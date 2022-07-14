Newswise — AMES, IOWA—The U.S. Department of Energy’s Ames Laboratory has announced a name change, to Ames National Laboratory.

The change, which is effective immediately, was made to more accurately reflect the institution’s past, present, and future role as a DOE National Laboratory, said representatives from the DOE’s Office of Science; contractor Iowa State University; and Ames National Laboratory leadership.

“This year Ames is celebrating 75 years as a DOE national laboratory,” said Geri Richmond, Under Secretary for Science and Innovation at the DOE. “The new name honors the rich history of scientific discovery at Ames, and it also emphasizes the institution's respected role as one of our seventeen National Laboratories, now and into the future.”

“Iowa State University’s partnership with the Ames National Laboratory has been an outstanding point of pride for 75 years and counting. We welcome the new name to reflect the national importance and full scope of the Laboratory’s leadership in science, technology, and engineering,” said Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen.

Director Adam Schwartz said the addition of “National,” which has been under careful consideration for over a year, is an effort to more accurately represent the Laboratory to the public and stakeholders.

“This clarifies and reinforces our identity as a DOE National Laboratory and the science we do in service of helping our nation meet its clean energy goals and objectives,” said Schwartz.

Ames National Laboratory is a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science National Laboratory operated by Iowa State University. Ames National Laboratory creates innovative materials, technologies, and energy solutions. We use our expertise, unique capabilities, and interdisciplinary collaborations to solve global problems.

Ames National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit https://energy.gov/science.