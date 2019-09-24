DOE News
    The Secret Behind Crystals that Shrink when Heated

    Discovery yields new quantitative description of unusual behavior relevant to materials used in electronics, medicine, telecommunications, and more

    Igor Zaliznyak, a physicist in Brookhaven Lab's Condensed Matter Physics and Materials Science Division (right), led a team of scientists including Alexei Tkachenko of the Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials (left) to decipher the mechanism underlying scandium fluoride's ability to shrink upon heating.

      Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

      Igor Zaliznyak, a physicist in Brookhaven Lab's Condensed Matter Physics and Materials Science Division (right), led a team of scientists including Alexei Tkachenko of the Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials (left) to decipher the mechanism underlying scandium fluoride's ability to shrink upon heating.

    Additional coauthors on the study included (from left) Kate Page, formerly of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Brookhaven Lab physicist Emil Bozin, and ORNL instrument scientist Joerg Neuefeind.

      Credit: Genevieve Martin/Oak Ridge National Laboratory

      Additional coauthors on the study included (from left) Kate Page, formerly of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Brookhaven Lab physicist Emil Bozin, and ORNL instrument scientist Joerg Neuefeind.

    This animation shows how solid crystals of scandium fluoride shrink upon heating. While the bonds between scandium (green) and fluorine atoms (blue) remain relatively rigid, the fluorine atoms along the sides of the cubic crystals oscillate independently, resulting in a wide range of distances between neighboring fluorine atoms. The higher the temperature, the greater the buckling in the sides of the crystals leading to the overall contraction (negative thermal expansion) effect.

      Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

      This animation shows how solid crystals of scandium fluoride shrink upon heating. While the bonds between scandium (green) and fluorine atoms (blue) remain relatively rigid, the fluorine atoms along the sides of the cubic crystals oscillate independently, resulting in a wide range of distances between neighboring fluorine atoms. The higher the temperature, the greater the buckling in the sides of the crystals leading to the overall contraction (negative thermal expansion) effect.

    Scientists used neutron scattering at the Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to investigate why certain crystalline materials shrink when heated.

      Credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

      Scientists used neutron scattering at the Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to investigate why certain crystalline materials shrink when heated.

    Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Caption: This animation shows how solid crystals of scandium fluoride shrink upon heating. While the bonds between scandium (green) and fluorine atoms (blue) remain relatively rigid, the fluorine atoms along the sides of the cubic crystals oscillate independently, resulting in a wide range of distances between neighboring fluorine atoms. The higher the temperature, the greater the buckling in the sides of the crystals leading to the overall contraction (negative thermal expansion) effect.

    UPTON, NY--Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory have new experimental evidence and a predictive theory that solves a long-standing materials science mystery: why certain crystalline materials shrink when heated. Their work, just published in Science Advances, could have widespread application for matching material properties to specific applications in medicine, electronics, and other fields, and may even provide fresh insight into unconventional superconductors (materials that carry electric current with no energy loss).

    The evidence comes from precision measurements of the distances between atoms in crystals of scandium fluoride (ScF3), a material known for its unusual contraction under elevated temperatures (also known as "negative thermal expansion"). What the scientists discovered is a new type of vibrational motion that causes the sides of these cube-shaped, seemingly solid crystals to buckle when heated, thus pulling the corners closer together.

    "Normally as something heats up, it expands," said Brookhaven physicist Igor Zaliznyak, who led the project. "When you heat something up, atomic vibrations increase in magnitude, and the overall material size increases to accommodate the larger vibrations."

    That relationship, however, doesn't hold for certain flexible materials, including chainlike polymers such as plastics and rubber. In those materials, increasing heat increases vibrations only perpendicular to the length of the chains (picture the sideways vibrations of a plucked guitar string). Those transverse vibrations pull the ends of the chains closer together, resulting in overall shrinkage.

    But what about scandium fluoride? With a solid, cubic crystalline structure, it looks nothing like a polymer--at least at first glance. In addition, a widespread assumption that the atoms in a solid crystal have to maintain their relative orientations, no matter what the crystal size, left physicists confounded to explain how this material shrinks when heated.

    Neutrons and a dedicated student to the rescue

    A group from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) was using one method to explore this mystery at the Spallation Neutron Source [https://neutrons.ornl.gov/sns] (SNS), a DOE Office of Science user facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Measuring how beams of neutrons, a type of subatomic particle, scatter off the atoms in a crystal can give valuable information about their atomic-scale arrangement. It's particularly useful for lightweight materials like fluorine that are invisible to x-rays, Zaliznyak said.

    Hearing about this work, Zaliznyak noted that his colleague, Emil Bozin, an expert in a different neutron-scattering analysis technique, could probably advance understanding of the problem. Bozin's method, known as "pair distribution function," describes the probability of finding two atoms separated by a certain distance in a material. Computational algorithms then sort through the probabilities to find the structural model that best fits the data.

