Urban landscapes and human-made aerosols have the potential to not only make gusts stronger and hail larger; they can also start storms sooner and even pull them toward cities, according to new research exploring the impact of urban development on hazardous weather, led by PNNL researchers.

DOE News
    Doe Science news source
    The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
    • 2020-12-15 14:35:01
    • Article ID: 743406

    Urban Land and Aerosols Amplify Hazardous Weather, Steer Storms Toward Cities

    PNNL research explores how urban land and anthropogenic aerosols interact with and intensify thunderstorms

    • Intensified convection is just one way urban land and anthropogenically produced aerosols may shape hazardous weather. Longer-lasting rainfall and larger hail are other potential byproducts of the interactions between cityscapes and storms, according to new research from PNNL scientists.

      Credit: (Photo by 12019 | Pixabay.com)

      Intensified convection is just one way urban land and anthropogenically produced aerosols may shape hazardous weather. Longer-lasting rainfall and larger hail are other potential byproducts of the interactions between cityscapes and storms, according to new research from PNNL scientists.

    RICHLAND, Wash.—Urban landscapes and human-made aerosols—particles suspended in the atmosphere—have the potential to not only make gusts stronger and hail larger; they can also start storms sooner and even pull them toward cities, according to new research exploring the impact of urban development on hazardous weather, led by scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

    By modeling two thunderstorms—one near Houston, Texas, and another in Kansas City, Missouri.—atmospheric scientist Jiwen Fan teased out the separate and synergistic effects that urban landscapes and human-caused aerosols can have on storms, rain and hail.

    In the case of the Kansas City storm, urban land and aerosols worked together to amplify the frequency of large hail by roughly 20 percent. In Houston, an otherwise gentler thunderstorm saw amplified, longer-lasting rainfall that developed sooner, among other changes.

    Fan shared her findings at the American Geophysical Union’s 2020 fall meeting, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and answered questions virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 15.  

    “The novelty of our study is that we consider both urban land and aerosols together,” said Fan, “instead of their separate impacts.”

    In previous work, researchers have shown that urban land shapes weather, both through its topographical nature and the heat it produces. Cities are often warmer than their surroundings, because buildings not only absorb and retain the sun’s heat differently than trees and agricultural land, but also block wind flow.  

    Yet many studies focus primarily on how cities and aerosols change precipitation and temperature, or only examine the influence of those factors separately, rather than their joint effect.

    Simulated storms reveal changes in hazardous weather

    Fan modeled two very different types of storms: Kansas City’s violent, rotating, hail-filled thunderstorm, and Houston’s gentler, sea breeze-induced thunderstorm. She simulated multiple versions of the same storms, with and without cities and aerosols present, to isolate the effects of these two distinct factors.

    In Houston, afternoon showers swelled as urban land and aerosols worked synergistically to amplify rainfall. Compared to simulations without cities, rain drenched Houston roughly a half-hour sooner, increasing its total by an extra 1.5 millimeters. Sea breeze winds blew stronger as well, whipped up by the influence of urban land.

    When cooler, denser air from the sea breeze flowed toward Houston, it brought moisture with it and clashed with warmer, lighter city air. The two mixed upon meeting, creating stronger convection compared to simulations without urban land.

    Houston’s thunderstorm clouds began as warm clouds with only liquid drops, but the strengthened sea breeze caused a quickened transition to mixed-phase clouds, named for their simultaneous mixture of water vapor, ice particles and supercooled water droplets. Even after the sea breeze trickled off, said Fan, residual heat from the city continued feeding storm convection well through the night, causing longer-lasting rain. Contrast that with Fan’s simulation where the city was removed, showing a weaker sea breeze and a storm that dissipated sooner.

    Aerosols played a larger role in enhancing precipitation than urban land in Houston. As mixed-phase clouds formed and convection grew stronger, numerous ultrafine particles were transformed into cloud droplets. This transformation enhanced the conversion of water vapor into cloud condensates, thereby increasing latent heating and further strengthening the storm.

