Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to coordinate efforts to move the needle on quantum computing.

“Realizing practical quantum computers has the potential to dramatically accelerate the pace of discovery across the science and technology landscape,” said Ceren Susut, DOE Associate Director of Science for the Advanced Scientific Computing Research program. “The Office of Science is proud to bring decades of experience in fundamental science for quantum computing, best in-class tools for scientific research, and unique experience in development, acquisition, and application of the world’s most powerful computers to this partnership. We are looking forward to collaborating with DARPA to prove the promise of quantum computing technologies.”

The MOU establishes a framework for planning and coordinating future research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation activities related to quantum computing. Part of that work will include deep analysis of the current status of quantum computing and where it is going.

“DOE and DOE national labs employ some of the world’s best scientists and engineers,” said Joe Altepeter, DARPA program manager for the newly announced Quantum Benchmarking Initiative. “DARPA is thrilled to partner with DOE to create the world’s best verification and validation team for fault-tolerant quantum computers. Together, DOE and DARPA are going to separate hype from reality, at scale.”

The DOE has long been a national leader in quantum computing and high-performance computing research and the MOU will provide additional opportunities for teamwork and collaboration.

The partnership will leverage the DOE’s significant investment in quantum over decades, including five national research centers, user programs for quantum computers, quantum computing and internet testbeds, and basic research in materials, chemistry, theory and simulation, imaging, and sensing. The partnership also will enable advances in quantum science and technology and the application of quantum technology to the DOE’s mission areas.