    Zaliznyak and Bozin paired up with the Caltech team to collect data at SNS using Caltech's ScF3 samples to track how the distances between neighboring atoms changed with increasing temperature.

    David Wendt, a student who began a Brookhaven Lab High School Research Program [https://www.bnl.gov/education/programs/program.php?q=219] internship in Zaliznyak's lab following his sophomore year in high school (now a freshman at Stanford University), handled much of the data analysis. He continued working on the project throughout his high-school days, earning the position of first author on the paper.

    "David basically reduced the data to the form that we could analyze using our algorithms, fitted the data, composed a model to model the positions of the fluorine atoms, and did the statistical analysis to compare our experimental results to the model. The amount of work he did is like what a good postdoc would do!" Zaliznyak said.

    “I am very grateful for the opportunity Brookhaven Lab provided me to contribute to original research through their High School Research Program," Wendt said.

    Results: "soft" motion in a solid

    The measurements showed that the bonds between scandium and fluorine don't really change with heating. "In fact, they expand slightly," Zaliznyak said, "which is consistent with why most solids expand."

    But the distances between adjacent fluorine atoms became highly variable with increasing temperature.

    "We were looking for evidence that the fluorine atoms were staying in a fixed configuration, as had always been assumed, and we found quite the opposite!" Zaliznyak said.

    Alexei Tkachenko, an expert in the theory of soft condensed matter at Brookhaven Lab's Center for Functional Nanomaterials [https://www.bnl.gov/cfn/] (another Office of Science user facility) made essential contributions to the explanation for this unexpected data.

    Since the fluorine atoms appeared not to be confined to rigid positions, the explanation could draw on a much older theory originally developed by Albert Einstein to explain atomic motions by considering each individual atom separately. And surprisingly, the final explanation shows that heat-induced shrinkage in ScF3 bears a remarkable resemblance to the behavior of soft-matter polymers.

    "Since every scandium atom has a rigid bond with fluorine, the 'chains' of scandium-fluoride that form the sides of the crystalline cubes (with scandium at the corners) act similar to the rigid parts of a polymer," Zaliznyak explained. The fluorine atoms at the center of each side of the cube, however, are unrestrained by any other bonds. So, as temperature increases, the "underconstrained" fluorine atoms are free to oscillate independently in directions perpendicular to the rigid Sc-F bonds. Those transverse thermal oscillations pull the Sc atoms at the corners of the cubic lattice closer together, resulting in shrinkage similar to that observed in polymers.

    Thermal matching for applications

    This new understanding will improve scientists' ability to predict or strategically design a material's thermal response for applications where temperature changes are expected. For example, materials used in precision machining should ideally show little change in response to heating and cooling to maintain the same precision across all conditions. Materials used in medical applications, such as dental fillings or bone replacements, should have thermal expansion properties that closely match those of the biological structures in which they are embedded (think how painful it would be if your filling expanded while your tooth contracted when drinking hot coffee!). And in semiconductors or undersea fiberoptic transmission lines, the thermal expansion of insulating materials should match that of the functional materials to avoid impeding signal transmission.

    Zaliznyak notes that an underconstrained open framework architecture like that in ScF3 is also present in copper-oxide and iron-based superconductors--where crystal lattice vibrations are thought to play a role in these materials' ability to carry electric current with no resistance.

    "The independent oscillation of atoms in these open-framework structures may contribute to these materials' properties in ways we can now calculate and understand," Zaliznyak said. "They might actually explain some of our own experimental observations that still remain a mystery in these superconductors," he added.

    "This work profoundly benefitted from the important advantages of the DOE national laboratories--including unique DOE facilities and our ability to have long-time-span projects where important contributions accumulate over time to culminate in a discovery," Zaliznyak said. "It represents the unique confluence of different expertise among the coauthors, including a dedicated high-school student intern, which we were able to integrate synergistically for this project. It would not have been possible to successfully carry out this research without the expertise provided by all the team members."

    Brookhaven Lab's role in this work was funded by the DOE Office of Science.

    ***
    Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://www.energy.gov/science/ [https://www.energy.gov/science/]

    One of ten national laboratories overseen and primarily funded by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Brookhaven National Laboratory conducts research in the physical, biomedical, and environmental sciences, as well as in energy technologies and national security. Brookhaven Lab also builds and operates major scientific facilities available to university, industry and government researchers. Brookhaven is operated and managed for DOE's Office of Science by Brookhaven Science Associates, a limited-liability company founded by the Research Foundation for the State University of New York on behalf of Stony Brook University, the largest academic user of Laboratory facilities, and Battelle, a nonprofit applied science and technology organization.