    In the case of the Kansas City storm, heat from the city was carried downwind, where it met the already formed storm at the northern urban-rural boundary. When warmer, drier air met with cooler, moister rural air, it intensified convergence, creating turbulent mixing and a more violent storm that moved toward urban land.

    In contrast with Houston’s thunderstorm, Kansas City’s aerosols did not influence storm initiation or propagation, nor did they, on their own, greatly influence hail. But, when simulated alongside urban land, the two amplified hail, synergistically producing a more hazardous hailstorm. Because of this relationship, said Fan, it’s important to consider both urban land and aerosols when exploring the impact cities have on weather and associated hazards.

    Hail alone inflicts billions of dollars of damage in the U.S. and, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it is possible for especially large hailstones to fall at over fhail100 miles per hour.  

    Accounting for aerosols

    Urban land and aerosols shape weather differently, according to Fan, depending on other environmental conditions, like whether air is already polluted.

    “The aerosol effect really depends on the background concentration,” said Fan. “If the environment is already polluted, adding more aerosols doesn’t seem to affect much. But if you’re already in clean a condition and you add aerosols, it may produce a large impact.”

    Houston’s busy shipping channel and nearby oil refineries, three of which are in its metro area, regularly discharge aerosols into the atmosphere, said Fan. Humidity, too, she added, can amplify the aerosol effect.

    Fan hopes her work may lead to more accurate predictions of hazardous weather, mitigating the death and damage dealt by storms. She plans to more deeply explore how sprawling urbanization will shape severe storms in future climate scenarios.

    This work was funded by DOE’s Office of Science and the National Science Foundation, and was supported by the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, a DOE Office of Science user facility.

     

    ###

    Pacific Northwest National Laboratory draws on signature capabilities in chemistry, Earth sciences, and data analytics to advance scientific discovery and create solutions to the nation's toughest challenges in energy resiliency and national security. Founded in 1965, PNNL is operated by Battelle for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. DOE's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the PNNL's News Center. Follow us on FacebookLinkedInTwitter, and Instagram.

    MORE NEWS FROM

    Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
    CHANNELS
    Climate Science, Environmental Science, Meteorology, Scientific Meetings, DOE Science News
    CITATIONS

    American Geophysical Union’s 2020 fall meeting

    KEYWORDS

    Weather, Storms, Atmospheric Aerosols, Atmospheric Science, Urbanization, Climate Science, Climate Modeling

    Related topics
    Participating Labs
    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
    view all latest news
    The Room-Temperature Superconductor Arrives at Last
    Breaking

    The Room-Temperature Superconductor Arrives at Last

    Urban Land and Aerosols Amplify Hazardous Weather, Steer Storms Toward Cities ...

    Error Correction Means California's Future Wetter Winters May Never Come ...

    Fermilab and partners achieve sustained, high-fidelity quantum teleportation ...

    Wildfire Risk Rising as Scientists Determine Which Conditions Beget Blazes ...

    Development of permanent magnets to simplify stellarator design forges ahead ...

    Stronger Cobalt for Fuel Cells ...

    One minute with Kate Sienkiewicz, LBNF Near Site Conventional Facilities project manager ...

    The continuing quest to find a better battery ...

    Scientists Recruit New Atomic Heavyweights in Targeted Fight Against Cancer ...

    New findings could improve understanding of potentially damaging solar storms ...

    Righting a wrong, nuclear physicists improve precision of neutrino studies ...

    Renewable Energy Advances in Marine Clean Energy ...

    Nate McDowell: Then and Now / 2010 Early Career Award Winner ...

    Bridging the Model-Data Divide for Elusive Clouds ...

    Scientists Say Farewell to Daya Bay Site, Proceed with Final Data Analysis ...

    Scientists look to meteorites for inspiration to achieve critical element-free permanent magnet ...

    Arecibo Observatory and PPPL - A Noble, and Nobel, History ...

