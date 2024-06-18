Newswise — A physicist at the Advanced Photon Source, Guzelturk was recognized for his impact on the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Physicist Burak Guzelturk is one of the 2024 recipients of the ACS Nano Lectureship. Guzelturk is a beamline scientist at the Advanced Photon Source (APS), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory.

The annual award recognizes two outstanding early career investigators who are within 10 years of their PhDs and who have made substantial impacts in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology. ACS Nano is a publication of the American Chemical Society.

“I am elated and very grateful to have won the ACS Nano Lectureship laureate. This recognition gives me confidence that the nanoscience community appreciates my work.” — Burak Guzelturk, Argonne physicist

Winners of the award are invited to give a talk at the NANO KOREA 2024 conference in Seoul, South Korea. Guzelturk will give a lecture detailing time-resolved X-ray studies on resolving deformations in photoexcited nanocrystals, work that was performed at the APS and the Linac Coherent Light Source at DOE’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

“I am elated and very grateful to have won the ACS Nano Lectureship laureate,” said Guzelturk. ​“This recognition gives me confidence that the nanoscience community appreciates my work.”

He is also looking forward to travelling back to South Korea, where he stayed for three months during a graduate student internship at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

His work at the APS focuses on developing advanced time-resolved X-ray characterization tools and investigating structural and electronic properties of materials. He strives to gain a deeper understanding of fundamental processes involved in the conversion of light to other forms of energy, which is essential for next-generation optoelectronic, solar and quantum technologies.

Guzelturk has published more than 60 journal articles and has been a co-inventor on seven patents. His scientific work has received more than 3,600 citations. He received his doctorate in electrical and electronics engineering at Bilkent University in Turkey, where he also completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees.

