Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $10 million in funding for traineeships in computational high energy physics. This funding will support graduate student research that trains the next generation of computational scientists and engineers needed to deliver scientific discoveries.

“Scientific collaborations increasingly rely on complex software and computing infrastructure to achieve their goals and advance discovery science,” said Harriet Kung, DOE Deputy Director for Science Programs for the Office of Science and Acting Associate Director of Science for High Energy Physics (HEP). “These DOE Traineeships in Computational HEP will ensure the next generation of scientists and engineers develop the computing expertise they need.”

The increasingly complex software environments and computing systems used in HEP-supported research require dedicated training. Computational expertise gained “on the job” is insufficient to accomplish the scientific goals of particle physics, so future researchers must be trained and mentored to develop the necessary next generation of software and computational systems.

This DOE Traineeship for Computational HEP will support tuition and associated fees for graduate students at an accredited university or college working towards a Master’s or PhD degree with a research thesis. Beyond the skills acquired in the classroom, the student’s thesis will include a computational HEP project that is carried out with guidance from computational HEP experts. These projects will be in three target areas of need: hardware-software co-design, collaborative software infrastructure, and high-performance software and algorithms.

Total funding is $10 million for projects lasting up to 5 years in duration, with $1 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by the Office of High Energy Physics within the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.