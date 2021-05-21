DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics

21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT, by Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
favorite_border

Newswise — The Argonauts of Greek mythology braved sharp rocks, rough seas, magic and monsters to find the fabled Golden Fleece. A new robotics project at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure.

Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by voyaging into a sea of liquid argon kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius — as cold as some of the moons of Saturn and Jupiter. The project, funded in March, aims to create one of the most cold-tolerant robots ever made, with potential applications not only in particle physics but also deep space exploration.

Argonaut is a robotic system being designed to monitor the interiors of liquid-argon particle detectors, which are kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius. The ProtoDUNE neutrino detector at CERN uses fixed internal cameras to look for issues like bubbles and sparks when filled with 800 tons of liquid argon. 

Argon, an element commonly found in the air around us, has become a key ingredient in scientists’ quests to better understand our universe. In its liquid form, argon is used to study particles called neutrinos in several Fermilab experiments, including MicroBooNEICARUSSBND and the next-generation international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. Liquid argon is also used in dark matter detectors like DEAP 3600ARDMMiniCLEAN and DarkSide-50.

Liquid argon has many perks. It’s dense, which increases the chance that notoriously aloof neutrinos will interact. It’s inert, so electrons knocked free by a neutrino interaction can be recorded to create a 3D picture of the particle’s trajectory. It’s transparent, so researchers can also collect light to “time stamp” the interaction. It’s also relatively cheap — a huge plus, since DUNE will use 70,000 tons of the stuff.

But liquid-argon detectors are not without their challenges. To produce quality data, the liquid argon must be kept extremely cold and extremely pure. That means the detectors must be isolated from the outside world to keep the argon from evaporating or becoming contaminated. With access restricted, diagnosing or addressing issues inside a detector can be difficult. Some liquid-argon detectors, such as the ProtoDUNE detectors at CERN, have cameras mounted inside to look for issues like bubbles or sparks.

“Seeing stuff with our own eyes sometimes is much easier than interpreting data from a sensor,” said Jen Raaf, a Fermilab physicist who works on liquid-argon detectors for several projects including MicroBooNE, LArIAT and DUNE.

The idea for Argonaut came when Fermilab engineer Bill Pellico wondered if it would be possible to make the interior cameras movable. A robotic camera may sound simple — but engineering it for a liquid-argon environment presents unique challenges.

All of the electronics have to be able to operate in an extremely cold, high-voltage environment. All the materials have to withstand the cooling from room to cryogenic temperatures without contracting too much or becoming brittle and falling apart. Any moving pieces must move smoothly without grease, which would contaminate the detector.

“You can’t have something that goes down and breaks and falls off and shorts out something or contaminates the liquid argon, or puts noise into the system,” Pellico said.

Pellico received funding for Argonaut through the Laboratory Directed Research and Development program, an initiative established to foster innovative scientific and engineering research at Department of Energy national laboratories. At this early stage of the project, the team — Pellico, mechanical engineers Noah Curfman and Mayling Wong-Squires, and neutrino scientist Flavio Cavanna — is focused on evaluating components and basic design aspects. The first goal is to demonstrate that it’s possible to communicate with, power and move a robot in a cryogenic environment.

“We want to prove that we can have, at a bare minimum, a camera that can move around and pan and tilt in liquid argon, without contaminating the liquid argon or causing any bubbles, with a reliability that shows that it can last for the life of the detector,” said Curfman.

The plan is to power Argonaut through a fiber-optic cable so as not to interfere with the detector electronics. The fist-sized robot will only get about 5 to 10 watts of power to move and communicate with the outside world.

The motor that will move Argonaut along a track on the side of the detector will be situated outside of the cold environment. The camera will be inside the cold liquid and move very slowly; but that’s not a bad thing — going too fast would create unwanted disturbances in the argon.

“As we get more advanced, we’ll start adding more degrees of freedom and more rails,” said Curfman.

