Newswise — Postdocs recognized for contributions to science and technology, problem solving and leadership.

Eleven postdoctoral appointees at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory received 2021 Postdoctoral Performance Awards that recognized their contributions to the Laboratory’s pivotal discoveries.

The postdocs were recognized on Nov. 4, 2021, during a virtual ceremony that showcased the diverse expertise of the Lab’s postdoc community and its valuable contributions to research ranging from batteries to X-ray science.

“We can tell we’re onto something when they get excited about it. Just having them bring a different perspective enriches the work that we do. The awards are just one of the ways that we can acknowledge the postdocs for the great work that they do, while celebrating the contributions they are making to the lab.” — Stephen K. Streiffer, deputy laboratory director for science and technology

The Postdoctoral Performance Awards program focuses on three categories: applied research, basic research and engineering research. The awards went to researchers who had not only made significant contributions to their field, but who also showed ingenuity in problem solving and demonstrated collaborative and leadership ability. Finally, awardees were recognized for how they demonstrate Argonne’s core values of impact, safety, respect, integrity and teamwork.

The postdoc awardees were nominated by their peers and fellow researchers. ​“For me, the best part of the awards process is receiving nominations from across the lab that tell great stories about how our postdocs are emerging as leaders in research,” said Tina Henne, Argonne Leadership Institute Postdoctoral Program lead. ​“If you look at our recipients, you will see the wide array of research happening at Argonne, from materials discovery, to fundamental particle physics, to automotive technology and even COVID-19 research.”

Here is a look at the awardees.

Recipients of the Applied Research award were:

Bob Jin Kwon, in the Chemical Sciences and Engineering ( CSE ) division, provided work that led to a fundamental understanding of electrochemical magnesium ion (Mg-ion) activity in spinel oxides, or the framework used in battery cathodes. New cathode materials are especially important in the search for batteries that can store more energy and last longer.

) division, provided work that led to a fundamental understanding of electrochemical magnesium ion (Mg-ion) activity in spinel oxides, or the framework used in battery cathodes. New cathode materials are especially important in the search for batteries that can store more energy and last longer. Xuanxuan ​ “ Michelle” Bi, in CSE , built a differential electrochemical mass spectrometer for metal ion/oxygen batteries, which looks at gases generated from batteries during cycling. It allows researchers to predict the specific reaction generated at each stage during battery cycling. It was the first such instrument for battery research at Argonne.

Michelle” Bi, in , built a differential electrochemical mass spectrometer for metal ion/oxygen batteries, which looks at gases generated from batteries during cycling. It allows researchers to predict the specific reaction generated at each stage during battery cycling. It was the first such instrument for battery research at Argonne. Zhi Qiao, in the X-ray Science division, developed a breakthrough X-ray wavefront-sensing technique which significantly improves the ability of scientists to measure X-ray optics and beam quality at the Advanced Photon Source ( APS ), a DOE Office of Science user facility, and other synchrotron X-ray light sources. This innovation will be important for the facility after the APS Upgrade is completed and, in combination with deep learning techniques, will also lead the way to real-time imaging of samples ranging from biomedical specimens to solar cells.

), a Office of Science user facility, and other synchrotron X-ray light sources. This innovation will be important for the facility after the Upgrade is completed and, in combination with deep learning techniques, will also lead the way to real-time imaging of samples ranging from biomedical specimens to solar cells. Heng Ma, in the Data Science and Learning division, played a critical role in the National Virtual Biotechnology Lab COVID-19 therapeutics project, accelerating the discovery of drug molecules that can disrupt the viral function of an important protein that plays a role in the COVID virus lifecycle. Such molecules could become antiviral drug candidates that may help people recover quickly from COVID-19 .

Recipients of the Basic Research award were:

Xianjing Zhou, in the Nanoscience and Technology ( NST ) division, had groundbreaking work that demonstrated a fundamentally new type of qubit, which is short for quantum bit, the basic unit of quantum information for a quantum computer. Quantum computing and quantum information science could enable the processing of information more efficiently and securely.

) division, had groundbreaking work that demonstrated a fundamentally new type of qubit, which is short for quantum bit, the basic unit of quantum information for a quantum computer. Quantum computing and quantum information science could enable the processing of information more efficiently and securely. Simon Corrodi, in the High Energy Physics division, played an instrumental role in the international Muon g-2 collaboration, where he serves as an analysis co-coordinator, run coordinator and executive board member. The Muon g-2 experiment is designed to look for very subtle effects that point the way to physics beyond the known fundamental particles and forces of nature, described in the Standard Model that currently informs our understanding of physics.

Cristian Cortes, in NST , developed mathematical equations to describe the interactions between defects in diamond and proposed new methods for improving the performance of quantum sensors. Quantum sensors can be used for magnetic field detection, strain detection, etc., and have many applications in physics, chemistry and medicine.

, developed mathematical equations to describe the interactions between defects in diamond and proposed new methods for improving the performance of quantum sensors. Quantum sensors can be used for magnetic field detection, strain detection, etc., and have many applications in physics, chemistry and medicine. Lily Robertson, in CSE , investigated new batteries for stationary energy storage, which are needed for renewable energy. These batteries rely on flowing fluids that store energy as the battery charges and discharges. She worked on molecules that diagnose health problems in the battery by changing color. She also was noted for her contributions to ​ “ self-driving” labs that combine machine learning and automated instrumentation.

, investigated new batteries for stationary energy storage, which are needed for renewable energy. These batteries rely on flowing fluids that store energy as the battery charges and discharges. She worked on molecules that diagnose health problems in the battery by changing color. She also was noted for her contributions to ​ self-driving” labs that combine machine learning and automated instrumentation. Alexandre Renchon, in the Environmental Science division, played a leading role within the DOE Office of Biological and Environmental Research, Environmental System Science program that contributed to the understanding of carbon and water exchanges between the land and the atmosphere, which ultimately enhances Earth climate models.

Recipients of the Engineering Research award were:

Natalia Zuniga, in the Energy Systems ( ES ) division, implemented a statistical model to predict the demand for multiple transportation modes, including rail transit and rideshare services. Zuniga also is a leader within the Postdoctoral Society of Argonne.

) division, implemented a statistical model to predict the demand for multiple transportation modes, including rail transit and rideshare services. Zuniga also is a leader within the Postdoctoral Society of Argonne. Joohan Kim, in ES , helped establish a novel approach for modeling electrical discharge in internal combustion engines. This approach can accurately estimate temperature, pressure and discharge shape. This addressed the needs for predictive model development in the automotive industry, and contributed to the DOE Partnership for Advanced Combustion Engines Initiative.

Laboratory leaders look forward to presenting the awards to the postdoctoral researchers each year.

