getting an Up-Close, 3-D View of Gold Nanostars
Scientists can now measure 3-D structures of tiny particles with properties that hold promise for advanced sensors and diagnostics.
Coal Plant Offsets with Carbon Capture Means Covering 89 Percent of the U.S. In Forests
Researchers found that using bio-sequestration to capture carbon produced by U.S. coal-fired plants even after carbon capture and storage would require using 62 percent of the nation's arable land for that process, or 89 percent of all U.S. land with average forest cover. In comparison, offsetting the amount of carbon produced by manufacturing solar panels is 13 times less land, making it a far more viable option.
Small, Short-Lived Drops of Early Universe Matter
Particle flow patterns suggest even small-scale collisions create drops of early universe quark-gluon plasma.
Tuning Terahertz Beams with Nanoparticles
Scientists uncover a way to control terahertz radiation using tiny engineered particles in a magnetic field, potentially opening the doors for better medical and environmental sensors.
Berkeley Lab, Intel, Cray Harness the Power of Deep Learning to Better Understand the Universe
A collaboration between computational scientists at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center and engineers at Intel and Cray has yielded another first in the quest to apply deep learning to data-intensive science: CosmoFlow, the first large-scale science application to use the TensorFlow framework on a CPU-based high performance computing platform with synchronous training.
Unraveling How Spiderwebs Absorb Energy
Spiderwebs can withstand a predator's impact while still helping catch and detect small prey. Spiders architect these lightweight networks for strength and elasticity using different silks and geometric structures. Recently, researchers unraveled a new energy absorption mechanism that explains how spiderwebs can be simultaneously sensitive and impact-resistant. The research team reports their findings in Applied Physics Letters.
Modular Fluidic System Developed to Supply Radioisotope Used in Targeted Alpha Therapy
Laboratory automation applied to complex radiochemical isolation of astatine-211 from cyclotron-bombarded targets.
Argonne's New Combustion Synthesis Research Facility Heats Up High-Throughput Manufacturing of Nanomaterials
Argonne announces the availability of a new manufacturing technology that simplifies the manufacture of nanomaterials in high volumes. Known as Flame Spray Pyrolysis (FSP), the technology offers benefits over traditional methods used to manufacture the particle-based substances that are critical to producing a wide range of industrial materials.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, September 2018
ORNL story tips: Lab, field tests show improved building insulation performance; ORNL-developed software runs quantum programs on multiple quantum computers; ORNL moved single atoms below a crystal's surface; certain bacteria turns mercury into methylmercury at varying rates across species; ORNL hosts Molten Salt Reactor Workshop in Oct.
Buffalo State Included in New York's Clean Energy Workforce Development Initiative
As part of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's $15 million clean energy workforce development initiative, Buffalo State College is receiving a $753,000 grant to develop clean energy certificate programs.
Zaluzec Named Microscopy "Legend"
Argonne senior scientist Nestor Zaluzec has been inducted into the inaugural "legends" class of fellows of the Microanalysis Society.
New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Graduate physics students from across the country recently descended on PPPL for the first PPPL Graduate Summer School -- a series of lectures the week of Aug. 13 on topics in the field of plasma physics and an opportunity to meet other students with similar research interests.
NYU Scientists Part of New Software Institute Aimed at Making Discoveries in High-Energy Physics
NYU will be part of the Institute for Research and Innovation in Software for High Energy Physics (IRIS-HEP), a National Science Foundation-backed coalition that will create next-generation cyberinfrastructure to support high-energy physics research.
Department of Energy Awards $4.3 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded more than $20 million to help national laboratories across the country collaborate with U.S. businesses to speed promising energy technologies to the marketplace. Argonne National Laboratory received $4.3 million from DOE to fund 12 projects across six divisions.
Chuntian Cao wins 2018 Klein Award for lithium-ion battery research
Chuntian Cao, a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, discovered her passion for batteries in graduate school. She says she loves studying something that's so closely related to everyday life. In her current research, she probes lithium-ion battery materials and devices using SLAC's Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource, or SSRL.
Secretary of Energy honors LLNL scientist with prestigious award
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry recognized LLNL chemist Bill McLean with a prestigious Secretary's Achievement Award yesterday in recognition of "pioneering technical contributions that have led to significant advancements in science-based stockpile stewardship."
JCESR receives Secretary of Energy's Achievement Award
The U.S. Secretary of Energy's office has awarded the Scientific and Operational Leadership team for the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR) the Secretary of Energy's Achievement Award.
HPC4Manufacturing program calls for project proposals focused on steel and aluminum
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has issued a special High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) call for proposals for projects aimed at addressing key challenges in U.S. steel and aluminum manufacturing. The solicitation officially opened on Aug. 23.
Rare-Earth Magnet Recycling Tech Wins Innovation Award
Researchers at the Critical Materials Institute (CMI) and Ames Laboratory invented a magnet recycling process in which magnets are dissolved in water-based solutions, recovering more than 99 percent purity rare earth elements.
New Electron Glasses Sharpen Our View of Atomic-Scale Features
A new approach to atom probe tomography promises more precise and accurate measurements vital to semiconductors used in computers, lasers, detectors, and more.
Getting an Up-Close, 3-D View of Gold Nanostars
Scientists can now measure 3-D structures of tiny particles with properties that hold promise for advanced sensors and diagnostics.
Small, Short-Lived Drops of Early Universe Matter
Particle flow patterns suggest even small-scale collisions create drops of early universe quark-gluon plasma.
Tuning Terahertz Beams with Nanoparticles
Scientists uncover a way to control terahertz radiation using tiny engineered particles in a magnetic field, potentially opening the doors for better medical and environmental sensors.
Carbon Nanotubes Give Two Excitons for the Price of One
Efficient generation of photon pairs from modified carbon nanotubes shows path to new types of light sources.
Modular Fluidic System Developed to Supply Radioisotope Used in Targeted Alpha Therapy
Laboratory automation applied to complex radiochemical isolation of astatine-211 from cyclotron-bombarded targets.
Highest Precision Prediction of Muon "Wobble"
Comparing new prediction to measurements of muons' precession could potentially help scientists discover new subatomic particles.
Beautiful Higgs Decays
CMS observes Higgs boson decays into bottom quarks, furthering our knowledge of how the particles that make up matter behave.
ATLAS Experiment Uncovers Higgs Boson Interactions with Heaviest Quarks
New direct evidence for Higgs interactions with top and bottom quarks confirms its role in generating mass for constituents of matter.
KBase: The Department of Energy Systems Biology Knowledgebase
Collaborative, open-source software and data platform accelerates systems biology research.
Spotlight
Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Brookhaven National Laboratory
New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
The Gridlock State
California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office
Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Argonne National Laboratory
Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Brookhaven National Laboratory
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
California State University, Monterey Bay
From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Showing results0-4 Of 2215