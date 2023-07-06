Newswise — Awarding of the Fellowship will occur during the annual symposium and ceremony that will take place in Madrid in October 2023.

Khalil Amine has been elected as a Fellow to the European Academy of Sciences. He is an Argonne Distinguished Fellow and senior materials scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory. The Academy recognized his work in battery research for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as satellite, military and medical applications.

Amine is the most cited scientist in the world in the field of batteries">battery technology and the author of the largest number of papers in the world on battery-related topics from 2000 to 2018.

Amine’s research has contributed significantly to the development of lithium-ion batteries and has helped advance their performance, safety and reliability for the above applications. In particular, he pioneered the development of high-performance cathodes that have significantly improved the energy density and stability of batteries. These advancements have helped to enhance the range and reliability of electric vehicles.

“I am honored that the European Academy of Sciences has elected me as a Fellow. They are united by a commitment to promoting science and technology and their essential roles in fostering social and economic development.” — Khalil Amine, Argonne Distinguished Fellow

In addition, Amine has made substantial contributions to the understanding and optimization of several types of next generation batteries. He has also helped advance battery safety with the goal of preventing overheating and fires and mitigating risks associated with battery failures.

“I am honored that the European Academy of Sciences has elected me as a Fellow,” Amine said. ​“This organization recognizes the most distinguished scientists and engineers performing forefront research and development on advanced technologies in many areas. They are united by a commitment to promoting science and technology and their essential roles in fostering social and economic development.”

