Urban landscapes and human-made aerosols have the potential to not only make gusts stronger and hail larger; they can also start storms sooner and even pull them toward cities, according to new research exploring the impact of urban development on hazardous weather, led by PNNL researchers.

- 2020-12-15 14:35:01
- Article ID: 743406
Urban Land and Aerosols Amplify Hazardous Weather, Steer Storms Toward Cities
PNNL research explores how urban land and anthropogenic aerosols interact with and intensify thunderstorms
By modeling two thunderstorms—one near Houston, Texas, and another in Kansas City, Missouri.—atmospheric scientist Jiwen Fan teased out the separate and synergistic effects that urban landscapes and human-caused aerosols can have on storms, rain and hail.
In the case of the Kansas City storm, urban land and aerosols worked together to amplify the frequency of large hail by roughly 20 percent. In Houston, an otherwise gentler thunderstorm saw amplified, longer-lasting rainfall that developed sooner, among other changes.
Fan shared her findings at the American Geophysical Union’s 2020 fall meeting, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and answered questions virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“The novelty of our study is that we consider both urban land and aerosols together,” said Fan, “instead of their separate impacts.”
In previous work, researchers have shown that urban land shapes weather, both through its topographical nature and the heat it produces. Cities are often warmer than their surroundings, because buildings not only absorb and retain the sun’s heat differently than trees and agricultural land, but also block wind flow.
Yet many studies focus primarily on how cities and aerosols change precipitation and temperature, or only examine the influence of those factors separately, rather than their joint effect.
Simulated storms reveal changes in hazardous weather
Fan modeled two very different types of storms: Kansas City’s violent, rotating, hail-filled thunderstorm, and Houston’s gentler, sea breeze-induced thunderstorm. She simulated multiple versions of the same storms, with and without cities and aerosols present, to isolate the effects of these two distinct factors.
In Houston, afternoon showers swelled as urban land and aerosols worked synergistically to amplify rainfall. Compared to simulations without cities, rain drenched Houston roughly a half-hour sooner, increasing its total by an extra 1.5 millimeters. Sea breeze winds blew stronger as well, whipped up by the influence of urban land.
When cooler, denser air from the sea breeze flowed toward Houston, it brought moisture with it and clashed with warmer, lighter city air. The two mixed upon meeting, creating stronger convection compared to simulations without urban land.
Houston’s thunderstorm clouds began as warm clouds with only liquid drops, but the strengthened sea breeze caused a quickened transition to mixed-phase clouds, named for their simultaneous mixture of water vapor, ice particles and supercooled water droplets. Even after the sea breeze trickled off, said Fan, residual heat from the city continued feeding storm convection well through the night, causing longer-lasting rain. Contrast that with Fan’s simulation where the city was removed, showing a weaker sea breeze and a storm that dissipated sooner.
Aerosols played a larger role in enhancing precipitation than urban land in Houston. As mixed-phase clouds formed and convection grew stronger, numerous ultrafine particles were transformed into cloud droplets. This transformation enhanced the conversion of water vapor into cloud condensates, thereby increasing latent heating and further strengthening the storm.
In the case of the Kansas City storm, heat from the city was carried downwind, where it met the already formed storm at the northern urban-rural boundary. When warmer, drier air met with cooler, moister rural air, it intensified convergence, creating turbulent mixing and a more violent storm that moved toward urban land.
In contrast with Houston’s thunderstorm, Kansas City’s aerosols did not influence storm initiation or propagation, nor did they, on their own, greatly influence hail. But, when simulated alongside urban land, the two amplified hail, synergistically producing a more hazardous hailstorm. Because of this relationship, said Fan, it’s important to consider both urban land and aerosols when exploring the impact cities have on weather and associated hazards.
Hail alone inflicts billions of dollars of damage in the U.S. and, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it is possible for especially large hailstones to fall at over fhail100 miles per hour.
Accounting for aerosols
Urban land and aerosols shape weather differently, according to Fan, depending on other environmental conditions, like whether air is already polluted.
“The aerosol effect really depends on the background concentration,” said Fan. “If the environment is already polluted, adding more aerosols doesn’t seem to affect much. But if you’re already in clean a condition and you add aerosols, it may produce a large impact.”
Houston’s busy shipping channel and nearby oil refineries, three of which are in its metro area, regularly discharge aerosols into the atmosphere, said Fan. Humidity, too, she added, can amplify the aerosol effect.
