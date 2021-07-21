DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation

21-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT, by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — On the road leading to the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, drivers may notice that many of the green trees lining the entrance to the lab are dappled with brown leaves. At first glance, the sight isn’t extraordinary, as deciduous tree leaves turn hues of oranges and browns before falling to the ground each autumn.

Yet, just weeks past the summer solstice, this phenomenon is out of place and is in fact evidence of another natural occurrence: cicada “flagging.”

This spring, Brood X cicadas emerged from the ground after 17 years burrowed and swarmed across the eastern United States, leaving a trail of exoskeletons and echoes of mating calls. Cicadas emerge in such large quantities to withstand predation and successfully maintain their populations, and trees actually play a key role in their life cycle.

A male cicada attracts a female through a mating call, the sound responsible for cicadas’ shrill hum. After the two mate, the female cicada uses a sharp tubular organ called an ovipositor to make an incision in a tree stem and deposit her eggs there. This incision, however, damages a tree’s vascular system and can cause stems beyond the incision to die and wither, leaving behind brown leaves that resemble flags dangling from the trees.

The eggs then grow into nymphs and make their way to belowground, where they remain dormant for another 17 years.

ORNL ecosystem ecologist Verity Salmon said most trees are able to withstand the light damage inflicted by cicadas. However, it’s possible that trees exposed to other risk factors — such as lightning strikes, drought or fire — or particularly old or young trees could be at an increased risk of suffering from cicada flagging.

“If you only have a few branches, and this sort of flagging represents your whole year’s carbon budget as a young tree, it could be a more severe blow,” Salmon said.

Cicadas are endemic to North America and possess a natural cadence with the trees, meaning it’s unlikely that their mating processes will inflict severe damage to forests.

 “The forest as a whole is more complex than any one tree. The tree is a lot more than just the leaves that we pay attention to above ground,” Salmon said. “Trees have stored carbon reserves in sturdy trunks and belowground in roots that we often don’t really think about when we visualize a tree or a forest, so they’re really resilient.”

Despite the frequency of cicada flagging in areas such as East Tennessee, news about flagging is few and far between — perhaps because to many observers, the browning leaves easily blend into the rest of the vegetation.

“If you’re looking for it you notice it, or if you live somewhere and tend to think about the trees a lot, it’s pretty noticeable,” Salmon said.

As a researcher in the lab’s Environmental Sciences Division, Salmon finds herself surrounded by colleagues eager to answer questions and make observations about the natural world, from uncovering the mystery of the reservation’s browning leaves to grabbing binoculars for a better look at a hummingbird nest on campus.

“It’s a good workplace if your coworkers share your interests,” she said. “It blends that professional expertise and personal interests. ESD is a good place for that, and I like it a lot.” ­

ORNL is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE’s Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science. — Alexandra DeMarco

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation

Credit: Alexandra DeMarco/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Caption: Dead patches of leaves, evidence of the recent cicada brood, spot trees along Bethel Valley Road, which leads to Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation

Credit: Alexandra DeMarco/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Caption: Cicada flagging is subtle in some trees, very noticeable in others.

Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation

Credit: Carlos Jones/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Caption: This spring, Brood X cicadas emerged from the ground after 17 years burrowed and swarmed across the eastern United States, leaving a trail of exoskeletons and echoes of mating calls. Cicadas emerge in such large quantities to withstand predation and successfully maintain their populations, and trees actually play a key role in their life cycle.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Science Nature DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
tree browning Cicadas Brood X Biology Environment cicada flagging deciduous trees belowground
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Browning leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation harbinger of next cicada generation

Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease

How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition

Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe

Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet

Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL

Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2

Science Snapshots From Berkeley Lab

What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?

Scientists Take First Snapshots of Ultrafast Switching in a Quantum Electronic Device
X
X
X


Filters close
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
DOE Invests $13 Million in Research on Adapting Scientific Software to Run on Next-Generation Supercomputers
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $13 million for five advanced-computing projects across nine states, including $4.4 million to U.S. universities.

Comment
Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

On the road leading to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, drivers may notice that many of the green trees lining the entrance to the lab are dappled with brown leaves. Just weeks past the summer solstice, this phenomenon is out of place and is in fact evidence of another natural occurrence: cicada “flagging.”

