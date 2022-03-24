Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $10 million in funding for projects in artificial intelligence (AI) research for High Energy Physics. This funding will support research that furthers our understanding of fundamental particles and their interactions by making use of artificial intelligence.

“Employing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning will allow the Office of High Energy Physics (HEP) to get the most science out of our program,” said Jim Siegrist, DOE Associate Director of Science for High Energy Physics. “Developing and improving the understanding of cutting-edge AI techniques will benefit researchers across the Office of Science and help train the next generation of scientists.”

This is the first dedicated funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for artificial intelligence research for high energy physics. High energy physics studies the interactions of fundamental particles using large datasets collected at complex detectors and accelerators and compares them to predictions from the Standard Model. These large datasets from complex facilities provide unique opportunities for artificial intelligence research to explore for deviations from standard model predictions that may lead to new discoveries.

This FOA will support projects that further high energy physics research using artificial intelligence (AI for HEP), improve understanding of fundamental artificial intelligence techniques (HEP for AI), and develop the tools necessary for broad democratic participation in artificial intelligence research for high energy physics (HEP AI Ecosystem).

Applications are open to DOE National Laboratories for multi-institutional team proposals. The lead laboratories are encouraged to form partnerships with universities and other appropriate entities. Additionally, universities may apply for single institution "seed” awards to develop expertise and explore new ideas. All applicants are expected to support the DOE SC diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines.

Townhall meetings will be held on April 13 and 19 to introduce this new opportunity and answer questions for investigators who may be interested in applying. Townhall connection details and more information on HEP involvement in the Office of Science AI Initiative can be found here.

Total planned funding is up to $10 million for projects lasting up to 3 years in duration, with outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by the Office of High Energy Physics within the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.