DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Argonne National Laboratory

Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne

3-Aug-2021 11:55 AM EDT, by Argonne National Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — For more than 25 years, the Advanced Photon Source’s intense X-rays have enabled important breakthroughs. With a massive upgrade in the works, scientists will be able to see things at scale never seen before.

Every scientific breakthrough begins with an observation. About 125 years ago, our power to observe greatly expanded with the discovery of the invisible light known as X-rays. Many of us know them as a medical scanning technique, but the most powerful X-rays give us the ability to peer inside even the densest materials and see the atoms within.

At the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, exceptionally powerful X-rays help the world’s leading scientists solve complex problems related to clean energy technologies, climate research, medicine and many other areas.

The APS speaks to one of the aspects of science that makes it so challenging but also so rewarding. You’re never entirely sure what you’re going to discover.” — Stephen Streiffer,  Argonne’s deputy laboratory director for science and technology and director of the APS

Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source (APS), a DOE Office of Science User Facility, produced its first X-ray light in 1995. Since then, the APS has enabled discoveries in nearly every scientific research discipline, including studies that won the 2009 and 2012 Nobel Prizes in chemistry.

A Powerful Tool Spanning the Science Spectrum

The APS is a world-leading source of high-energy X-rays known as hard X-rays. These intensely bright rays are the key to imaging the properties of matter so that we can understand them, improve them and reinvent them. On any given day at the APS, an X-ray beam might be focused on the proteins that make up a pathogen such as coronaviruscrystals of lithium rocksalt for fast-charging batteries, the microbes present within soil or even a speck of irradiated nuclear fuel.

Already one of the most technologically complex machines in the world, the APS is in the midst of a revolutionary upgrade. Once the upgrade is complete, the facility will be able to generate X-rays up to 500 times brighter than what is possible today. That will enable scientists to observe an array of phenomena in much finer detail and often within time frames measured in billionths of seconds.

If you want to understand materials at an atomic level — see how the atoms are arranged, how they move and how they change — the X-rays we produce here are key tools for making that happen,” said Jonathan Lang, director of Argonne’s X-ray Science Division.

The APS generates X-rays through a ring-shaped particle accelerator. Subatomic particles called electrons zip around the ring, steered by magnets. As the electrons wiggle through special magnetic arrays called undulators, they give off photons, which are particles of light. The photons are then funneled into one of many APS beamlines available to researchers, each used for a specific scientific purpose.

The work being done at the APS, which annually hosts approximately 5,500 academic, laboratory and industry researchers from around the world, serves a variety of scientific goals. It helps researchers understand the processes that underpin batteries and nuclear power, for example. Insights from the APS also inform the design of more efficient jet engines and techniques for making hydrogen from water, paving the way for clean hydrogen fuel for cars and electricity. All of these are helping the nation move toward a zero-carbon future to mitigate climate change.

Recently, the APS has been instrumental in research on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by illuminating the structure of its proteins. Proteins from the virus have been used as the basis of vaccines that stimulate an immune response in the body. This is the latest in a string of biomedical breakthroughs aided by the APS, including a promising drug to treat Ebola and new avenues for fighting cancer with chemotherapy.

The APS is great at contributing broad sets of knowledge to a lot of different disciplines,” said Lang. One example he pointed to is the development of smaller electronic devices that need less power to operate, an effort that builds on materials studies conducted at the APS. ​All of the knowledge we’re gaining here on how to put things together and how to arrange the atoms contributes to the foundations of everything from advanced batteries to treatments for cancer.”

A New ​State of the Art’

The APS, which is funded through the DOE’s Office of Science Basic Energy Sciences program, was state of the art when it came online in the 1990s. Such a facility needs to be built not just for the moment, but for the decades to come.

The original design of the APS was done with enough forethought that it’s only now, almost 30 years into the future, that we are fully exploiting all of the capabilities of the current facility,” said Stephen Streiffer, Argonne’s deputy laboratory director for science and technology and director of the APS.

The planned upgrade will involve completely replacing the electron storage ring with a new, more powerful model. This will result in finer resolution for scientists such as Mary Upton, a physicist at Argonne who works with visiting scientists on experiments at the 27-ID beamline. Researchers at this beamline are often focused on magnetic materials that are the building blocks of computer memory.

