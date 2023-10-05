Newswise — Purdue professor Guang Lin to receive first Argonne-Purdue joint appointment.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and Purdue University have entered into an agreement which will allow certain researchers to share affiliations to both institutions. Under this joint appointment master agreement, designated researchers will have access to facilities and expertise at both a national laboratory and Purdue University.

Purdue faculty who receive an Argonne joint appointment will have access to agreed-upon resources and facilities of Argonne, in addition to opportunities to contribute to, consult with and work alongside Argonne researchers.

“Argonne and Purdue perform research in many complementary areas, including mathematics and computer science, nuclear engineering, microelectronics and more,” said Argonne Director Paul Kearns. ​“This program will bring new synergies and collaborations between two leading research institutions.”

Guang Lin, professor of mathematics and mechanical engineering at Purdue, has accepted the first joint appointment in the Argonne-Purdue partnership. Lin’s research focuses on big data analysis and statistical machine learning, predictive modeling and uncertainty quantification, scientific computing and computational fluid dynamics, and stochastic multiscale modeling. At Argonne, Lin is based in the Mathematics and Computer Science division. Other Purdue faculty are also expected to receive joint appointments under the program.

“Joint appointments provide a unique opportunity for researchers to collaborate and employ facilities that they may otherwise not have been able to access at their home institution,” said Meridith Bruozas, Argonne’s director of Institutional Partnerships. ​“These faculty-based appointments build robust research collaborations across our institutions that help address today’s scientific challenges.”

“We look forward to the opportunities to expand and amplify our mutual pursuits through this new partnership with Argonne,” said Karen Plaut, executive vice president for research at Purdue. ​“We are eager to work together with a shared mission of advancing national security and prosperity by driving innovation through this partnership.”

