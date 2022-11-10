Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $10 million in funding for three projects providing classroom training and research opportunities in computational high energy physics to train the next generation of computational scientists and engineers needed to deliver scientific discoveries.

High energy physics relies on increasingly complex software and computing to deliver scientific discoveries that require world-leading expertise to develop and maintain U.S. competitiveness globally. These programs will train the next generation of scientists, providing the computational expertise needed to lead activities supported by DOE Office of Science. These programs will develop new curricula and guide a diverse cadre of graduate students working towards a master’s or Ph.D. thesis through research projects in computational high energy physics.

“Future high energy physics discoveries will require large accurate simulations and efficient collaborative software,” said Regina Rameika, DOE Associate Director of Science for High Energy Physics. “These traineeships will educate the scientists and engineers necessary to design, develop, deploy, and maintain the software and computing infrastructure essential for the future of high energy physics.”

Research projects will partner students with DOE national labs to help students develop hands-on research experience. These projects include software development that requires detailed knowledge and understanding of computing hardware systems. Students will use and advance collaborative software environments used to share tools and datasets in a coherent and efficient manner for hundreds or thousands of scientific users. Students will also develop software and algorithms that can take advantage of increasingly parallel computing platforms either synchronously or asynchronously.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for DOE Traineeship in Computational High Energy Physics. The total funding is $10 million for projects lasting up to five years in duration, with $1 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on Congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found here.