We’re entering an exciting time at the APS,” Upton said. ​What was already an amazingly precise instrument at the 27-ID beamline will become even more powerful with the upgrade. The resulting insights will expand the capabilities of all our electronic devices.”

But this is just the start of the story. Other beamlines that offer users techniques based on X-ray imaging will see improvements that equal the improvement in the brightness of the X-rays, allowing them to scan volumes up to 500 times larger than currently possible.

This is the difference between, for instance, being able to examine the anatomy of a tiny piece of a mouse brain, versus being able to examine the whole thing. Only then can you really understand what you’re looking at,” Streiffer explained.

The new X-ray source will enable faster and broader measurements. Take electrochemistry in a battery, for example. Electrons move quickly from one end to the other when batteries charge and discharge. But over days, weeks or years, other changes in the battery’s chemistry occur as it is used. The increased brightness will make it possible to see this bigger picture.

The upgrade of the APS will enable science at scales we can’t even dream of right now,” said Dennis Mills, deputy associate lab director for photon science at Argonne. ​The increased brightness, as well as the ability to focus those bright beams down to incredibly small sizes, will open new avenues of discovery that will lead to important innovations in a number of fields.”

The brighter beams also will vastly speed up research, making previously unfeasible experiments possible to conduct within minutes or hours. ​If it takes you one hour to gather data, as opposed to a whole month, it just makes a world of difference,” Lang said. ​That’s what the upgrade is going to allow us to do.”

Brighter Light, More Data

The rate at which light sources have been improving over the past decades has outpaced the rate at which computers have gotten faster, noted Streiffer. That’s why the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), another DOE Office of Science User Facility, is a key asset.

Light sources pose a huge data challenge,” Streiffer said. ​Having our expertise and then the computational power of the ALCF is a key success factor in being able to use the upgraded APS and produce science.”

Right now, the APS collects approximately 5 petabytes of raw data per year — 1 petabyte is a million gigabytes. With the upgrade, that number will go up to hundreds of petabytes per year. The upcoming Aurora supercomputer, which arrives in 2022, will complement the surge in data.

Aurora and other ALCF systems will be critical for processing and understanding data generated in the APS upgrade era,” said Nicholas Schwarz, principal computer scientist at Argonne.

The ALCF and the APS will be connected via a high-speed network to permit the exchange of massive datasets. This coupling of APS instruments and ALCF supercomputers will enable real-time analysis to help scientists make crucial experiment decisions, Schwarz said.

Already, scientists at Argonne have applied artificial intelligence to predict and reconstruct X-ray data faster than traditional methods. This type of work, along with the increased power available with Aurora, will help the ALCF keep up with the influx from the upgraded APS.

Artificial intelligence will touch on all aspects of APS operation, from controlling the stability of the upgraded storage ring to automatically aligning samples in the X-ray beam,” Schwarz said.

If the last three decades are any indication, researchers will find ways to use the upgraded APS to accomplish breakthroughs we can’t even imagine today. In the APS’ early days, Streiffer noted, few thought the APS would be useful for determining the structure of a protein.

Conventional wisdom held that if you put a protein crystal into the beam, it would be vaporized before you could get any useful data. Instead, the APS has become a major home for this type of structural biology, thanks to painstaking experimental methods that allow biologists to measure a sample without destroying it.

The APS speaks to one of the aspects of science that makes it so challenging, but also so rewarding,” Streiffer said. ​You’re never entirely sure what you’re going to discover.”

The Argonne Leadership Computing Facility provides supercomputing capabilities to the scientific and engineering community to advance fundamental discovery and understanding in a broad range of disciplines. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science, Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program, the ALCF is one of two DOE Leadership Computing Facilities in the nation dedicated to open science.