To keep power requirements low and avoid disturbances in the liquid argon, Argonaut will move slowly along tracks on the side of the detector. Its main function is a movable camera, but the engineers working on it hope to add other features like extendable arms for minor electronics repair. 

Other future upgrades to Argonaut could include a temperature probe or voltage monitor, movable mirrors and lasers for calibrating the light detectors, or even extendable arms with tools for minor electronics repair.

Much of the technology Argonaut is advancing will be broadly applicable for other cryogenic environments — including space exploration. The project has already garnered some interest from universities and NASA engineers.

Deep space robots “are going to go to remote locations where they have very little power, and the lifetime has to be 20-plus years just like in our detectors, and they have to operate at cryogenic temperatures,” Pellico said. The Argonaut team can build on existing robotics know-how along with Fermilab’s expertise in cryogenic systems to push the boundaries of cold robotics.

Even the exteriors of active interstellar space probes such as Voyagers 1 and 2 don’t reach temperatures as low as liquid argon — they use thermoelectric heaters to keep their thrusters and science instruments warm enough to operate.

“There’s never been a robotic system that operated at these temperatures,” said Pellico. “NASA’s never done it; we’ve never done it; nobody’s ever done it, as far as I can tell.”

Fermilab is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit science.energy.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics

Credit: CERN

Caption: Argonaut is a robotic system being designed to monitor the interiors of liquid-argon particle detectors, which are kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius. The ProtoDUNE neutrino detector at CERN uses fixed internal cameras to look for issues like bubbles and sparks when filled with 800 tons of liquid argon.

Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics

Credit: Bill Pellico, Fermilab

Caption: To keep power requirements low and avoid disturbances in the liquid argon, Argonaut will move slowly along tracks on the side of the detector. Its main function is a movable camera, but the engineers working on it hope to add other features like extendable arms for minor electronics repair.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Engineering Particle Physics Physics Technology DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Argonaut Detector engineeering Liquid argon Outer Space Robotics
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Science Snapshots

ICARUS gets ready to fly

Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics

Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows

Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle

Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing

Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism

Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains

Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise: Science Snapshots
20-May-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Science Snapshots
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation

Comment
Newswise: ICARUS gets ready to fly
Released: 21-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
ICARUS gets ready to fly
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector online and is now collecting test data and making final improvements.

Comment
Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
Released: 21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by voyaging into a sea of liquid argon kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius — as cold as some of the moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Comment
Newswise: Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
Released: 21-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
 Argonne National Laboratory

Many devices rely on rare earth elements. Disruptions to supplies have consequences. Argonne analyzed potential disruptions with a computer model called Global Critical Materials to forecast rare earth market dynamics.

Comment
Newswise: Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
19-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge—storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
Released: 20-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
 Argonne National Laboratory

A groundbreaking collaboration with one of the world’s largest producers of lithium will yield critical insights into the lithium production process and how it relates to environmental sustainability.

Comment
Newswise: Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
Released: 19-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an electron’s energy and the momentum it carries.

Comment
Newswise: Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Released: 19-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers from Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee–Knoxville uncovered hidden and unexpected quantum behavior in a simple iron-iodide material (FeI2) discovered almost a century ago. The new insights were enabled using neutron scattering experiments and theoretical physics calculations at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The team’s findings solves a 40-year-old puzzle about the material’s mysterious behavior and could be used as a map to unlock a treasure trove of quantum phenomena in other materials.

Comment
Newswise: Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Released: 19-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Some meteorites contain microscopic grains of stardust created by nucleosynthesis before our solar system existed. Many grains contain sulfur isotopes that are clues to the grains’ origins in novae and supernovae. Sulfur production from nucleosynthesis depends on the prior production of argon-34. Scientists created and studied argon-34 and established criteria for determining whether particular grains originated in novae or supernovae.