    Single-Crystal Technology Holds Promise for Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries ...

    Cataloging Nature's Hidden Arsenal: Viruses that Infect Bacteria ...

    Managing Ecosystem Restoration: What Does Success Look Like? ...

    Under wraps: X-rays reveal 1,900-year-old mummy's secrets ...

    This Anti-COVID Mask Breaks the Mold ...

    The Room-Temperature Superconductor Arrives at Last ...

    Driving Water Splitting to Create Chemical Fuels ...

    A Swift Kick to Initiate Electronic Motion in Molecules ...

    Defects Slow the Electron's Dance ...

    Properties vs. chemistry: Co-Optima research determines accurate predictor of fuel performance, develops roadmap for designing biofuels ...

    90 Years of Neutrino Science ...

    DUNE publishes first physics results from prototype detector ...

    Battery of tests: Scientists figure out how to track what happens inside batteries ...

    High-impact research: How meteorite strikes may change quartz on the Earth's surface ...

    Some Like It Hot: Boosting Efficiency in Solar Cells ...

    New Machine Learning Tool Tracks Urban Traffic Congestion ...

    Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab ...

    Decorating Semiconductors at the Atomic Scale ...

    New Prototype Advances Particle Accelerators for Industry and Medicine ...

    Laser-Driven "Chirp" Powers High-Resolution Materials Imaging ...

    Story tips: Air taxis, fungi speak, radiation game and climate collab ...

    Exploring Blended Materials Along Compositional Gradients ...

    New Material Designed by Berkeley Lab 'Mines' Copper from Toxic Wastewater ...

    The Impact of Pruning ...

    Transactive Energy: Negotiating New Terrain ...

    Making music from neutrino experiments ...

    Christopher Mauger: Then and Now / 2010 Early Career Award Winner ...

    The Motivation for Sustainable Aviation Fuels ...

    Cell-Free Technology Accelerates Industrial Biotechnology ...

    Scientists investigate solutions for building cell membrane defense against COVID-19 ...

    Collaborative AI effort unraveling SARS-CoV-2 mysteries wins prestigious Gordon Bell Special Prize ...

    PPPL presents discoveries and plays a prominent role at global physics gathering ...

    Flame on! How AI may tame a complex materials technique and transform manufacturing ...
    X
    X
    X

    • Filters

    • × Clear Filters
    Urban Land and Aerosols Amplify Hazardous Weather, Steer Storms Toward Cities

    Urban Land and Aerosols Amplify Hazardous Weather, Steer Storms Toward Cities

    Urban landscapes and human-made aerosols have the potential to not only make gusts stronger and hail larger; they can also start storms sooner and even pull them toward cities, according to new research exploring the impact of urban development on hazardous weather, led by PNNL researchers.

    Error Correction Means California's Future Wetter Winters May Never Come

    Error Correction Means California's Future Wetter Winters May Never Come

    California and other areas of the U.S. Southwest may see less future winter precipitation than previously projected by climate models. After probing a persistent error in widely used models, PNNL researchers estimate that California will likely experience drier winters in the future than projected by some climate models, meaning residents may see less spring runoff, higher spring temperatures, and an increased risk of wildfire in coming years.

    Fermilab and partners achieve sustained, high-fidelity quantum teleportation

    Fermilab and partners achieve sustained, high-fidelity quantum teleportation

    A joint team of researchers at Fermilab and partner institutions have achieved quantum teleportation, teleporting information over a distance of 44 kilometers. The remarkable achievement supports the premise that scientists and engineers can build a workable and high-fidelity quantum network using practical devices.

    Wildfire Risk Rising as Scientists Determine Which Conditions Beget Blazes

    Wildfire Risk Rising as Scientists Determine Which Conditions Beget Blazes

    PNNL researchers investigate the environmental conditions, from soil moisture to surface temperature, that precede wildfire.

