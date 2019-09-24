U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) will award 158 grants totaling $32 million to 118 small businesses in 32 states.  Funded through DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, these selections are for Phase I research and development.  

- 2020-01-06 17:45:42
Department of Energy Announces $32 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
158 Grants Will Support Innovation and Job Creation
The Phase I grants will allow small businesses to research technical feasibility of new innovations that advance the mission of the Office of Science. Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with a median award amount of $200,000. Successful Phase I grantees will be eligible to apply for Phase II awards in fiscal year 2021 that will allow them to develop novel prototypes or processes to validate their Phase I research findings. Phase II grants have a median award amount of $1,100,000 and a duration up to 2 years.
Highlighted below are selected grants for each of the research and development programs that provided funding for these projects:
- Office of Advanced Scientific Computing
- Ultra-bright Quantum Light Source Using Entangled Two-Mode State
- An Accessible High-Performance Application for Nanophotonics Design and Optimization
- A Unified Profiling Infrastructure and Tool for Extreme-scale Deep Learning
- Office of Basic Energy Sciences
- Low Cost Air Separation Via Magnetic Microchannel Arrays
- Nanoionics Proton Conducting Electrolyte
- Novel ionomer and polymer-electrolyte membrane development for solar-energy-driven carbon dioxide conversion
- Perfectly-absorbing photoconductive metasurfaces for high efficiency ultrafast optoelectronic switches
- Office of Biological and Environmental Research
- Multiarray Sensors for Real Time Detection of Microbial Metabolites in Watersheds and Sub-surface Systems
- A New Digital Holographic Microscope for the Study of Biological Systems
- Low Cost Shortwave Spectroradiometer for Retrieval of Cloud Properties
- Office of Nuclear Physics
- Use of the Magnetic Isotope Effect for Silicon Isotopomer Chemical Separations
- A novel approach to production of highly spin polarized electrons from III-V semiconductor/half-metal hybrid multilayers
- Novel Proton Alignment Aid for Isotope Production
Small businesses play a major role in spurring innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs is available HERE.
More information about the projects announced today is available HERE.
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
New computer code could reach fusion faster
Scientists often make progress by coming up with new ways to look at old problems. That has happened at PPPL, where physicists have used a simple insight to capture the complex effects of many high-frequency waves in a fusion plasma.
Scientists observe ultrafast birth of radicals
An international team of researchers have, for the first time, glimpsed the ultrafast process of proton transfer following ionization of liquid water, shedding light on how radical cations separate from their electron partners, neutralize and subsequently drift about creating damage.
An Out-of-the-Box Attack on Diabetes
A protein newly identified as important in type 1 diabetes can delay onset of the disease in diabetic mice, providing a new target for prevention and treatment in people, according to research led by scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Indiana University School of Medicine.
The CUORE Underground Experiment Narrows the Search for Rare Particle Process
The largest set of data yet from an underground experiment called CUORE sets more stringent limits on a theoretical ultra-rare particle process known as neutrinoless double-beta decay that could help to explain the abundance of matter over antimatter in the universe.
Story Tips: Weather days, grid balance and scaling reactors
From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, January 2020
Exploring the "dark side" of a single-crystal complex oxide thin film
A new study offers a nanoscopic view of complex oxides, which have great potential for advanced microelectronics.
Polluted Wastewater in the Forecast? Try A Solar Umbrella
Evaporation ponds, commonly used in many industries to manage wastewater, can occupy a large footprint and often pose risks to birds and other wildlife, yet they're an economical way to deal with contaminated water. Now researchers at Berkeley Lab have demonstrated a way to double the rate of evaporation by using solar energy and taking advantage of water's inherent properties, potentially reducing their environmental impact. The study is reported in the journal Nature Sustainability.
ORNL researchers advance performance benchmark for quantum computers
Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have developed a quantum chemistry simulation benchmark to evaluate the performance of quantum devices and guide the development of applications for future quantum computers.
Powder, not gas: A safer, more effective way to create a star on Earth
PPPL scientists have found that sprinkling a type of powder into fusion plasma could aid in harnessing the ultra-hot gas within a tokamak facility to produce heat to create electricity without producing greenhouse gases or long-term radioactive waste.
Science Snapshots From Berkeley Lab
This edition of Science Snapshots highlights the discovery of an investigational cancer drug that targets tumors caused by mutations in the KRAS gene, the development of a new library of artificial proteins that could accelerate the design of new materials, and new insight into the natural toughening mechanism behind adult tooth enamel.
Jefferson Lab to be Major Partner in Electron Ion Collider Project
The Department of Energy announced that it has taken the next step toward construction of an Electron Ion Collider (EIC) in the United States. DOE announced on Thursday that the collider will be sited at DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, N.Y. In addition, DOE's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will be a major partner in realizing the EIC, providing key support to build this next new collider, which will be the most advanced particle collider of its type ever built.
Department of Energy Announces $32 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) will award 158 grants totaling $32 million to 118 small businesses in 32 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, these selections are for Phase I research and development.
