Newswise — Argonne celebrated 75 years of pioneering discovery throughout 2021 — here’s a roundup of all of the audio stories, videos, lectures and articles that tell the laboratory’s story.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory marked its 75th anniversary throughout 2021, with a full years’ worth of virtual events, articles and multimedia that told the story of the laboratory’s past, present and future at the forefront of discovery and the people that make it happen.

In case you missed part — or all — of our celebration, here’s a roundup of all of the audio stories, videos, lectures, interactive multimedia and articles that you can catch up on during the holidays. Happy viewing and reading, and happy holidays!

Argonne Voices

Are you a lover of podcasts and audio content? Listen to Argonne Voices, where a diverse set of employees and visiting researchers tell a spectrum of stories about science — and life — at the laboratory. These 14 audio stories range from science at the South Pole to mentoring the next generation of STEM researchers, and are available on the web, on YouTube and on Apple podcasts.

Timeline: 75 Years of Discovery

Enjoy interactive features? Explore this timeline on your computer or phone to learn how Argonne’s discoveries have changed your life and are paving the way toward a cleaner, safer, healthier future for all.

Video: 75 Years of Argonne History in 45 Seconds

Only have a minute to spare? View this quick glimpse into Argonne’s historic discoveries, from the first electricity from nuclear power to producing isotopes for cancer treatment. Want to learn just a bit more? This 4-minute-long video provides a slightly deeper look into Argonne’s science and technology. And if your interest is further piqued, you can spend 15 minutes learning even more about the laboratory’s program from two of Argonne’s scientific leaders, Stephen Streiffer and Kirsten Laurin-Kovitz.

Then and Now image collection

Love learning about history through imagery? Check out this collection of 16 image collages that tell the story of the evolution of Argonne science, from 1946 to today.

OutLoud Public Lectures

Prefer to learn about science from the experts themselves? View these videos from Argonne’s OutLoud public lecture series. In this anniversary year, the series featured 75 Years at the Forefront of Nuclear Energy and the Five Ws of Quantum, looked ahead to The Next 75 Years of Discovery and Impact through the eyes of four scientists, provided an overview of COVID-19 and Its Behavior in Air and Water, and included a conversation on Paying it Forward: African Americans in Science Today for Tomorrow. Scientists and researchers may want to check out the recorded Director’s Special Colloquia, which this year included four events focused on artificial intelligence, quantum information science, energy storage for a changing world and decarbonization.

Articles on Argonne’s science, technology and historic figures

Do you enjoy reading about science and technology? Throughout 2021, Argonne published a series of nine feature articles providing an in-depth look at the laboratory’s pioneering research achievements, present accomplishments, future plans and historic people. You can start with an overview article and learn much more through these deeper dives:

Acts of Kindness

In parallel with celebrating Argonne’s scientific achievements, the laboratory also committed to highlighting its anniversary by honoring connections with local communities through a year-long Acts of Kindness initiative. A grassroots effort organized by employees, the initiative launched in April and brought hundreds of members of the laboratory community together to carry out acts big and small, including cleaning up litter along trails, packing at local food banks and collecting donations for organizations that help the homeless, rescue animals and provide scholarships to minority students. We hope you will carry the spirit forward through your own acts of kindness throughout the holidays and into the new year.