    Development of permanent magnets to simplify stellarator design forges ahead

    Development of permanent magnets to simplify stellarator design forges ahead

    A quick look at recent research on development of permanent magnets to simplify design and construction of stellarator fusion facilities.

    Stronger Cobalt for Fuel Cells

    Stronger Cobalt for Fuel Cells

    A multi-institutional effort led to the design of a highly active and more durable catalyst made from cobalt, which sets the foundation for fuel cells to power transportation, stationary and backup power, and more.

    The continuing quest to find a better battery

    The continuing quest to find a better battery

    Taking a look back at the paths taken by the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research.

    Scientists Recruit New Atomic Heavyweights in Targeted Fight Against Cancer

    Scientists Recruit New Atomic Heavyweights in Targeted Fight Against Cancer

    Researchers from Berkeley Lab and Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed new methods for the large-scale production, purification, and use of the radioisotope cerium-134, which could serve as a PET imaging radiotracer for a highly targeted cancer treatment known as alpha-particle therapy.

    New findings could improve understanding of potentially damaging solar storms

    New findings could improve understanding of potentially damaging solar storms

    When fast-moving particles from the sun strike the Earth's magnetic field, they set off reactions that could disrupt communications satellites and power grids. Now, PPPL scientists have learned new details of this process that could lead to better forecasting of this so-called space weather.

    Righting a wrong, nuclear physicists improve precision of neutrino studies

    Righting a wrong, nuclear physicists improve precision of neutrino studies

    Led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a new study clears up a discrepancy regarding the biggest contributor of unwanted background signals in specialized detectors of neutrinos.


    • Filters

    • × Clear Filters
    FSU Center for Advanced Power Systems to partner with City of Tallahassee on power grid research

    FSU Center for Advanced Power Systems to partner with City of Tallahassee on power grid research

    Florida State University will join the City of Tallahassee and other research partners on a U.S. Department of Energy project to improve integration of solar panels into electrical grids.

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory receives two national environmental awards

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory receives two national environmental awards

    The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory received two national awards for its sustainability efforts, including a DOE Sustainability Award for instituting a water treatment method that is safer for wildlife and a gold EPEAT Award for purchasing 97 percent EPEAT-certified electronics.

    PNNL Scientists Elected AAAS Fellows

    PNNL Scientists Elected AAAS Fellows

    Two Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers, one a world-leading authority on microorganisms and their impact on soil and human health, and the other an expert on coastal ecosystem restoration, have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

    American Vacuum Society Honors Jefferson Lab Accelerator Scientist

    American Vacuum Society Honors Jefferson Lab Accelerator Scientist

    Some of the most advanced work to enable research at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is focused on ensuring that nothing gets in the way of the electron beam produced for nuclear physics experiments. Now, one Jefferson Lab staff scientist is being honored for her work on producing ultra-high to extreme-high vacuum environments to do just that.

    Brookhaven's Kevin Yager Named Oppenheimer Leadership Fellow

    Brookhaven's Kevin Yager Named Oppenheimer Leadership Fellow

    Yager, a group leader at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials, is exploring challenges and opportunities for the U.S. Department of Energy.

    JSA Announces 10 New Graduate Fellows

    JSA Announces 10 New Graduate Fellows

    Jefferson Science Associates has announced the award of ten graduate fellowships to doctoral students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The fellowships will support students' advanced studies at their universities and research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics research laboratory managed and operated by JSA.

    PPPL awarded total of $4 million to simplify design and construction of stellarator fusion energy facilities

    PPPL awarded total of $4 million to simplify design and construction of stellarator fusion energy facilities

    Design and construction of start of unique permanent magnet stellarator funded to begin.

    $2.5 million DOE grant to help MSU researchers measure benefits of growing trees for biofuel

    $2.5 million DOE grant to help MSU researchers measure benefits of growing trees for biofuel

    A $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will benefit Mississippi State researchers in the university's Forest and Wildlife Research Center studying the economic and ecological benefits of growing trees for biofuel production.