Summit Charts a Course to Uncover the Origins of Genetic Diseases
Gene mutations can interfere with how the body expresses genes and cause disease. To better understand this connection, researchers recently developed a model of the transcription preinitiation complex (PIC).
Alex Nagy, a "creative and energetic" engineer, is named a Distinguished Engineering Fellow
Feature profiles PPPL Distinguished Engineering Fellow recipient Alex Nagy
PPPL honors physicists Igor Kaganovich and Yevgeny Raitses with Kaul Foundation Prize
Profiles of winners of PPPL's 2019 Kaul Foundation Prize recipients.
The Quantum Information Edge Launches to Accelerate Quantum Computing R&D for Breakthrough Science
A nationwide alliance of national labs, universities, and industry launched today to advance the frontiers of quantum computing systems designed to solve urgent scientific challenges and maintain U.S. leadership in next-generation information technology. The Quantum Information Edge strategic alliance is led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and Sandia National Laboratories.
Electron Pulser for Ultrafast Electron Microscopy Wins 2019 R&D 100 Award
Brookhaven and its collaborators developed a laser-free device for probing fast atomic-scale processes in energy and bio materials.
Wake up with cutting-edge science on Saturday mornings at PPPL's Science on Saturday lecture series
PPPL begins its weekly series of lectures in the Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday Lecture series in January. The 10-week series on a variety of cutting-edge science topics kicks off on Jan. 11 with a talk on "Visual Perception and the Art of the Brain."
Department of Energy Awards $40 Million for Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette has issued the Department of Energy's (DOE's) second Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.
Free energy efficiency assessments offered
Case Western Reserve University will soon offer free energy-efficiency assessments to qualifying manufacturing companies and water treatment plants in an industrial belt spanning parts of three states--including Northeast Ohio, some of the lower peninsula of Michigan and Western Pennsylvania. The energy assessments could save up to 15-20% on energy costs at the average industrial plant, said Chris Yuan, director of the new U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Industrial Assessment Center at Case Western Reserve. More information about the center, including details on how to apply for a free assessment, can be found through its online portal.
Harvesting Energy from Light using Bio-inspired Artificial Cells
Scientists designed and connected two different artificial cells to each other to produce molecules called ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
Engineering Living Scaffolds for Building Materials
Bone and mollusk shells are composite systems that combine living cells and inorganic components. This allows them to regenerate and change structure while also being very strong and durable. Borrowing from this amazing complexity, researchers have been exploring a new class of materials called engineered living materials (ELMs).
Excavating Quantum Information Buried in Noise
Researchers developed two new methods to assess and remove error in how scientists measure quantum systems. By reducing quantum "noise" - uncertainty inherent to quantum processes - these new methods improve accuracy and precision.
How Electrons Move in a Catastrophe
Lanthanum strontium manganite (LSMO) is a widely applicable material, from magnetic tunnel junctions to solid oxide fuel cells. However, when it gets thin, its behavior changes for the worse. The reason why was not known. Now, using two theoretical methods, a team determined what happens.
When Ions and Molecules Cluster
How an ion behaves when isolated within an analytical instrument can differ from how it behaves in the environment. Now, Xue-Bin Wang at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory devised a way to bring ions and molecules together in clusters to better discover their properties and predict their behavior.
Tune in to Tetrahedral Superstructures
Shape affects how the particles fit together and, in turn, the resulting material. For the first time, a team observed the self-assembly of nanoparticles with tetrahedral shapes.
Tracing Interstellar Dust Back to the Solar System's Formation
This study is the first to confirm dust particles pre-dating the formation of our solar system. Further study of these materials will enable a deeper understanding of the processes that formed and have since altered them.
Investigating Materials that Can Go the Distance in Fusion Reactors
Future fusion reactors will require materials that can withstand extreme operating conditions, including being bombarded by high-energy neutrons at high temperatures. Scientists recently irradiated titanium diboride (TiB2) in the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR) to better understand the effects of fusion neutrons on performance.
Better 3-D Imaging of Tumors in the Breast with Less Radiation
In breast cancer screening, an imaging technique based on nuclear medicine is currently being used as a successful secondary screening tool alongside mammography to improve the accuracy of the diagnosis. Now, a team is hoping to improve this imaging technique.
Microbes are Metabolic Specialists
Scientists can use genetic information to measure if microbes in the environment can perform specific ecological roles. Researchers recently analyzed the genomes of over 6,000 microbial species.
Spotlight
Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Argonne organization's scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Argonne National Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From an acoustic levitator to a "Neutron Bloodhound" robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Brookhaven National Laboratory
PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Argonne National Laboratory
Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE's 29th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
DOE's Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Young Women's Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Argonne National Laboratory
Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Argonne National Laboratory
Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne's real-world science
Argonne National Laboratory
Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Argonne National Laboratory
Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Innovating Our Energy Future
Oregon State University, College of Engineering
Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
University of Alabama at Birmingham
"Model" students enjoy Argonne campus life
Argonne National Laboratory
Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Brookhaven National Laboratory
New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
The Gridlock State
California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office
Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Argonne National Laboratory
Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Brookhaven National Laboratory
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
California State University, Monterey Bay
From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
