Fermi Award Now Open for Nominations

The Department of Energy’s Office of Science is accepting nominations for the 2020 Enrico Fermi Award. The Fermi Award recognizes individuals for their distinguished leadership, accomplishments, and service related to science and research supported by the Energy Department.

The Fermi Award is one of the oldest and most prestigious science and technology honors bestowed by the U.S. Government. It is given to encourage excellence in research in energy science and technology benefiting mankind; to recognize scientists, engineers, and science policymakers who have given unstintingly to advance energy science and technology; and to inspire people of all ages through the examples of Enrico Fermi, and the laureates who followed in his footsteps, to explore new scientific and technological horizons.

The Fermi Award recognizes scientists of international stature for their exceptional scientific, technical, engineering, policy, and/or management achievements related to the broad missions of the U.S. Department of Energy and its programs. Nominees are judged on the scientific or technical merit of their work, the effect it had on management or policy, and performance metrics that indicate the significance of that work.

A Fermi Award winner receives a citation signed by the President of the United States and the Secretary of Energy. They also receive a gold-plated medal bearing the likeness of Enrico Fermi and an honorarium of $100,000. The Fermi Award is administered on behalf of the White House by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

To submit a nomination or read the submission guidelines, please see the Nomination and Selection Guidelines page.