Fan hopes her work may lead to more accurate predictions of hazardous weather, mitigating the death and damage dealt by storms. She plans to more deeply explore how sprawling urbanization will shape severe storms in future climate scenarios.
This work was funded by DOE’s Office of Science and the National Science Foundation, and was supported by the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, a DOE Office of Science user facility.
###
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory draws on signature capabilities in chemistry, Earth sciences, and data analytics to advance scientific discovery and create solutions to the nation's toughest challenges in energy resiliency and national security. Founded in 1965, PNNL is operated by Battelle for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. DOE's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the PNNL's News Center. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
MORE NEWS FROMPacific Northwest National Laboratory
CITATIONS
American Geophysical Union’s 2020 fall meeting
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Urban Land and Aerosols Amplify Hazardous Weather, Steer Storms Toward Cities
Urban landscapes and human-made aerosols have the potential to not only make gusts stronger and hail larger; they can also start storms sooner and even pull them toward cities, according to new research exploring the impact of urban development on hazardous weather, led by PNNL researchers.
Error Correction Means California's Future Wetter Winters May Never Come
California and other areas of the U.S. Southwest may see less future winter precipitation than previously projected by climate models. After probing a persistent error in widely used models, PNNL researchers estimate that California will likely experience drier winters in the future than projected by some climate models, meaning residents may see less spring runoff, higher spring temperatures, and an increased risk of wildfire in coming years.
Fermilab and partners achieve sustained, high-fidelity quantum teleportation
A joint team of researchers at Fermilab and partner institutions have achieved quantum teleportation, teleporting information over a distance of 44 kilometers. The remarkable achievement supports the premise that scientists and engineers can build a workable and high-fidelity quantum network using practical devices.
Wildfire Risk Rising as Scientists Determine Which Conditions Beget Blazes
PNNL researchers investigate the environmental conditions, from soil moisture to surface temperature, that precede wildfire.
Development of permanent magnets to simplify stellarator design forges ahead
A quick look at recent research on development of permanent magnets to simplify design and construction of stellarator fusion facilities.
Stronger Cobalt for Fuel Cells
A multi-institutional effort led to the design of a highly active and more durable catalyst made from cobalt, which sets the foundation for fuel cells to power transportation, stationary and backup power, and more.
The continuing quest to find a better battery
Taking a look back at the paths taken by the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research.
Scientists Recruit New Atomic Heavyweights in Targeted Fight Against Cancer
Researchers from Berkeley Lab and Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed new methods for the large-scale production, purification, and use of the radioisotope cerium-134, which could serve as a PET imaging radiotracer for a highly targeted cancer treatment known as alpha-particle therapy.
New findings could improve understanding of potentially damaging solar storms
When fast-moving particles from the sun strike the Earth's magnetic field, they set off reactions that could disrupt communications satellites and power grids. Now, PPPL scientists have learned new details of this process that could lead to better forecasting of this so-called space weather.
Righting a wrong, nuclear physicists improve precision of neutrino studies
Led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a new study clears up a discrepancy regarding the biggest contributor of unwanted background signals in specialized detectors of neutrinos.
FSU Center for Advanced Power Systems to partner with City of Tallahassee on power grid research
Florida State University will join the City of Tallahassee and other research partners on a U.S. Department of Energy project to improve integration of solar panels into electrical grids.
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory receives two national environmental awards
The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory received two national awards for its sustainability efforts, including a DOE Sustainability Award for instituting a water treatment method that is safer for wildlife and a gold EPEAT Award for purchasing 97 percent EPEAT-certified electronics.
PNNL Scientists Elected AAAS Fellows
Two Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers, one a world-leading authority on microorganisms and their impact on soil and human health, and the other an expert on coastal ecosystem restoration, have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
American Vacuum Society Honors Jefferson Lab Accelerator Scientist
Some of the most advanced work to enable research at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is focused on ensuring that nothing gets in the way of the electron beam produced for nuclear physics experiments. Now, one Jefferson Lab staff scientist is being honored for her work on producing ultra-high to extreme-high vacuum environments to do just that.
Brookhaven's Kevin Yager Named Oppenheimer Leadership Fellow
Yager, a group leader at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials, is exploring challenges and opportunities for the U.S. Department of Energy.
