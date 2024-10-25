Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a fellowship open to all U.S. students pursuing doctoral degrees in fields that use high-performance computing to solve complex science and engineering problems.

Established in 1991 and currently carrying a $45,000 annual stipend, the DOE Computational Science Graduate Fellowship (CSGF) program provides outstanding benefits and opportunities, fostering a community of energetic and committed Ph.D. students, alumni, DOE laboratory staff, and other scientists who want to have an impact on the nation while advancing their research.

Fellows come from diverse scientific and engineering disciplines but share a common interest in using computing in their research.

More than 675 students from 85 U.S. universities have trained as fellows through the CSGF program. The program's alumni work in DOE laboratories, private industry, and educational institutions.

Additional Information

To apply, candidates must be U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents who plan full-time, uninterrupted study toward a Ph.D. degree at an accredited U.S. university.

The DOE CSGF’s interdisciplinary science and engineering track supports students in a range of fields, but all share a common element: applying high-performance computing (HPC) to complex research problems.

A second track supports those studying applied mathematics, statistics, computer science, computer engineering, or computational science – in one of those departments or their academic equivalent − with research interests that help scientists use emerging HPC systems more effectively. This includes students focused on issues in HPC as a broad enabling technology rather than a particular science or engineering application.

Regardless of track affiliation, fellows’ research increasingly includes elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning, uniquely positioning them to contribute to the nation’s investments in current and future computing architectures.

In addition to the $45,000 yearly stipend, fellows receive exceptional benefits including full payment of university tuition and required fees and an annual academic allowance. Renewable for up to four years, the fellowship is guided by a comprehensive program of study that requires focused coursework in science and engineering, computer science, applied mathematics, and HPC. It also includes a three-month practicum at one of 22 DOE laboratories or sites across the country.

Deadline, Workshop

It is the applicant's responsibility to see that all application and supporting materials are received by Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. CST. The Krell Institute administers the fellowship on behalf of DOE.

To register for the informational webinar and live Q&A on December 10, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. EST, please visit the DOE/CSGF web page at: https://krellinst-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/9217290097606/WN_OBZqQXkuTWiI0LHk0IOyRg

For more information, please visit: www.krellinst.org/csgf/about-doe-csgf/news-events/apply-now