Who:         The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory.

What:        Science at Work: Combating climate change with hydrogen

Replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen could turn manufacturing and transportation into green industries. Companies can use hydrogen to reduce their carbon footprint in many ways — to generate electricity, deploy fuel cells for heavy duty vehicles, make steel and produce ammonia for fertilizer and products. But turning these ideas into reality raises complex questions.

In this 15-minute webinar, Amgad Elgowainy, senior scientist at Argonne, will explain how to quantify the risks and rewards of producing, transporting and using hydrogen in businesses. He will show how individuals can analyze any detail of the hydrogen market with Argonne’s free tools.

When:      Wednesday, May 11, 2022

                  11 to 11:15 a.m. Central time

Where:      Argonne National Laboratory- virtual on Zoom

            Register free at bit.ly/3u8Fq5V

Additional Information: www.anl.gov/hydrogen

