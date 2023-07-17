Newswise — Collaboration will advance understanding of electric vehicle landscape.

Through a new collaboration formed by a contract between the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and J.D. Power, a company focused on data analytics and consumer insights, Argonne researchers will use J.D. Power’s EV IndexSM, to access new electric vehicle (EV) data sets. These data sets that will enable valuable insights into the rapidly growing market for EVs and an understanding of consumers’ experience with EV charging infrastructure (charging stations).

Through the analysis of J.D. Power’s data sets, Argonne researchers will be able to better understand drivers’ interest in EVs, patterns of EV adoption and EV owners’ experience with charging stations; including their preferences, usage patterns and the challenges they may face.

“Combined with Argonne’s technical data and analysis, J.D. Power’s data on EV-related consumer behavior will help Argonne and DOE advance the understanding of the current EV user and charging landscape,” said Claus Daniel, Argonne’s associate laboratory director for advanced energy technologies. “This understanding will support decision-making that moves the nation closer to its clean transportation and climate goals.”

As the demand for EVs continues to rise, researchers and policymakers face the critical task of understanding consumer preferences, barriers to adoption and charging experiences. This knowledge will help inform the development of more accessible and reliable charging networks, ultimately driving the widespread adoption of EVs.

Argonne is a leader in tracking and assessing trends and barriers to vehicle electrification in the U.S. and supply chains that support electrification. Argonne provides key EV data and analysis on a broad range of topics — from EV manufacturing to reductions in gasoline consumption and carbon emissions — to the DOE.