Ilke Arslan, the director of the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM) and the Nanoscience and Technology division at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, has been selected as a fellow by the Microscopy Society of America (MSA).

The designation ​“MSA Fellow” recognizes senior distinguished members of the society who have contributed significantly to advancing the field of microscopy and microanalysis through a combination of scientific achievement and service to the scientific community and MSA.

The award recognizes Arslan’s important contributions to the field, particularly advances in technique development. This includes her contributions to increasing resolution in 3D electron tilt tomography and reducing artifacts in 3D by using atom probe tomography, as well as liquid stage development for imaging liquid samples.

Most recently at Argonne, Arslan helped to build the ultrafast electron microscope as the foundation for a suite of ultrafast electron microscopy tools that are accessible at the CNM to anyone around the world through a peer-reviewed user proposal. This microscope can measure processes in materials that occur on the nanosecond to femtosecond timescales, enabling researchers to gain a deeper understanding of dynamics and non-equilibrium states in materials.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by my peers for my contributions to our field,” Arslan said, ​“and this recognition encourages me to continue my efforts to advance electron microscopy and provide outreach and mentorship to the next generation of microscopists, especially women and minorities in science.”

MSA will host an award ceremony on July 29.

The CNM is a DOE Office of Science user facility.

