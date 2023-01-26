Newswise — The honor recognizes Young’s contributions to nonlinear X-ray science.

Distinguished Fellow Linda Young of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Uppsala University in Sweden.

The honorary doctorate recognizes Young’s work in nonlinear X-ray physics. An Uppsala University press release announcing newly appointed honorary doctors highlighted Young’s outstanding accomplishments: ​“She is driving the development of experiments dedicated to mapping electron and nuclear dynamics using intense ultrashort X-ray pulses. Young has collaborated with Uppsala researchers in the fields of basic atomic and molecular physics and ultrafast chemical dynamics, as well as in the field of free-electron laser-based imaging of biomolecules.”

“It has been a real privilege to explore new scientific frontiers with the world’s most powerful X-ray lasers” — Argonne Distinguished Fellow Linda Young

“It has been a real privilege to explore new scientific frontiers with the world’s most powerful X-ray lasers,” said Young, a group leader in Argonne’s Chemical Sciences and Engineering division. ​“I’d like to thank the Argonne Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics group, past and present, for joining me in these scientific adventures, adding complementary expertise to my native curiosity.”

“These include Robin Santra, Steve Southworth, Gilles Doumy, Phay Ho, Anne Marie March, Elliot Kanter, Bertold Kraessig, Bob Dunford and our superb postdocs and students,” she said. ​“Collaborators from around the world are integral to this type of exploratory research at large facilities, which provides opportunities for close engagement with diverse ideas and views. A special note of thanks goes to the late Gopal Shenoy of the Advanced Photon Source who corralled me into dreaming up first experiments for the then-proposed X-ray free electron laser at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center a decade before its realization as the Linac Coherent Light Source in 2009.”

Young’s current research interests include fundamental interactions of intense X-rays with matter, nonlinear X-ray spectroscopy and coherent ultrafast X-ray probes of nonequilibrium systems. She serves on the scientific advisory boards of many research centers with large-scale light source facilities and has served as the Director of the X-ray Science Division of the Advanced Photon Source (APS) and the chair of the Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics of the American Physical Society.

Young will present lectures at Uppsala University on Jan. 26 and 31. The conferment ceremony will be held on Jan. 27.