About the Advanced Photon Source

The U. S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s Advanced Photon Source (APS) at Argonne National Laboratory is one of the world’s most productive X-ray light source facilities. The APS provides high-brightness X-ray beams to a diverse community of researchers in materials science, chemistry, condensed matter physics, the life and environmental sciences, and applied research. These X-rays are ideally suited for explorations of materials and biological structures; elemental distribution; chemical, magnetic, electronic states; and a wide range of technologically important engineering systems from batteries to fuel injector sprays, all of which are the foundations of our nation’s economic, technological, and physical well-being. Each year, more than 5,000 researchers use the APS to produce over 2,000 publications detailing impactful discoveries, and solve more vital biological protein structures than users of any other X-ray light source research facility. APS scientists and engineers innovate technology that is at the heart of advancing accelerator and light-source operations. This includes the insertion devices that produce extreme-brightness X-rays prized by researchers, lenses that focus the X-rays down to a few nanometers, instrumentation that maximizes the way the X-rays interact with samples being studied, and software that gathers and manages the massive quantity of data resulting from discovery research at the APS.

This research used resources of the Advanced Photon Source, a U.S. DOE Office of Science User Facility operated for the DOE Office of Science by Argonne National Laboratory under Contract No. DE-AC02-06CH11357.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne

Credit: (Image by Argonne National Laboratory.)

Caption: With a major planned upgrade, the future of the Advanced Photon Source, and the science it powers, is bright.

Newswise: Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne

Credit: (Image by Argonne National Laboratory.)

Caption: Researchers from across the country use the Advanced Photon Source’s high-energy X-rays to determine the protein structures of the the virus that causes COVID-19.

Newswise: Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne

Credit: (Image by Argonne National Laboratory.)

Caption: Argonne physicist Mary Upton aligns a high-resolution monochromator in preparation for an experiment at the Advanced Photon Source.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Chemistry Energy Engineering Technology DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Accelerator Science And Engineering Computational Science Computational X-Ray Science Scientific Data Management Nuclear Engineering X-Ray Science and Technology Advanced Photon Source Advanced Photon Source Upgrade Project X-Ray Science Technologies Scientific User Facilities Argonne Leadership Computing Facility 75th anniversary
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Bringing discoveries to light: X-ray science at Argonne

New Theory Hints at More Efficient Way to Develop Quantum Algorithms

Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish

Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy

Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine

Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19

Machine Learning Provides a Shortcut to Simulate Interactions in Materials for Solar Energy Harvesting

New Research on the Brain’s Relay Processes Could Guide Treatment for Certain Brain Disorders

Watching Light Break Down a Model Photocatalyst in Near Real Time

David Sholl: Driving a Decarbonized Energy System
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise: Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne
Released: 3-Aug-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne
 Argonne National Laboratory

The Advanced Photon Source allows an intricate view of everything from proteins to nuclear fuel. With a planned upgrade, it will become even more powerful.

Comment
Newswise: 080221-bes-quantum-algorithms.jpg?itok=UFk_dlB8
Released: 3-Aug-2021 10:00 AM EDT
New Theory Hints at More Efficient Way to Develop Quantum Algorithms
Department of Energy, Office of Science

New research paves the way to a systematic way to design quantum algorithms that outperform conventional algorithms. The research involves logic gates, the fundamental building blocks of conventional digital computing and quantum computing systems. This new research is the first attempt to determine the number of logic gates that quantum states need to process information.

Comment
Newswise: Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish
Released: 2-Aug-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Using existing fish processing plants, kelp and fish waste can be converted to a diesel-like fuel to power generators or fishing boats in remote, coastal Alaska.

Comment
Newswise: Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy
Released: 2-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Story tips: Sensing oil leaks, 3D prints in space, more fuel from ethanol, Arctic modeling boost, making isotopes faster and nano-enabled microscopy

Comment
Newswise: PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships
Released: 2-Aug-2021 2:15 PM EDT
PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

PPPL physicist Erik Gilson, a long-time Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship mentor, joins U.S. Secretary of Energy Jannifer Grandholm and other mentors and former interns on a panel discussion about the U.S. Department of Energy's internship programs

Comment
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Department of Energy to Provide $100 Million for High Energy Physics Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science announced a plan to provide $100 million over the next four years for university-based research on a range of high energy physics topics through a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA).

Comment
Newswise: Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Using DNA-based assembly, the Center for Functional Nanomaterials postdoc has assembled functional proteins into ordered lattices and coated nanostructures for drug delivery.

Comment
Newswise: Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have discovered that a drug used to fight tumors in animals might be effective against many types of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 5-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 2-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 5-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 30-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

U.S. national laboratories and prominent publishers announce a partnership to support name change requests from researchers on past published papers.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne
Released: 3-Aug-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne
 Argonne National Laboratory

The Advanced Photon Source allows an intricate view of everything from proteins to nuclear fuel. With a planned upgrade, it will become even more powerful.