    Scientists at Brookhaven Lab have new experimental evidence and a predictive theory that solves a long-standing materials science mystery: why certain crystalline materials shrink when heated. Their work could have widespread application for matching material properties to specific applications in medicine, electronics, and other fields, and may even provide fresh insight into unconventional superconductors.

    Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab

    Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab

    Gamers designing proteins, raw food changing the gut, and a toxin-absorbing MOF

    Shedding new light on the charging of lithium-ion batteries

    Shedding new light on the charging of lithium-ion batteries

    Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory have discovered a photo-excitation process that speeds up the charging of lithium-ion batteries. If commercialized, such technology could be a game changer for electric vehicles.

    How do you know it's perfect graphene?

    How do you know it's perfect graphene?

    Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have discovered an indicator that reliably demonstrates a sample's high quality, and it was one that was hiding in plain sight for decades.

    PPPL findings: From new fusion developments to surprises in astrophysics at global plasma physics gathering

    PPPL findings: From new fusion developments to surprises in astrophysics at global plasma physics gathering

    Feature wraps-up wide-ranging PPPL talks on fusion and plasma science at the 61st American Physical Society-Department of Plasma Physics conference.

    Living on the Edge: How a 2D Material Got Its Shape

    Living on the Edge: How a 2D Material Got Its Shape

    A team of scientists led by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has gained valuable insight into 3D transition metal oxide nanoparticles' natural "edge" for 2D growth.

    Quantum supremacy milestone harnesses ORNL Summit supercomputer

    Quantum supremacy milestone harnesses ORNL Summit supercomputer

    A joint research team from Google Inc., NASA Ames Research Center, and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has demonstrated that a quantum computer can outperform a classical computer at certain tasks, a feat known as quantum supremacy.

    Rethinking the science of plastic recycling

    Rethinking the science of plastic recycling

    A multi-institutional collaboration reports a catalytic method for selectively converting discarded plastics into higher quality products. The team included Argonne National Laboratory, Ames Laboratory, Northwestern University and three other universities.

    Machine-Learning Analysis of X-ray Data Picks Out Key Catalytic Properties

    Machine-Learning Analysis of X-ray Data Picks Out Key Catalytic Properties

    Scientists seeking to design new catalysts to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) to methane have used a novel artificial intelligence (AI) approach to identify key catalytic properties. By using this method to track the size, structure, and chemistry of catalytic particles under real reaction conditions, the scientists can identify which properties correspond to the best catalytic performance, and then use that information to guide the design of more efficient catalysts.

    Argonne multidisciplinary team develops new probe for battery research: Strength in numbers

    Argonne multidisciplinary team develops new probe for battery research: Strength in numbers

    An Argonne team has developed a powerful technique for probing in three dimensions the nanostructure for cathode materials of next-generation batteries. Such batteries could one day revolutionize energy storage for both transportation and the electric grid.


    Berkeley Lab Innovations Recognized With 3 R&D 100 Awards

    Berkeley Lab Innovations Recognized With 3 R&D 100 Awards

    Cutting-edge technologies from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) to detect radiation, make buildings more energy efficient, and accelerate neuroscience research were honored with R&D 100 Awards by R&D World magazine.

    Argonne and partners take home nine R&D 100 Awards in 2019

    Argonne and partners take home nine R&D 100 Awards in 2019

    Research teams at Argonne National Laboratory have won nine R&D 100 awards, three more are named finalists.

    PNNL Garners R&D 100 Awards

    PNNL Garners R&D 100 Awards

    Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is the recipient of two R&D 100 awards and one gold medal.

    Neutrino Physicist Kirsty Duffy Receives Leona Woods Lectureship Award

    Neutrino Physicist Kirsty Duffy Receives Leona Woods Lectureship Award

    UPTON, NY--Kirsty Duffy, a Lederman Fellow at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab), says neutrinos are the most interesting particles in the universe. As a recipient of the Leona Woods Distinguished Postdoctoral Lectureship Award, she'll have a chance to make her case in two talks she'll deliver at the U.

    Janardhan Manickam, Former Head of Theory Division and International Collaborator, Passes Away

    Janardhan Manickam, Former Head of Theory Division and International Collaborator, Passes Away

    PPPL physicist Janardhan (Manny) Manickam was an international collaborator who was head of the Theory Division and an expert in magnetohydrodynamics and helped develop the PEST computer code used to predict disruptions in fusion experiments.

    International honors for PPPL post-doctoral fellows helping to bring a star to earth

    International honors for PPPL post-doctoral fellows helping to bring a star to earth

    Profile of PPPL's Chris Smiet and Rupak Mukherjee and the post-doctoral honors they have won.