Comment
Newswise: Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have developed a new system for producing radioisotopes for cancer therapy. The system uses a simple radionuclide generator to repeatedly separate thorium-226 from its longer-lived parent isotope, uranium-230. The uranium-230/thorium-226 pair has the unique advantage of emitting multiple alpha particles as they decay, delivering more destructive energy to cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Released: 21-Jul-2021 7:00 AM EDT
How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) quantifies what can be done to make buildings more energy efficient and flexible in granular detail by both time (including time of day and year) and space (looking at regions across the U.S.). The research team found that maximizing the deployment of building demand management technologies could avoid the need for up to one-third of coal- or gas-fired power generation.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
DOE Announces $127 Million For Small Business Research And Development Grants
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards totaling $127 million to a diverse set of small businesses working on advanced scientific tools and clean, secure energy for the American people.

Comment
Newswise: CyberForce Program Now Offers Year-Round Cyber Defense Events
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
CyberForce Program Now Offers Year-Round Cyber Defense Events
 Argonne National Laboratory

The Department of Energy expands its CyberForce® program and offers more ways for students to test their cybersecurity skills.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:20 AM EDT
Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The slow neutron-capture process (the s-process) in nucleosynthesis results in about half of the elements heavier than iron in the universe. Two important reactions in the s-process are Neon-22 (alpha, gamma) and Neon-22 (alpha, neutron), which affect the abundances of elements such as Selenium, Krypton, Rubidium, Strontium, and Zirconium. Researchers recently used two indirect methods to study the reactions.

Comment
Newswise: Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have created an ultrathin magnet that operates at room temperature. The ultrathin magnet could lead to new applications in computing and electronics – such as spintronic memory devices – and new tools for the study of quantum physics.

Comment
Newswise: Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

This new program will allow undergraduates to conduct research in a wide range of plasma physics topics, including fusion energy, general plasma science, astrophysical plasmas, and accelerator physics.

Comment
Newswise: ORNL’s Scott Smith receives Merchant Manufacturing Medal from ASME/SME
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
ORNL’s Scott Smith receives Merchant Manufacturing Medal from ASME/SME
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scott Smith, group leader for intelligent machine tools at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is the 35th recipient of the M. Eugene Merchant Manufacturing Medal presented jointly by ASME (the American Society of Mechanical Engineers) and SME (the Society of Manufacturing Engineers).

Comment
View More
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
DOE Invests $13 Million in Research on Adapting Scientific Software to Run on Next-Generation Supercomputers
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $13 million for five advanced-computing projects across nine states, including $4.4 million to U.S. universities.

Comment
Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

On the road leading to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, drivers may notice that many of the green trees lining the entrance to the lab are dappled with brown leaves. Just weeks past the summer solstice, this phenomenon is out of place and is in fact evidence of another natural occurrence: cicada “flagging.”

Comment
Newswise: Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have developed a new system for producing radioisotopes for cancer therapy. The system uses a simple radionuclide generator to repeatedly separate thorium-226 from its longer-lived parent isotope, uranium-230. The uranium-230/thorium-226 pair has the unique advantage of emitting multiple alpha particles as they decay, delivering more destructive energy to cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Released: 21-Jul-2021 7:00 AM EDT
How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) quantifies what can be done to make buildings more energy efficient and flexible in granular detail by both time (including time of day and year) and space (looking at regions across the U.S.). The research team found that maximizing the deployment of building demand management technologies could avoid the need for up to one-third of coal- or gas-fired power generation.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
DOE Announces $127 Million For Small Business Research And Development Grants
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards totaling $127 million to a diverse set of small businesses working on advanced scientific tools and clean, secure energy for the American people.

Comment
Newswise: CyberForce Program Now Offers Year-Round Cyber Defense Events
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
CyberForce Program Now Offers Year-Round Cyber Defense Events
 Argonne National Laboratory

The Department of Energy expands its CyberForce® program and offers more ways for students to test their cybersecurity skills.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:20 AM EDT
Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The slow neutron-capture process (the s-process) in nucleosynthesis results in about half of the elements heavier than iron in the universe. Two important reactions in the s-process are Neon-22 (alpha, gamma) and Neon-22 (alpha, neutron), which affect the abundances of elements such as Selenium, Krypton, Rubidium, Strontium, and Zirconium. Researchers recently used two indirect methods to study the reactions.