JSA Announces 10 New Graduate Fellows
Jefferson Science Associates has announced the award of ten graduate fellowships to doctoral students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The fellowships will support students' advanced studies at their universities and research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics research laboratory managed and operated by JSA.
PPPL awarded total of $4 million to simplify design and construction of stellarator fusion energy facilities
Design and construction of start of unique permanent magnet stellarator funded to begin.
$2.5 million DOE grant to help MSU researchers measure benefits of growing trees for biofuel
A $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will benefit Mississippi State researchers in the university's Forest and Wildlife Research Center studying the economic and ecological benefits of growing trees for biofuel production.
8 Berkeley Lab Scientists Named 2020 AAAS Fellows
The American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest general scientific society, today announced that 489 of its members, among them eight scientists at Berkeley Lab, have been named Fellows. This lifetime honor, which follows a nomination and review process, recognizes scientists, engineers, and innovators for their distinguished achievements in research and other disciplines toward the advancement or applications of science.
Argonne team collects Best Paper Award at SC20
The research described in the winning paper is focused on using a high-performance, iterative reconstruction system for noninvasive imaging at synchrotron facilities.
Harvesting Energy from Light using Bio-inspired Artificial Cells
Scientists designed and connected two different artificial cells to each other to produce molecules called ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
Engineering Living Scaffolds for Building Materials
Bone and mollusk shells are composite systems that combine living cells and inorganic components. This allows them to regenerate and change structure while also being very strong and durable. Borrowing from this amazing complexity, researchers have been exploring a new class of materials called engineered living materials (ELMs).
Excavating Quantum Information Buried in Noise
Researchers developed two new methods to assess and remove error in how scientists measure quantum systems. By reducing quantum "noise" - uncertainty inherent to quantum processes - these new methods improve accuracy and precision.
How Electrons Move in a Catastrophe
Lanthanum strontium manganite (LSMO) is a widely applicable material, from magnetic tunnel junctions to solid oxide fuel cells. However, when it gets thin, its behavior changes for the worse. The reason why was not known. Now, using two theoretical methods, a team determined what happens.
When Ions and Molecules Cluster
How an ion behaves when isolated within an analytical instrument can differ from how it behaves in the environment. Now, Xue-Bin Wang at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory devised a way to bring ions and molecules together in clusters to better discover their properties and predict their behavior.
Tune in to Tetrahedral Superstructures
Shape affects how the particles fit together and, in turn, the resulting material. For the first time, a team observed the self-assembly of nanoparticles with tetrahedral shapes.
Tracing Interstellar Dust Back to the Solar System's Formation
This study is the first to confirm dust particles pre-dating the formation of our solar system. Further study of these materials will enable a deeper understanding of the processes that formed and have since altered them.
Investigating Materials that Can Go the Distance in Fusion Reactors
Future fusion reactors will require materials that can withstand extreme operating conditions, including being bombarded by high-energy neutrons at high temperatures. Scientists recently irradiated titanium diboride (TiB2) in the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR) to better understand the effects of fusion neutrons on performance.
Better 3-D Imaging of Tumors in the Breast with Less Radiation
In breast cancer screening, an imaging technique based on nuclear medicine is currently being used as a successful secondary screening tool alongside mammography to improve the accuracy of the diagnosis. Now, a team is hoping to improve this imaging technique.
Microbes are Metabolic Specialists
Scientists can use genetic information to measure if microbes in the environment can perform specific ecological roles. Researchers recently analyzed the genomes of over 6,000 microbial species.
Spotlight
Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL's student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Argonne National Laboratory
Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Argonne organization's scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Argonne National Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From an acoustic levitator to a "Neutron Bloodhound" robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Brookhaven National Laboratory
PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Argonne National Laboratory
Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE's 29th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
DOE's Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Young Women's Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Argonne National Laboratory
Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Argonne National Laboratory
Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne's real-world science
Argonne National Laboratory
Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Argonne National Laboratory
Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Innovating Our Energy Future
Oregon State University, College of Engineering
Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
University of Alabama at Birmingham
"Model" students enjoy Argonne campus life
Argonne National Laboratory
Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Brookhaven National Laboratory
New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
The Gridlock State
California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office
Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Argonne National Laboratory
Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Brookhaven National Laboratory
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
California State University, Monterey Bay
From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Showing results0-6 Of 2215