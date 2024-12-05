Newswise — This is the second of a two-part series exploring a sampling of ways artificial intelligence helps researchers from around the world perform cutting-edge science with the lab’s state-of-the-art facilities and instruments. Read part one here.

Researchers use AI to help run more efficient and effective experiments at the lab’s X-ray facilities, the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) and Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), and handle massive amounts of complex data from experiments such as that from the National Science Foundation (NSF)-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory , which the lab co-operates with NOIRLab . Machine learning is also becoming key to solving big questions and important problems facing our world – in drug discovery for improving human health, the search for better battery materials for sustainable energy, understanding our origins and the universe, and much more. On a national scale, SLAC is part of the DOE laboratory complex that is coming together around initiatives like Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security and Technology (FASST), which aims to tackle national and global challenges.

“AI has the potential not just to accelerate science, but also to change the way we do science at the lab,” said Daniel Ratner , a leading AI and machine learning scientist at SLAC.

Each day, researchers across the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and the world collaborate to answer fundamental questions on how the universe works – and invent powerful tools to aid that quest. Many of these new tools are based on machine learning , a type of artificial intelligence .

Among SLAC's largest projects is the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory, for which SLAC built the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera , the world's largest digital camera for astrophysics and cosmology. SLAC will jointly operate the project and its LSST, a ten-year survey aimed at understanding dark matter , dark energy and more. “The Rubin observatory is going to give us a whole new window on how the universe is evolving. In order to make sense of these new data, and use them to understand the nature of dark matter and dark energy, we will need new tools,” said Risa Wechsler , Stanford University humanities and sciences professor and professor of physics and of particle physics and astrophysics, and director of the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology at SLAC and Stanford.

Next year, Rubin will perform nightly surveys of the Southern Hemisphere sky and send around 20 terabytes of images each night to several data centers, including the U.S. Data Facility at SLAC. These images are so large that displaying one at full resolution would take over 375 4K high-definition TVs – and manually sifting through them to track billions of celestial objects and identify anything new, or anomalous, would be impossible.

AI, on the other hand, is good at detecting anomalies. For example, machine learning can help more quickly determine if a change in brightness, one kind of anomaly, is due to an irrelevant artifact or something truly new, such as a supernova in a distant galaxy or a theorized but previously undetected astronomical object. “You’re trying to extract a subtle signal from a massive complex dataset that is only tractable with the help of AI/machine learning tools and techniques,” said Adam Bolton, SLAC scientist and lead of the Rubin U.S. Data Facility.

Machine learning can also aid in studying the smallest objects in the universe, such as neutrinos, considered the most abundant matter particle. The Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) will help scientists investigate the properties of neutrinos to answer fundamental questions about the origins and evolution of the universe, such as how and why the universe is dominated by matter. The DUNE near detector currently being constructed at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will capture images of thousands of neutrino interactions each day. Manually analyzing the millions of images expected from the near detector will be overwhelming, so work is underway to develop and train a machine learning neural network tool, an approach inspired by the way neurons work in human brains, to automatically analyze the images.

“Current manual and software methods will take months or years to process and analyze the millions of images,” said Kazuhiro Terao, SLAC staff scientist. “With AI, we are very excited about getting high quality results in just a week or two. This will speed up the physics discovery process.”