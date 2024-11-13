Newswise — Argonne scientist recognized with prestigious fellowship.

Maria Chan, a scientist from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, has been inducted into the 2024 class of Fellows of the American Physical Society (APS). Chan was recognized for ​“contributions to methodological innovations, developments and demonstrations toward the integration of computational modeling and experimental characterization to improve the understanding and design of renewable energy materials.”

The APS is a nonprofit organization working to advance physics research and community through its research journals, scientific meetings and educational outreach. This year, the APS elected 149 fellows among its 50,000 members, representing less than half of 1% of the society’s membership, to recognize for their contributions in various branches of physics. Chan was elected as a Fellow by the Topical Group of Energy Research and Applications.

“As a physicist, I am honored to be elected as a Fellow of the APS. I believe that a collaborative, interdisciplinary research environment is critical for advancement in energy research.” — Maria Chan, scientist in Argonne’s Center for Nanoscale Materials

A scientist at the Center for Nanoscale Materials, a DOE Office of Science user facility at Argonne, Chan is a recognized leader in the fields of computational materials science, application of artificial intelligence/machine learning to materials science and interfacing computational materials science with experimental characterization. She is part of the leadership team in the newly established DOE-funded Energy Storage Research Alliance. She holds advisory roles in DOE and National Science Foundation research centers, as well as at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

“As a physicist, I am honored to be elected as a Fellow of the APS,” Chan said. ​“I believe that a collaborative, interdisciplinary research environment is critical for advancement in energy research. I am grateful to build my research career in an environment like Argonne and I am delighted to have my focus of integrating computation and experiments be recognized by APS.”