    Jefferson Lab Establishes New Fellowships in Nuclear Physics and Accelerator Science

    Jefferson Lab Establishes New Fellowships in Nuclear Physics and Accelerator Science

    The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is fostering innovation and growth in nuclear and accelerator physics by expanding its prestigious fellowship program for early career physicists. The lab is doubling the number of Nathan Isgur fellowships and is establishing a new fellowship in honor of Jefferson Lab's first director, Hermann A. Grunder.

    Barbara Jacak Receives 2019 Distinguished Scientist Fellow Award

    Barbara Jacak Receives 2019 Distinguished Scientist Fellow Award

    Barbara Jacak, director of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's Nuclear Science Division since 2015, has been named a 2019 Distinguished Scientist Fellow by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

    Two Brookhaven Lab Scientists Named DOE Office of Science Distinguished Fellows

    Two Brookhaven Lab Scientists Named DOE Office of Science Distinguished Fellows

    Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have garnered two out of five "Distinguished Scientists Fellow" awards announced today by the DOE's Office of Science. Theoretical physicist Sally Dawson, a world-leader in calculations aimed at describing the properties of the Higgs boson, and Jose Rodriguez, a renowned chemist exploring and developing catalysts for energy-related reactions, will each receive $1 million in funding over three years to pursue new research objectives within their respective fields.

    Department of Energy Announces Private-Public Awards to Advance Fusion Energy Technology

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced funding for 12 projects with private industry to enable collaboration with DOE national laboratories on overcoming challenges in fusion energy development. The awards are the first provided through the Innovation Network for Fusion Energy program (INFUSE).


    • Filters

    • × Clear Filters
    Engineering Living Scaffolds for Building Materials

    Engineering Living Scaffolds for Building Materials

    Bone and mollusk shells are composite systems that combine living cells and inorganic components. This allows them to regenerate and change structure while also being very strong and durable. Borrowing from this amazing complexity, researchers have been exploring a new class of materials called engineered living materials (ELMs).

    Excavating Quantum Information Buried in Noise

    Excavating Quantum Information Buried in Noise

    Researchers developed two new methods to assess and remove error in how scientists measure quantum systems. By reducing quantum "noise" - uncertainty inherent to quantum processes - these new methods improve accuracy and precision.

    How Electrons Move in a Catastrophe

    How Electrons Move in a Catastrophe

    Lanthanum strontium manganite (LSMO) is a widely applicable material, from magnetic tunnel junctions to solid oxide fuel cells. However, when it gets thin, its behavior changes for the worse. The reason why was not known. Now, using two theoretical methods, a team determined what happens.

    When Ions and Molecules Cluster

    When Ions and Molecules Cluster

    How an ion behaves when isolated within an analytical instrument can differ from how it behaves in the environment. Now, Xue-Bin Wang at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory devised a way to bring ions and molecules together in clusters to better discover their properties and predict their behavior.

    Tune in to Tetrahedral Superstructures

    Tune in to Tetrahedral Superstructures

    Shape affects how the particles fit together and, in turn, the resulting material. For the first time, a team observed the self-assembly of nanoparticles with tetrahedral shapes.

    Tracing Interstellar Dust Back to the Solar System's Formation

    Tracing Interstellar Dust Back to the Solar System's Formation

    This study is the first to confirm dust particles pre-dating the formation of our solar system. Further study of these materials will enable a deeper understanding of the processes that formed and have since altered them.

    Investigating Materials that Can Go the Distance in Fusion Reactors

    Investigating Materials that Can Go the Distance in Fusion Reactors

    Future fusion reactors will require materials that can withstand extreme operating conditions, including being bombarded by high-energy neutrons at high temperatures. Scientists recently irradiated titanium diboride (TiB2) in the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR) to better understand the effects of fusion neutrons on performance.

    Better 3-D Imaging of Tumors in the Breast with Less Radiation

    Better 3-D Imaging of Tumors in the Breast with Less Radiation

    In breast cancer screening, an imaging technique based on nuclear medicine is currently being used as a successful secondary screening tool alongside mammography to improve the accuracy of the diagnosis. Now, a team is hoping to improve this imaging technique.

    Microbes are Metabolic Specialists

    Microbes are Metabolic Specialists

    Scientists can use genetic information to measure if microbes in the environment can perform specific ecological roles. Researchers recently analyzed the genomes of over 6,000 microbial species.

    Even Hard Materials Have Soft Spots

    Even Hard Materials Have Soft Spots

    The Achilles Heel of "metallic glasses" is that while they are strong materials--even stronger than conventional steels--they are also very brittle. The initial failures tend to be localized and catastrophic. This is due to their random amorphous (versus ordered crystalline) atomic structure. Computer simulations revealed that the structure is not completely random, however, and that there are some regions in the structure that are relatively weak. Defects nucleate more easily in these regions, which can lead to failure. This understanding of the mechanical properties has led to a strategy for making the material stronger and less brittle.