    8 Berkeley Lab Scientists Named 2020 AAAS Fellows

    8 Berkeley Lab Scientists Named 2020 AAAS Fellows

    The American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest general scientific society, today announced that 489 of its members, among them eight scientists at Berkeley Lab, have been named Fellows. This lifetime honor, which follows a nomination and review process, recognizes scientists, engineers, and innovators for their distinguished achievements in research and other disciplines toward the advancement or applications of science.

    Argonne team collects Best Paper Award at SC20

    Argonne team collects Best Paper Award at SC20

    The research described in the winning paper is focused on using a high-performance, iterative reconstruction system for noninvasive imaging at synchrotron facilities.


    • Filters

    • × Clear Filters
    Harvesting Energy from Light using Bio-inspired Artificial Cells

    Harvesting Energy from Light using Bio-inspired Artificial Cells

    Scientists designed and connected two different artificial cells to each other to produce molecules called ATP (adenosine triphosphate).

    Engineering Living Scaffolds for Building Materials

    Engineering Living Scaffolds for Building Materials

    Bone and mollusk shells are composite systems that combine living cells and inorganic components. This allows them to regenerate and change structure while also being very strong and durable. Borrowing from this amazing complexity, researchers have been exploring a new class of materials called engineered living materials (ELMs).

    Excavating Quantum Information Buried in Noise

    Excavating Quantum Information Buried in Noise

    Researchers developed two new methods to assess and remove error in how scientists measure quantum systems. By reducing quantum "noise" - uncertainty inherent to quantum processes - these new methods improve accuracy and precision.

    How Electrons Move in a Catastrophe

    How Electrons Move in a Catastrophe

    Lanthanum strontium manganite (LSMO) is a widely applicable material, from magnetic tunnel junctions to solid oxide fuel cells. However, when it gets thin, its behavior changes for the worse. The reason why was not known. Now, using two theoretical methods, a team determined what happens.

    When Ions and Molecules Cluster

    When Ions and Molecules Cluster

    How an ion behaves when isolated within an analytical instrument can differ from how it behaves in the environment. Now, Xue-Bin Wang at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory devised a way to bring ions and molecules together in clusters to better discover their properties and predict their behavior.

    Tune in to Tetrahedral Superstructures

    Tune in to Tetrahedral Superstructures

    Shape affects how the particles fit together and, in turn, the resulting material. For the first time, a team observed the self-assembly of nanoparticles with tetrahedral shapes.

    Tracing Interstellar Dust Back to the Solar System's Formation

    Tracing Interstellar Dust Back to the Solar System's Formation

    This study is the first to confirm dust particles pre-dating the formation of our solar system. Further study of these materials will enable a deeper understanding of the processes that formed and have since altered them.

    Investigating Materials that Can Go the Distance in Fusion Reactors

    Investigating Materials that Can Go the Distance in Fusion Reactors

    Future fusion reactors will require materials that can withstand extreme operating conditions, including being bombarded by high-energy neutrons at high temperatures. Scientists recently irradiated titanium diboride (TiB2) in the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR) to better understand the effects of fusion neutrons on performance.

    Better 3-D Imaging of Tumors in the Breast with Less Radiation

    Better 3-D Imaging of Tumors in the Breast with Less Radiation

    In breast cancer screening, an imaging technique based on nuclear medicine is currently being used as a successful secondary screening tool alongside mammography to improve the accuracy of the diagnosis. Now, a team is hoping to improve this imaging technique.

    Microbes are Metabolic Specialists

    Microbes are Metabolic Specialists

    Scientists can use genetic information to measure if microbes in the environment can perform specific ecological roles. Researchers recently analyzed the genomes of over 6,000 microbial species.