Comment
Newswise: 080221-bes-quantum-algorithms.jpg?itok=UFk_dlB8
Released: 3-Aug-2021 10:00 AM EDT
New Theory Hints at More Efficient Way to Develop Quantum Algorithms
Department of Energy, Office of Science

New research paves the way to a systematic way to design quantum algorithms that outperform conventional algorithms. The research involves logic gates, the fundamental building blocks of conventional digital computing and quantum computing systems. This new research is the first attempt to determine the number of logic gates that quantum states need to process information.

Comment
Newswise: Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish
Released: 2-Aug-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Using existing fish processing plants, kelp and fish waste can be converted to a diesel-like fuel to power generators or fishing boats in remote, coastal Alaska.

Comment
Newswise: Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy
Released: 2-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Story tips: Sensing oil leaks, 3D prints in space, more fuel from ethanol, Arctic modeling boost, making isotopes faster and nano-enabled microscopy

Comment
Newswise: PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships
Released: 2-Aug-2021 2:15 PM EDT
PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

PPPL physicist Erik Gilson, a long-time Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship mentor, joins U.S. Secretary of Energy Jannifer Grandholm and other mentors and former interns on a panel discussion about the U.S. Department of Energy's internship programs

Comment
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Department of Energy to Provide $100 Million for High Energy Physics Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science announced a plan to provide $100 million over the next four years for university-based research on a range of high energy physics topics through a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA).

Comment
Newswise: Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Using DNA-based assembly, the Center for Functional Nanomaterials postdoc has assembled functional proteins into ordered lattices and coated nanostructures for drug delivery.

Comment
Newswise: Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have discovered that a drug used to fight tumors in animals might be effective against many types of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 5-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 2-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 5-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 30-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

U.S. national laboratories and prominent publishers announce a partnership to support name change requests from researchers on past published papers.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne
Released: 3-Aug-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne
 Argonne National Laboratory

The Advanced Photon Source allows an intricate view of everything from proteins to nuclear fuel. With a planned upgrade, it will become even more powerful.

Comment
Newswise: 080221-bes-quantum-algorithms.jpg?itok=UFk_dlB8
Released: 3-Aug-2021 10:00 AM EDT
New Theory Hints at More Efficient Way to Develop Quantum Algorithms
Department of Energy, Office of Science

New research paves the way to a systematic way to design quantum algorithms that outperform conventional algorithms. The research involves logic gates, the fundamental building blocks of conventional digital computing and quantum computing systems. This new research is the first attempt to determine the number of logic gates that quantum states need to process information.

Comment
Newswise: Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish
Released: 2-Aug-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Using existing fish processing plants, kelp and fish waste can be converted to a diesel-like fuel to power generators or fishing boats in remote, coastal Alaska.

Comment
Newswise: Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy
Released: 2-Aug-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Story tips: Sensing oil leaks, 3D prints in space, more fuel from ethanol, Arctic modeling boost, making isotopes faster and nano-enabled microscopy

Comment
Newswise: PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships
Released: 2-Aug-2021 2:15 PM EDT
PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

PPPL physicist Erik Gilson, a long-time Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship mentor, joins U.S. Secretary of Energy Jannifer Grandholm and other mentors and former interns on a panel discussion about the U.S. Department of Energy's internship programs

Comment
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Department of Energy to Provide $100 Million for High Energy Physics Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science announced a plan to provide $100 million over the next four years for university-based research on a range of high energy physics topics through a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA).

Comment
Newswise: Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Shih-Ting (Christine) Wang: Designing Materials for Biomedicine
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Using DNA-based assembly, the Center for Functional Nanomaterials postdoc has assembled functional proteins into ordered lattices and coated nanostructures for drug delivery.

Comment
Newswise: Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
Released: 2-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have discovered that a drug used to fight tumors in animals might be effective against many types of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 5-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 2-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 5-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 30-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

U.S. national laboratories and prominent publishers announce a partnership to support name change requests from researchers on past published papers.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 14:05:50 EST

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Mon, 07 May 2018 09:30:10 EST

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®
Wed, 02 May 2018 15:05:21 EST

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
2.53348