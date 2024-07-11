Newswise — Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have opened a new virtual library where visitors can check out waveforms instead of books.

The Grid Event Signature Library is an open-access online collection of datasets containing waveforms, which are visual representations of behaviors of the electric grid. Utilities and research institutions contributed anonymized data including voltage, current and frequency information collected by operating equipment. So far, more than 350 users worldwide have utilized the library, which provides vital understanding of an increasingly complex grid.

“Researchers can search different variables, like the type of sensor or a description of the event – for example, a waveform that represents a blown transformer and its effect on transmission line voltage,” said ORNL’s Aaron Wilson, who manages the tool.

A recent paper described the datasets and their applications. Machine learning can be trained to recognize waveforms that provide an early warning of equipment malfunction, enabling power system operators to prevent blackouts, wildfires and damage to the power grid.