Comment
Newswise: Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
Released: 19-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists studied the inner workings of a solar cell material using X-ray and neutron scattering. The study revealed that liquid-like motion in the material may be responsible for their high efficiency in producing electric currents from solar energy.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Science Snapshots
20-May-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Science Snapshots
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation

Comment
Newswise: ICARUS gets ready to fly
Released: 21-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
ICARUS gets ready to fly
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector online and is now collecting test data and making final improvements.

Comment
Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
Released: 21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by voyaging into a sea of liquid argon kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius — as cold as some of the moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Comment
Newswise: Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
Released: 21-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
 Argonne National Laboratory

Many devices rely on rare earth elements. Disruptions to supplies have consequences. Argonne analyzed potential disruptions with a computer model called Global Critical Materials to forecast rare earth market dynamics.

Comment
Newswise: Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
19-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge—storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
Released: 20-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
 Argonne National Laboratory

A groundbreaking collaboration with one of the world’s largest producers of lithium will yield critical insights into the lithium production process and how it relates to environmental sustainability.

Comment
Newswise: Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
Released: 19-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an electron’s energy and the momentum it carries.

Comment
Newswise: Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Released: 19-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers from Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee–Knoxville uncovered hidden and unexpected quantum behavior in a simple iron-iodide material (FeI2) discovered almost a century ago. The new insights were enabled using neutron scattering experiments and theoretical physics calculations at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The team’s findings solves a 40-year-old puzzle about the material’s mysterious behavior and could be used as a map to unlock a treasure trove of quantum phenomena in other materials.

Comment
Newswise: Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Released: 19-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Some meteorites contain microscopic grains of stardust created by nucleosynthesis before our solar system existed. Many grains contain sulfur isotopes that are clues to the grains’ origins in novae and supernovae. Sulfur production from nucleosynthesis depends on the prior production of argon-34. Scientists created and studied argon-34 and established criteria for determining whether particular grains originated in novae or supernovae.

Comment
Newswise: Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
Released: 19-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists studied the inner workings of a solar cell material using X-ray and neutron scattering. The study revealed that liquid-like motion in the material may be responsible for their high efficiency in producing electric currents from solar energy.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Science Snapshots
20-May-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Science Snapshots
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation

Comment
Newswise: ICARUS gets ready to fly
Released: 21-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
ICARUS gets ready to fly
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector online and is now collecting test data and making final improvements.

Comment
Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
Released: 21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by voyaging into a sea of liquid argon kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius — as cold as some of the moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Comment
Newswise: Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
Released: 21-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
 Argonne National Laboratory

Many devices rely on rare earth elements. Disruptions to supplies have consequences. Argonne analyzed potential disruptions with a computer model called Global Critical Materials to forecast rare earth market dynamics.

Comment
Newswise: Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
19-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge—storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
Released: 20-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
 Argonne National Laboratory

A groundbreaking collaboration with one of the world’s largest producers of lithium will yield critical insights into the lithium production process and how it relates to environmental sustainability.

Comment
Newswise: Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
Released: 19-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an electron’s energy and the momentum it carries.

Comment
Newswise: Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Released: 19-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers from Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee–Knoxville uncovered hidden and unexpected quantum behavior in a simple iron-iodide material (FeI2) discovered almost a century ago. The new insights were enabled using neutron scattering experiments and theoretical physics calculations at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The team’s findings solves a 40-year-old puzzle about the material’s mysterious behavior and could be used as a map to unlock a treasure trove of quantum phenomena in other materials.

Comment
Newswise: Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Released: 19-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Some meteorites contain microscopic grains of stardust created by nucleosynthesis before our solar system existed. Many grains contain sulfur isotopes that are clues to the grains’ origins in novae and supernovae. Sulfur production from nucleosynthesis depends on the prior production of argon-34. Scientists created and studied argon-34 and established criteria for determining whether particular grains originated in novae or supernovae.

Comment
Newswise: Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
Released: 19-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists studied the inner workings of a solar cell material using X-ray and neutron scattering. The study revealed that liquid-like motion in the material may be responsible for their high efficiency in producing electric currents from solar energy.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
2.20672