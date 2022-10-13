Newswise — UPTON, NY—John C. Gordon has been named Chemistry Division Chair at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, effective Sept. 12, 2022.

Gordon, an accomplished chemist, comes to Brookhaven from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) where he was a senior scientist and Laboratory Fellow. He brings several years of experience in management and possesses decades of research expertise in inorganic chemistry, organometallic chemistry, catalysis science, and chemistry for renewable energy applications

“Brookhaven has a distinguished history of discovery, technical accomplishment, and invention in areas important to humankind,” Gordon said. “I am very honored to lead the Chemistry Division, and to help strengthen and build collaborations with other departments here, particularly those within the Energy and Photon Sciences Directorate, as well as with potential external partners.”

In his new role, Gordon will oversee fundamental chemistry research for clean energy solutions, including new energy conversion and storage technologies. Scientists in the Chemistry Division also play crucial roles in international collaborations that study elusive particles called neutrinos, in part to expand our understanding of the universe and matter.

Chemists at Brookhaven Lab perform research using advanced capabilities found at the National Synchrotron Light Source II and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials—both DOE Office of Science user facilities—along with the division’s Accelerator Center for Energy Research.

Gordon succeeds Alex Harris, who was named Director of the Lab’s Energy Sciences Department in May 2021 and served as Chemistry Division Chair since 2003.

“John is an internationally recognized chemist with an inspiring record of research in sustainable energy, multifaceted management experience and strong knowledge of Department of Energy programs in basic and applied energy research,” Harris said. “We’re excited to have him join us to lead the Chemistry Division and continue to develop Brookhaven Lab programs in sustainable energy.”

Gordon received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame in 1990 and holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Glasgow. He conducted his postdoctoral research at the University of Maryland and LANL.

Gordon is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the American Institute of Chemists. He is a co-recipient of DOE’s 2022 EERE Hydrogen Program annual merit review award for his work in chemical hydrogen storage. In 2017, he was named an invited Fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