    Spotlight

    Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
    Monday October 05, 2020, 04:45 PM

    Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
    Tuesday September 15, 2020, 04:35 PM

    Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
    Monday August 31, 2020, 04:05 PM

    Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
    Monday August 31, 2020, 03:35 PM

    Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL's student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
    Monday July 13, 2020, 03:40 PM

    From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL's student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
    Friday April 17, 2020, 05:25 PM

    Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
    Friday February 21, 2020, 09:55 AM

    Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
    Tuesday September 24, 2019, 04:05 PM

    Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Argonne organization's scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
    Tuesday September 17, 2019, 05:05 PM

    Argonne organization's scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
    Friday September 13, 2019, 11:30 AM

    Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    From an acoustic levitator to a
    Thursday September 12, 2019, 03:05 PM

    From an acoustic levitator to a "Neutron Bloodhound" robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
    Friday August 30, 2019, 10:00 AM

    Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
    Thursday August 01, 2019, 12:05 PM

    PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Creating a diverse pipeline
    Friday July 19, 2019, 01:05 PM

    Creating a diverse pipeline

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
    Monday July 08, 2019, 03:00 PM

    JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

    Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

    ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
    Monday May 20, 2019, 12:05 PM

    ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
    Monday May 13, 2019, 11:05 AM

    Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE's 29th National Science Bowl(r)
    Monday April 29, 2019, 02:05 PM

    Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE's 29th National Science Bowl(r)

    Department of Energy, Office of Science

    DOE's Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
    Friday April 12, 2019, 03:05 PM

    DOE's Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

    Department of Energy, Office of Science

    Young Women's Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
    Thursday March 28, 2019, 03:05 PM

    Young Women's Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
    Tuesday March 12, 2019, 05:05 PM

    Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
    Wednesday February 13, 2019, 02:05 PM

    Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

    SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
    Thursday January 24, 2019, 01:05 PM

    Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne's real-world science
    Friday January 18, 2019, 05:05 PM

    Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne's real-world science

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Chasing a supernova
    Friday January 18, 2019, 04:05 PM

    Chasing a supernova

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
    Tuesday January 08, 2019, 02:05 PM

    Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
    Thursday October 11, 2018, 04:00 PM

    Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

    Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

    Innovating Our Energy Future
    Wednesday October 03, 2018, 07:05 PM

    Innovating Our Energy Future

    Oregon State University, College of Engineering

    Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
    Tuesday October 02, 2018, 03:05 PM

    Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

    University of Alabama at Birmingham

    Friday September 21, 2018, 01:05 PM

    "Model" students enjoy Argonne campus life

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
    Thursday September 06, 2018, 01:05 PM

    Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
    Tuesday September 04, 2018, 11:30 AM

    New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    The Gridlock State
    Friday August 31, 2018, 06:05 PM

    The Gridlock State

    California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

    Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
    Friday August 31, 2018, 02:05 PM

    Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
    Friday August 24, 2018, 11:05 AM

    Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

    Argonne National Laboratory

    Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
    Thursday August 23, 2018, 03:05 PM

    Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
    Wednesday August 22, 2018, 01:05 PM

    Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

    SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
    Wednesday August 22, 2018, 10:05 AM

    Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Changing How Buildings Are Made
    Monday August 20, 2018, 12:05 PM

    Changing How Buildings Are Made

    Washington University in St. Louis

    CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
    Thursday August 16, 2018, 12:05 PM

    CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

    California State University, Monterey Bay

    From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
    Thursday August 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

    From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
    Friday July 20, 2018, 03:00 PM

    Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

    Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

    Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
    Thursday July 19, 2018, 05:00 PM

    Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor

    Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

    2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
    Tuesday July 03, 2018, 11:05 AM

    2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
    Monday July 02, 2018, 12:00 PM

    High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

    Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
    Friday June 29, 2018, 06:05 PM

    Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

    Argonne National Laboratory

    UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
    Thursday June 28, 2018, 06:05 PM

    UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

    University of Washington

    Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
    Monday June 18, 2018, 09:55 AM

    Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

    Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

    Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
    Friday June 15, 2018, 10:00 AM

    Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

    Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

    Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
    Thursday June 07, 2018, 03:05 PM

    Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

    Argonne National Laboratory




    Showing results

    0-6 Of 2215