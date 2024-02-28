Newswise — Students receive tours of laboratory facilities and one-on-one mentoring from Lab staff while participating in hands-on scientific projects.

On Feb. 15, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory hosted the 22nd annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day (IGED). The event gave eighth-grade girls a unique opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at Argonne, including touring labs and facilities, talking to scientists and engineers, and participating in hands-on activities.

The ultimate goal of the program, hosted by Argonne’s Women in Science and Technology (WIST) employee resource group, is to inspire and engage middle school girls in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) and prepare them for potential careers in those fields.

“The event was a rousing success, particularly for girls who may not have a lot of experience seeing women in science and engineering fields,” said WIST IGED coordinator Bethany Dean-Kersten. ​“Now they can get a first-hand introduction to what it’s like to do scientific research from female role models.”

The program’s success is due in large part to the enthusiasm of the girls who participated in the event. Many of them were just beginning to develop their interests in science and engineering, and the program gave them a chance to explore those interests further.

Over the course of the day, the girls had a chance to ask questions of female scientists and engineers, get hands-on experience with scientific equipment, take tours of the laboratory’s user facilities and see the practical applications of scientific concepts. They also participated in a cyber escape room team-building exercise and took part in an engineering challenge designing pulley transmissions for toy cars.

For many of the girls, the experience of visiting Argonne was transformative.

“The message the whole day has been ​‘you belong here,’ and ​‘women belong in STEAM,’ which is a great message to hear as a girl growing up,” said Mehda Vicharapu, a student at Old Quarry Middle School in Lemont, Illinois. ​“I had a general interest in STEAM but never really thought about engineering as a career before. It was very encouraging to hear all the different perspectives from women in a diversity of fields. It’s an experience like no other.”

Shashi Murphy, a student at Cass Junior High School in Darien, Illinois, echoed that sentiment.

“I didn’t necessarily have a firm interest in science as a career before today, but after seeing what goes on at Argonne, I’m definitely interested in learning more,” she said.

For Argonne, the program is an important part of its efforts to increase the number of women in science and engineering. Women remain underrepresented in these fields, with only 20% of bachelor’s degrees in engineering and computer science going to women. By engaging with girls early in their educational journey, Argonne hopes to inspire more to pursue careers in science and engineering.

“I hope that this event empowers these students, and if they really found something exciting and enjoyable today, that it can serve them as a guiding light in their studies in high school, college and beyond,” Dean-Kersten said.

For the students, the experience of visiting Argonne was both exciting and inspiring. It gave them a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at one of the world’s leading scientific facilities and to meet the women who are driving scientific progress forward.

“It’s really fascinating to see what jobs in science are really like, especially when they did the STEAM panel showing a variety of different careers,” said Hannah Horgan, a student at Jefferson Junior High in Naperville, Illinois. ​“I can’t wait to see where science takes me in the future.”

The program also highlights Argonne’s commitment to improving diversity in the workplace.

“Galvanizing the next generation of scientists and engineers is a top priority for Argonne. And by demonstrating the great possibilities of STEAM fields to middle school girls, we are creating a more welcoming and thus more impactful scientific community for our nation and the world,” said Argonne Director Paul Kearns.

IGED was sponsored by MathWorks and Argonne’s Office of the Director.