Comment
Newswise: Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have created an ultrathin magnet that operates at room temperature. The ultrathin magnet could lead to new applications in computing and electronics – such as spintronic memory devices – and new tools for the study of quantum physics.

Comment
Newswise: Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

This new program will allow undergraduates to conduct research in a wide range of plasma physics topics, including fusion energy, general plasma science, astrophysical plasmas, and accelerator physics.

Comment
Newswise: ORNL’s Scott Smith receives Merchant Manufacturing Medal from ASME/SME
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
ORNL’s Scott Smith receives Merchant Manufacturing Medal from ASME/SME
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scott Smith, group leader for intelligent machine tools at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is the 35th recipient of the M. Eugene Merchant Manufacturing Medal presented jointly by ASME (the American Society of Mechanical Engineers) and SME (the Society of Manufacturing Engineers).

Comment
View More
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
DOE Invests $13 Million in Research on Adapting Scientific Software to Run on Next-Generation Supercomputers
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $13 million for five advanced-computing projects across nine states, including $4.4 million to U.S. universities.

Comment
Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

On the road leading to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, drivers may notice that many of the green trees lining the entrance to the lab are dappled with brown leaves. Just weeks past the summer solstice, this phenomenon is out of place and is in fact evidence of another natural occurrence: cicada “flagging.”

Comment
Newswise: Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have developed a new system for producing radioisotopes for cancer therapy. The system uses a simple radionuclide generator to repeatedly separate thorium-226 from its longer-lived parent isotope, uranium-230. The uranium-230/thorium-226 pair has the unique advantage of emitting multiple alpha particles as they decay, delivering more destructive energy to cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Released: 21-Jul-2021 7:00 AM EDT
How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) quantifies what can be done to make buildings more energy efficient and flexible in granular detail by both time (including time of day and year) and space (looking at regions across the U.S.). The research team found that maximizing the deployment of building demand management technologies could avoid the need for up to one-third of coal- or gas-fired power generation.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
DOE Announces $127 Million For Small Business Research And Development Grants
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards totaling $127 million to a diverse set of small businesses working on advanced scientific tools and clean, secure energy for the American people.

Comment
Newswise: CyberForce Program Now Offers Year-Round Cyber Defense Events
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
CyberForce Program Now Offers Year-Round Cyber Defense Events
 Argonne National Laboratory

The Department of Energy expands its CyberForce® program and offers more ways for students to test their cybersecurity skills.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:20 AM EDT
Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The slow neutron-capture process (the s-process) in nucleosynthesis results in about half of the elements heavier than iron in the universe. Two important reactions in the s-process are Neon-22 (alpha, gamma) and Neon-22 (alpha, neutron), which affect the abundances of elements such as Selenium, Krypton, Rubidium, Strontium, and Zirconium. Researchers recently used two indirect methods to study the reactions.

Comment
Newswise: Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley have created an ultrathin magnet that operates at room temperature. The ultrathin magnet could lead to new applications in computing and electronics – such as spintronic memory devices – and new tools for the study of quantum physics.

Comment
Newswise: Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL
Released: 19-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

This new program will allow undergraduates to conduct research in a wide range of plasma physics topics, including fusion energy, general plasma science, astrophysical plasmas, and accelerator physics.

Comment
Newswise: ORNL’s Scott Smith receives Merchant Manufacturing Medal from ASME/SME
Released: 19-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
ORNL’s Scott Smith receives Merchant Manufacturing Medal from ASME/SME
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scott Smith, group leader for intelligent machine tools at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is the 35th recipient of the M. Eugene Merchant Manufacturing Medal presented jointly by ASME (the American Society of Mechanical Engineers) and SME (the Society of Manufacturing Engineers).

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 14:05:50 EST

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Mon, 07 May 2018 09:30:10 EST

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®
Wed, 02 May 2018 15:05:21 EST

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
2.85817