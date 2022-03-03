Newswise — SAE recognizes Argonne research scientist advancing computational modeling of internal combustion engines.

Riccardo Scarcelli, a principal research scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, has been elected to the Fellow Grade of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) – the highest level of SAE membership, that is awarded to fewer than 20 researchers each year.

In his 15 plus years of research, Scarcelli has contributed to improve knowledge and computational tools across a wide range of areas within the automotive field, from alternative fuels to advanced gasoline engines and leading-edge ignition systems. This honor recognizes in particular his work on optimizing combustion concepts for engines that run on alternative fuels, such as natural gas and hydrogen, via high-fidelity simulations.

“I am deeply thankful for this recognition and for the nomination from my peers,” said Scarcelli. ​“Having the opportunity to work together to contribute new knowledge that can shape how we think about and develop new mobility solutions is an honor.”

At Argonne, Scarcelli leads a number of DOE- and industry-funded research projects focused on modeling advanced ignition and combustion concepts for engines. In recent years, he has developed predictive models for advanced spark ignition systems which are now being transitioned to industry.

Among his notable contributions, Scarcelli is the developer of the hybrid Lagrangian-Eulerian Spark-Ignition (LESI) model, which integrates two different modeling approaches to better describe spark ignition processes within high-fidelity engine simulations. The development of the LESI model continues to be supported by the DOE and automotive industry.

Scarcelli has also supported SAE’s mission to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity by serving in various leadership roles within the society. Over his 10 plus years of service, he has organized and chaired multiple SAE events, and recently served as a vice-chair of SAE’s Engine Combustion Committee.

